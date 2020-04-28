TORONTO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech Select Ltd. (“Fintech Select” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: FTEC) is announcing that in light of the current COVID-19 situation, the Company will be relying on the exemption provided in Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (“Ontario Order”) to postpone its filing of the following documents (“Disclosures”):



annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019; Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) for the year ended December 31, 2019; interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020; and Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

With this being said, the Company does anticipate having its Disclosures filed within the 45-day extension granted by the Ontario Order.

As of now and until the company has filed all any outstanding Disclosures, the Company’s management team and all other insiders are subject to an insider trading blackout policy, as outlined in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207.

The Company’s employees have been working remotely for the past few weeks, as we prioritize the health and safety of our team and the broader public. In spite of this, we have been able to carry out the majority of our regular roles from home, and have not experienced a significant impact on daily operations. Other than this, there have been no material business developments, and the company will disclose any material updates as they occur.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mohammad Abuleil, President & CEO or

Shelley Alliet @ - Investor@fintechselect.com

519-3518647

About Fintech Select Ltd.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and mobile banking solutions. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets, which operate through separate divisions, to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech Select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all of the Company’s platforms. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional financial transactions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and there can be no assurance that COVID19 will not materially impact the Company and its operations in the future. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, such as the Company’s ability to make good on all outstanding disclosures. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Fintech undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of its securities, financial or operating results (as applicable) or prospects as to the effective implementation of the warrant repricing or anything else noted above. Fintech disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.