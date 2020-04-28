New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gel Documentation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798657/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$78.3 Million by the year 2025, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers will reach a market size of US$8.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analytik Jena AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cleaver Scientific Ltd.

Corning, Inc.

eikonix Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Gel Company

Syngene International Ltd.

TBG Diagnostics Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VWR International LLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Gel Documentation Systems: A Prelude

Gel Documentation Systems Market on a Growth Trajectory

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gel Documentation Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Gel

Documentation Systems Market

Increasing Demand for Western Blot Tests to Drive the Market

for Gel Documentation Systems

Automated Systems Witness Increased Popularity

Technological Advancements Hold Significant Growth Potential

Rising Government Funding for Genomics and Proteomics Bodes

Well for the Gel Documentation Market

Product Overview





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



ANALYTIK JENA AG

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

CLEAVER SCIENTIFIC

CORNING

EIKONIX

GEL COMPANY

SYNGENE INTERNATIONAL

TBG DIAGNOSTICS

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

V. CURATED RESEARCH

