New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Panel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798659/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.9 Billion by the year 2025, Test Kits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$112.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$144.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Test Kits will reach a market size of US$203.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$522.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ArcherDX, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GATC Biotech AG

GENEWIZ

Illumina, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Inc.

Personalis, Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798659/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Gene Panel: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gene Panel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Gene Panel Methods

Gene Panel Analysis and the Exome Analysis

Evaluation of Gene Panel

Cancer Gene Panels

Multi-Gene Panel Testing





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Gene Panel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Gene Panel Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Test Kits (Product & Service) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Test Kits (Product & Service) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Testing Services (Product & Service) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Testing Services (Product & Service) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cancer Risk Assessment (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: Cancer Risk Assessment (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Diagnosis of Congenital Diseases (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 10: Diagnosis of Congenital Diseases (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Pharmacogenetics (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Pharmacogenetics (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Research & Academic Institutes (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 16: Research & Academic Institutes (End-Use) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gene Panel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Gene Panel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Gene Panel Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Gene Panel Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 27: Canadian Gene Panel Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Gene Panel Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Canadian Gene Panel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Canadian Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Gene Panel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 33: Japanese Market for Gene Panel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Service

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by Product &

Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gene

Panel in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Gene Panel Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gene

Panel in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Gene Panel Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 39: Chinese Gene Panel Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product & Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Chinese Gene Panel Market by Product & Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Chinese Demand for Gene Panel in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Chinese Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Gene Panel in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Chinese Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gene Panel Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (

in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 45: European Gene Panel Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 46: European Gene Panel Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: European Gene Panel Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Product & Service: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by Product &

Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Gene Panel Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: European Gene Panel Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 52: European Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 53: Gene Panel Market in France by Product & Service:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 54: French Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by Product &

Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Gene Panel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Gene Panel Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 57: Gene Panel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 58: French Gene Panel Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 59: Gene Panel Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Service for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: German Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by Product &

Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Gene Panel Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Gene Panel Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Gene Panel Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 64: Gene Panel Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 65: Italian Gene Panel Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product & Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Italian Gene Panel Market by Product & Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Gene Panel in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Italian Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Italian Demand for Gene Panel in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 70: Italian Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Gene Panel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Service

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: United Kingdom Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by

Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Gene Panel in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Gene Panel Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Gene Panel in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 76: Gene Panel Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Gene Panel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Service: 2018-2025

Table 78: Rest of Europe Gene Panel Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Gene Panel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Rest of Europe Gene Panel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Gene Panel Market in Asia-Pacific by Product &

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by

Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Gene Panel Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Gene Panel Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 87: Gene Panel Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Gene Panel Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Gene Panel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Gene Panel Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2019 and 2025

Table 91: Rest of World Gene Panel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Rest of World Gene Panel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Gene Panel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

ARCHERDX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

GATC BIOTECH AG

GENEWIZ

ILLUMINA

INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES (IDT), INC.

PERSONALIS

QIAGEN GMBH

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798659/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001