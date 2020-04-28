New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Panel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798659/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.9 Billion by the year 2025, Test Kits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$112.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$144.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Test Kits will reach a market size of US$203.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$522.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798659/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Gene Panel: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gene Panel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Gene Panel Methods
Gene Panel Analysis and the Exome Analysis
Evaluation of Gene Panel
Cancer Gene Panels
Multi-Gene Panel Testing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gene Panel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Gene Panel Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Test Kits (Product & Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Test Kits (Product & Service) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Testing Services (Product & Service) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Testing Services (Product & Service) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Cancer Risk Assessment (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Cancer Risk Assessment (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Diagnosis of Congenital Diseases (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 10: Diagnosis of Congenital Diseases (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Pharmacogenetics (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Pharmacogenetics (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Research & Academic Institutes (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 16: Research & Academic Institutes (End-Use) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gene Panel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States Gene Panel Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: United States Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by
Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Gene Panel Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Gene Panel Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 27: Canadian Gene Panel Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Gene Panel Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Canadian Gene Panel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Canadian Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Gene Panel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 33: Japanese Market for Gene Panel: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Service
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Japanese Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by Product &
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gene
Panel in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Gene Panel Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gene
Panel in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Gene Panel Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 39: Chinese Gene Panel Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product & Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Chinese Gene Panel Market by Product & Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Chinese Demand for Gene Panel in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Chinese Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Gene Panel in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Chinese Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gene Panel Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (
in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 45: European Gene Panel Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Gene Panel Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Gene Panel Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product & Service: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by Product &
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Gene Panel Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Gene Panel Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 52: European Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 53: Gene Panel Market in France by Product & Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 54: French Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by Product &
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Gene Panel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Gene Panel Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 57: Gene Panel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 58: French Gene Panel Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 59: Gene Panel Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Service for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: German Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by Product &
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Gene Panel Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Gene Panel Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Gene Panel Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 64: Gene Panel Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 65: Italian Gene Panel Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product & Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Italian Gene Panel Market by Product & Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Gene Panel in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Italian Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Italian Demand for Gene Panel in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Italian Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Gene Panel: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Service
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: United Kingdom Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by
Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Gene Panel in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Gene Panel Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Gene Panel in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Gene Panel Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Gene Panel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Service: 2018-2025
Table 78: Rest of Europe Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by
Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Gene Panel Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Rest of Europe Gene Panel Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Gene Panel Market in Asia-Pacific by Product &
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by
Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Gene Panel Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Gene Panel Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Gene Panel Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Gene Panel Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World Gene Panel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Gene Panel Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2019 and 2025
Table 91: Rest of World Gene Panel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of World Gene Panel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
ARCHERDX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
GATC BIOTECH AG
GENEWIZ
ILLUMINA
INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES (IDT), INC.
PERSONALIS
QIAGEN GMBH
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798659/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: