Poly Global Acting Head of Project Management Steven Anastasopoulos and Watpac Project Director Giovanni Polimeni at the Poly Centre Sydney Ground Breaking Ceremony

Poly Global Acting Head of Project Management Steven Anastasopoulos and Watpac Project Director Giovanni Polimeni at the Poly Centre Sydney Ground Breaking Ceremony

Sydney, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global officially broke ground recently at its Australian flagship commercial development Poly Centre Sydney.

The ground breaking ceremony for the internationally acclaimed office tower was joined by Watpac NSW State Manager John Koerner and Grimshaw Architects Managing Partner Andrew Cortese.

Poly Global Acting Head of Project Management Steven Anastasopoulos said the event marked a monumental moment for all involved.

“Poly Centre Sydney acts as Poly’s first international foray in the commercial development space with industry leaders Grimshaw and Watpac. Following an intricate project journey to break ground onsite was a triumphant moment for all involved.

In the midst of the current climate it was great to acknowledge the success of three significant collaborators to achieving this result. Social distancing measures were complied by at all times throughout the ground breaking event allowing everyone to unitedly celebrate the well-deserved milestone,” he said.

Watpac NSW State Manager John Koerner said the project team was well-positioned to progress to the next stage of construction at Poly Centre Sydney.

“Together, Poly Global and Watpac have worked through an Early Contractor Involvement phase including the Value Engineering Design Management and early works construction journey.

Our team must be commended for the diligent and collaborative approach in working with Transport for NSW and City of Sydney to enable approvals for construction works in and around the Sydney light rail. The teams focus throughout this complex approval process has provided a benchmark for future development in the CBD.

As we complete all substructure works and prepare to come out of the ground we continue to implement COVID-19 safety measures, including, social distancing, hygiene and cleaning processes on site,” he said.

The internationally acclaimed office tower designed by Grimshaw Architects will consist of 19,700sqm across 27-storeys. The development is targeting a PCA A Grade, 5 Star Green Star and 5 Star NABERS Energy rating.

Watpac has commenced main construction and the project is on schedule for completion in Q4 2021.

Attachments

Jen Reynoldson Poly Global +613 8595 2800 media@polyglobal.com