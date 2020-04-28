WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it has updated its Investor Relations presentation. The presentation is available at www.sportsmans.com on the Events & Presentations tab of the Investor Relations section of the website.



About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

Investor Contacts:

Robert Julian, Chief Financial Officer

Caitlin Howe, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(801) 566-6681

investors@sportsmans.com



