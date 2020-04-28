New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genotyping Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798664/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.8 Billion by the year 2025, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Affymetrix, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Life Technologies Corporation

Qiagen NV

Roche Diagnostics

Sequenom, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798664/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Genotyping - A Prelude

Increasing Incidence of Genetic Diseases Propels the Genotyping

Assays Market

Which Genotyping Techniques Can be Adopted???

Global Competitor Market Shares

Genotyping Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES TAKE THE MAJOR MARKET SHARE

Expanding Applications of DNA Sequencing Offer Significant

Opportunities for the Genotyping Market

Decline in DNA Sequencing Costs Boosts Market Expansion

The Race for $100 Genome Gets Closer

Rising Demand for Hybrid Capture-Based Next Generation Sequencing

Use of Genotyping in Drug Development Drives Market Opportunities

Growth in Adoption of Plant and Animal Sequencing in

Agricultural Research

A Peek into the Genome Sequencing Projects

GENOTYPING REAGENTS DOMINATE THE MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Genotyping Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Genotyping Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (Technology) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (Technology) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 5: Sequencing (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Sequencing (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Microarray (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Microarray (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: MALDI-TOF (Technology) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: MALDI-TOF (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Capillary Electrophoresis (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 12: Capillary Electrophoresis (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Reagents & Kits (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Reagents & Kits (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Genotyping Services (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Genotyping Services (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Bioinformatics (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Bioinformatics (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Genotyping Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: Genotyping Market in US$ Million in the United States

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 24: United States Genotyping Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Genotyping Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: United States Genotyping Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 27: Genotyping Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 28: Canadian Genotyping Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Canadian Genotyping Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Genotyping Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Genotyping

Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: Japanese Genotyping Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Japanese Market for Genotyping: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Genotyping Market Share Analysis by Product:

2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 35: Genotyping Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 36: Genotyping Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis

by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Chinese Genotyping Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Chinese Genotyping Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Genotyping Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (

in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 39: European Genotyping Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 40: European Genotyping Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: European Genotyping Market Assessment in US$ Million

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 42: Genotyping Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: European Genotyping Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 44: European Genotyping Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 45: French Genotyping Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 46: French Genotyping Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Genotyping Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: French Genotyping Market Share Analysis by Product:

2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 49: German Genotyping Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: German Genotyping Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Genotyping Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 52: German Genotyping Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 53: Genotyping Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 54: Genotyping Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis

by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Italian Genotyping Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Italian Genotyping Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 57: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Genotyping Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 58: United Kingdom Genotyping Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: United Kingdom Market for Genotyping: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 60: United Kingdom Genotyping Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Genotyping Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Genotyping Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 63: Rest of Europe Genotyping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 64: Rest of Europe Genotyping Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Genotyping Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Genotyping Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Genotyping Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Genotyping Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 69: Genotyping Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 70: Rest of World Genotyping Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Rest of World Genotyping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 72: Genotyping Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AFFYMETRIX, INC.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

BECKMAN COULTER

FLUIDIGM CORPORATION

ILLUMINA

LIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

QIAGEN NV

ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS

SEQUENOM

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798664/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001