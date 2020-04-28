KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $2.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $4.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2020

  • Completed the acquisition of Progressive Financial Group, Inc. ("PFG")
  • Net income of $2.7 million and net operating earnings of $4.3 million (Non-GAAP)
  • Return on average assets of 0.43% and net operating annualized return on average assets (Non-GAAP) of 0.67%
  • Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.31%
  • Loan growth (excluding loans acquired from PFG) of $53.9 million, or 11.4% annualized
  • Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) per share of $16.40, a 8.0% year-over-year increase
  • Allowance for loan losses increased to $13.4 million, an increase 31.1%, in light of the current economic conditions

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “We are pleased to report another very solid quarter during what has proven to be a difficult and uncertain environment for many of our clients.  Our team has worked extremely hard to assist clients that have been impacted due to COVID-19, including participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).  We mobilized our team to successfully process approximately 1,700 applications totaling over $239 million of loans through the month of April, in round one of the PPP program, as we look forward to our economy’s “restart”, we are well positioned for the future.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “I am extremely proud of this team as we stepped up to help our clients in this time of stress.  All of our associates have shown incredible commitment to strengthen, not just our company’s financials, but our clients and communities as well.  We also welcome Progressive Financial Group to the SmartFinancial family.  This transaction is a great step forward in our growth strategy.”

SmartFinancial completed the acquisition of PFG and its wholly owned subsidiary Progressive Savings Bank on March 1, 2020, and this quarter includes one month results of the acquired company.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $22.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $21.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.90% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.84% for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.83% for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease from 4.92% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.20% for the first quarter of 2020 from 1.39% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The yield on average loans was 5.35% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 5.36% for the fourth quarter of 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, increased discount accretion was recorded on acquired loans (37 basis points in the first quarter of 2020, versus 29 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019) with loan fees remaining stable quarter over quarter.  For the first quarter of 2020, the yield on average loans, excluding accretion, was 4.98%, a decrease of 9 basis points from the 5.07% reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in yield on average loans from the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the first quarter of 2020, was due to market competition and, to a lesser extent, the two emergency interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020.  The impact of the acquired loan discount accretion on the tax equivalent net interest margin was 32 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 and 25 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 1.10% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 1.29% for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The overall decrease of 19 basis points in average interest-bearing deposits from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily from the Company's  actions to reduce deposit rates in light of the interest rate cuts.

Provision for Loan Loss and Credit Quality

Provision for loan losses was $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $685 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan losses to originated loans was $12.4 million, or 0.77%, as of March 31, 2020, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.66% as of December 31, 2019, an increase of over 24%.  The allowance for loan losses to total loans was $13.4 million, or 0.63%, as of March 31, 2020, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.54% as of December 31, 2019.  The remaining discounts on the acquired loan portfolio totaled $17.2 million, or 3.33% as of March 31, 2020.  The increase in the provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020 was the result of the deterioration in the qualitative factors, such as unemployment and GDP, in our loan loss allowance methodology which was caused by the unstable economic conditions facing the U.S. economy related to the challenges being faced with the world wide COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is not required to implement the provisions of the CECL accounting standard until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.  
               
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.14% as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of four basis points from the 0.18% reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.31% as of March 31, 2020, as compared to 0.21% as of December 31, 2019. The ten basis point increase is primarily attributable to the addition of other real estate owned from the PFG acquisition.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019.  During the first quarter of 2020, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Increase in mortgage banking income of $210 thousand; 
  • Increase in investment services income of $176 thousand, stemming from additional production and personnel hires during 2019;
  • Addition of insurance commissions income of $269 thousand, new non-interest income source from the acquisition of PFG;
  • Increase in interchange and debit card transaction fees of $113 thousand, primarily related to the acquisition of PFG; and
  • Decrease in other non-interest income of $787 thousand, primarily from $720 thousand in non-recurring income recorded during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.7 million, compared to $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  During the first quarter of 2020, the primary components of the increase in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Salaries and employee benefits decreased $272 thousand.  During the first quarter of 2020, after adjusting for the non-recurring items of $603 thousand from the prior quarter, the salaries and employee benefits increased $331 thousand, which is attributable to the additional salaries from the PFG acquisition;
  • Increase of $180 thousand in FDIC insurance due to the utilization of FDIC credits during the fourth quarter of 2019;
  • Increase of $292 thousand in other real estate and loan related expenses, due to elevated activity in the first quarter of 2020;
  • Increase of $1.7 million in merger related and restructuring expenses relating to the acquisition of  PFG; and
  • Increase of $619 thousand in other expenses during the first quarter of 2020, which is a result of a prior period franchise tax credit of $312 thousand recognized during the fourth quarter of 2019, as well as a franchise tax credit of $468 thousand associated with the origination of State of Tennessee community investment loans.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $664 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $191 thousand, compared to $473 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the first quarter of 2020, the effective tax rate was 19.6% and included an NOL carryforward that was available and utilized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act.  The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 6.6% and included tax benefits associated with the originations of State of Tennessee Community Investment loans and a tax benefit relating to a prior year amended tax return.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2020, were $2.87 billion compared with $2.45 billion at December 31, 2019.  The first quarter increase of $424.6 million is primarily from the acquisition of PFG of approximately $307.2 million and organic loan growth of $99.0 million.

Total liabilities increased to $2.54 billion at March 31, 2020 from $2.14 billion at December 31, 2019.  The first quarter increase of $401.1 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $22.7 million, acquired deposits from the acquisition of PFG in the amount of $272.0 million, and an increase of FHLB and other borrowings of $100.0 million.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2020, totaled $336.2 million, an increase of $23.5 million, from December 31, 2019.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily from the issuance of common stock for the acquisition of PFG of $24.5 million and net income of $2.7 million for the first quarter ended 2020, which was offset by the repurchase of the Company's common stock of $2.0 million and a net change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $1.4 million. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $16.40 at March 31, 2020, a decrease from $16.82 at December 31, 2019.  Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 8.96% at March 31, 2020, compared with 9.93% at December 31, 2019.

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial will issue its earnings release for the first quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET.  To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 6458361.  A replay of the conference call will be available through April 29, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10142762.  Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation) will be published on the company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile), at 9:00 am ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 35 branches across East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.  Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Source
SmartFinancial, Inc.

Investor Contacts   
Billy Carroll  Ron Gorczynski
President & CEO  Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(865) 868-0613  billy.carroll@smartbank.com  (865) 437-5724  ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com
    
Media Contact   
Kelley Fowler   
Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing   
(865) 868-0611  kelley.fowler@smartbank.com   
    

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this presentation include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) net operating earnings, (ii) net operating return on average assets, (iii) net operating return on average shareholder' equity, (iv) return on average tangible common equity, (v) net operating return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating efficiency ratio, (vii) operating noninterest income, (viii) operating noninterest expense, (ix) tangible common equity, (x) average tangible common equity, (xi) tangible book value (xii) tax equivalent net interest margin; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Net operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, expenses related to the termination of an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs ("ADECA") loan program, merger termination fee of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, merger related and restructuring expenses. Net operating return on average assets is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average assets. Net operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Net operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses, expenses related to the termination of the ADECA loan program and the merger termination fee of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses.  Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively.  Tangible book value is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.  Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.  Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) the risk of litigation related to the termination of our agreement and plan of merger with Entegra Financial Corp. (the “Entegra Merger Agreement”) or the abandonment of the transactions that were contemplated by the Entegra Merger Agreement; (2) reputational risk resulting from the termination of the Entegra Merger Agreement; (3) potential changes to, or the risk that we may not be able to execute on, our business strategy as a result of the termination of the Entegra Merger Agreement; (4) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (5) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (6) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (7) risks related to the completed acquisition of PFG; (8) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the completed acquisition of PFG may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (9) changes in management’s plans for the future; (10) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (11) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (12) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (13) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (14) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (15) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (16) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (17) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (18) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.  SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

     
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary    
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)    
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)    
  As of and for The Three Months Ended
  Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):          
Return on average assets 0.43 % 1.12 % 1.01 % 1.56 % 0.84 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 3.33 % 8.65 % 7.80 % 12.34 % 6.71 %
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 4.41 % 11.55 % 10.52 % 16.78 % 9.26 %
Noninterest income / average assets 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.37 % 1.44 % 0.30 %
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.96 % 2.68 % 2.48 % 2.88 % 2.77 %
Efficiency ratio 74.02 % 67.04 % 63.03 % 57.53 % 68.65 %
           
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):          
Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.67 % 1.08 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.98 %
Net operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 5.22 % 8.34 % 7.87 % 7.58 % 7.81 %
Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 6.90 % 11.12 % 10.61 % 10.31 % 10.79 %
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)¹ 65.46 % 64.95 % 62.42 % 65.56 % 64.25 %
Operating noninterest income / average assets (Non-GAAP)1 0.44 % 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.33 %
Operating noninterest expense / average assets (Non-GAAP)1 2.63 % 2.56 % 2.47 % 2.57 % 2.60 %
           
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:          
Yield on loans 5.35 % 5.36 % 5.48 % 5.53 % 5.62 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE 4.83 % 4.92 % 5.05 % 5.17 % 5.25 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.10 % 1.29 % 1.37 % 1.42 % 1.32 %
Cost of total deposits 0.91 % 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.10 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.20 % 1.39 % 1.47 % 1.54 % 1.45 %
Net interest margin, FTE 3.90 % 3.84 % 3.91 % 3.94 % 4.10 %
           
Per Common Share:          
Net income, basic $0.19   $0.48   $0.43   $0.65   $0.34  
Net income, diluted 0.19   0.48   0.42   0.65   0.34  
Net operating earnings, basic (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.30   0.46   0.43   0.40   0.40  
Net operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.30   0.46   0.43   0.40   0.39  
Book value 22.09   22.33   21.93   21.47   20.82  
Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)¹ 16.40   16.82   16.37   15.86   15.18  
Common shares outstanding 15,221,990   14,008,233   13,957,973   13,953,209   13,951,590  
           
¹See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures        
           
           
           
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary    
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)    
(dollars in thousands)    
  As of and for The Three Months Ended
  Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Composition of Loans:          
Commercial real estate          
owner occupied $473,398   $429,269   $422,363   $415,502   $416,152  
non-owner occupied 535,637   476,038   468,099   464,160   472,790  
Commercial real estate, total 1,009,035   905,307   890,462   879,662   888,942  
Commercial & industrial 377,173   337,075   341,207   334,258   341,471  
Construction & land development 253,445   227,626   219,751   204,731   187,009  
Consumer real estate 482,728   417,481   402,463   402,270   408,878  
Consumer and other 16,866   9,903   10,796   11,981   12,166  
Total loans $2,139,247   $1,897,392   $1,864,679   $1,832,902   $1,838,466  
           
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:          
Nonperforming loans $3,069   $3,350   $3,166   $2,838   $2,282  
Other real estate owned 5,894   1,757   1,561   1,814   2,066  
Total nonperforming assets $8,963   $5,107   $4,727   $4,652   $4,348  
Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans $  $61   $61   $62   $62  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) — % 0.01 % 0.01 % — % 0.08 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.63 % 0.54 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.47 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.12 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.18 %
Purchase accounting discount balance $17,237   $15,348   $16,784   $18,571   $19,954  
Accretion income on acquired loans 1,841   1,375   1,246   1,374   1,881  
           
Capital Ratios:          
Equity to Assets 11.70 % 12.77 % 12.80 % 12.53 % 12.34 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1 8.96 % 9.93 % 9.88 % 9.57 % 9.31 %
           
SmartFinancial, Inc.2          
Tier 1 leverage 10.27 % 10.34 % 10.02 % 9.92 % 9.29 %
Common equity Tier 1 10.85 % 11.61 % 11.54 % 11.21 % 10.61 %
Tier 1 capital 10.85 % 11.61 % 11.54 % 11.21 % 10.61 %
Total capital 13.10 % 14.02 % 13.98 % 13.65 % 13.01 %
           
SmartBank Estimated3        
Tier 1 leverage 11.41 % 11.41 % 11.22 % 10.92 % 10.96 %
Common equity Tier 1 12.02 % 12.81 % 12.71 % 12.37 % 12.18 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.02 % 12.81 % 12.71 % 12.37 % 12.18 %
Total risk-based capital 12.60 % 13.31 % 13.19 % 12.82 % 12.62 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles.
2All periods presented are estimated.
3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

         
         
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary        
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)      
(dollars in thousands)          
  Ending Balances
  Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
           
Assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $309,089    $183,971    $170,934    $199,534    $132,994   
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 201,002    178,348    171,507    174,114    198,273   
Other investments 14,113    12,913    12,913    12,905    12,398   
Loans held for sale 6,045    5,856    3,068    4,087    2,103   
Loans 2,139,247    1,897,392    1,864,679    1,832,902    1,838,466   
 Less: Allowance for loan losses (13,431)  (10,243)  (9,792)  (9,097)  (8,704) 
 Loans, net 2,125,816    1,887,149    1,854,887    1,823,805    1,829,762   
Premises and equipment, net 73,801    59,433    58,386    56,589    56,583   
Other real estate owned 5,894    1,757    1,561    1,814    2,066   
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 86,503    77,193    77,534    78,348    78,690   
Bank owned life insurance 30,671    24,949    24,796    24,695    24,540   
Other assets 20,781    17,554    14,899    15,366    16,572   
Total assets $2,873,715    $2,449,123    $2,390,485    $2,391,257    $2,353,981   
           
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
  Noninterest-bearing demand $431,781    $364,155    $365,024    $357,220    $329,095   
  Interest-bearing demand 444,141    380,234    351,474    333,705    331,629   
  Money market and savings 730,392    623,284    634,934    648,132    698,431   
  Time deposits 735,616    679,541    646,641    673,243    635,175   
  Total deposits 2,341,930    2,047,214    1,998,073    2,012,300    1,994,330   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 6,164    6,184    4,368    8,219    7,070   
FHLB & other borrowings 125,439    25,439    25,460    15,460    8,605   
Subordinated debt 39,283    39,261    39,240    39,219    39,198   
Other liabilities 24,699    18,278    17,304    16,448    14,297   
Total liabilities 2,537,515    2,136,376    2,084,445    2,091,646    2,063,500   
Shareholders' Equity:          
Common stock 15,222    14,008    13,958    13,953    13,952   
Additional paid-in capital 254,356    232,732    232,573    232,386    232,241   
Retained earnings 67,869    65,839    59,806    53,843    44,722   
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,247)  168    (297)  (571)  (434) 
Total shareholders' equity 336,200    312,747    306,040    299,611    290,481   
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $2,873,715    $2,449,123    $2,390,485    $2,391,257    $2,353,981   


     
     
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary    
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)    
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)    
  Three Months Ended
  Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $26,434   $25,398   $25,515    $25,278   $24,975  
Securities available-for-sale:          
 Taxable 679   698   748    871   971  
 Tax-exempt 283   345   338    411   424  
Federal funds sold and other earning assets 602   587   743    743   573  
Total interest income 27,998   27,028   27,344    27,303   26,943  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits 4,754   5,271   5,605    5,788   5,251  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase           
FHLB advances and other borrowings 84   65   10    117   103  
Subordinated debt 584   584   584    590   584  
Total interest expense 5,427   5,924   6,204    6,501   5,946  
Net interest income 22,571   21,104   21,140    20,802   20,997  
Provision for loan losses 3,200   685   724    393   797  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,371   20,419   20,416    20,409   20,200  
           
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts 770   773   767    707   654  
Gain on sale of securities, net —   —      33   —  
Mortgage banking 584   374   518    392   282  
Investment services 437   261   260    255   169  
Insurance commissions 269   —   —    —   —  
Interchange and debit card transaction fees 276   163   148    143   175  
Merger termination fee —   —   —    6,400   —  
Other 482   1,269   502    486   418  
Total noninterest income 2,818   2,840   2,196    8,416   1,698  
           
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits 10,006   10,278   9,072    8,984   8,398  
Occupancy and equipment 1,911   1,749   1,635    1,658   1,640  
FDIC insurance (credit) 180   —   (219)  180   179  
Other real estate and loan related expense 545   253   335    242   490  
Advertising and marketing 198   166   263    259   295  
Data processing 538   530   273    577   615  
Professional services 711   652   573    489   662  
Amortization of intangibles 362   340   341    342   344  
Software as service contracts 470   500   560    568   567  
Merger related and restructuring expenses 2,096   427   73    1,796   923  
Other 1,776   1,157   1,802    1,714   1,466  
Total noninterest expense 18,793   16,052   14,708    16,809   15,579  
Income before income taxes 3,396   7,206   7,904    12,016   6,319  
Income tax expense 664   473   1,941    2,895   1,588  
Net income $2,732   $6,733   $5,963    $9,121   $4,731  
           
Earnings Per Common Share:          
Basic $0.19   $0.48   $0.43    $0.65   $0.34  
Diluted $0.19   $0.48   $0.42    $0.65   $0.34  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
Basic 14,395,103   13,965,877   13,955,859    13,951,643   13,942,016  
Diluted 14,479,679   14,066,269   14,053,432    14,046,500   14,018,163  


           
           
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary          
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands)            
YIELD ANALYSIS            
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
  Average   Yield/ Average   Yield/ Average   Yield/
  Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1
Assets:                  
Loans, including fees $1,987,291   $26,434   5.35 % $1,881,501   $25,398   5.36 % $1,802,014   $24,975   5.62 %
Taxable securities 116,837   679   2.34 % 116,278   698   2.38 % 147,188   971   2.68 %
Tax-exempt securities 70,397   400   2.28 % 59,048   461   3.09 % 53,650   539   4.07 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets 165,512   602   1.46 % 133,681   587   1.74 % 86,688   573   2.68 %
Total interest-earning assets 2,340,037   28,115   4.83 % 2,190,508   27,144   4.92 % 2,089,540   27,058   5.25 %
Noninterest-earning assets 216,498       190,083       193,698      
Total assets $2,556,535       $2,380,591       $2,283,238      
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits $389,500   434   0.45 % $351,901   486   0.55 % $306,164   422   0.56 %
Money market and savings deposits 664,983   1,389   0.84 % 632,555   1,695   1.06 % 665,018   2,029   1.24 %
Time deposits 680,830   2,931   1.73 % 633,867   3,090   1.93 % 637,767   2,800   1.78 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,735,313   4,754   1.10 % 1,618,323   5,271   1.29 % 1,608,949   5,251   1.32 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 5,601     0.36 % 5,321     0.35 % 7,971     0.41 %
FHLB and other borrowings 46,320   84   0.73 % 25,549   65   1.00 % 10,217   103   4.09 %
Subordinated debt 39,269   584   5.98 % 39,248   584   5.90 % 39,184   584   6.04 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,826,503   5,427   1.20 % 1,688,441   5,924   1.39 % 1,666,321   5,946   1.45 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits 373,125       363,542       320,134      
Other liabilities 27,215       19,836       10,707      
Total liabilities 2,226,843       2,071,819       1,997,162      
Shareholders' equity 329,692       308,772       286,076      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,556,535       $2,380,591       $2,283,238      
                   
Net interest income, taxable equivalent   $22,688       $21,220       $21,112    
Interest rate spread     3.63 %     3.52 %     3.80 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin     3.90 %     3.84 %     4.10 %
                   
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     128.12 %     129.74 %     125.40 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets     12.90 %     12.97 %     12.53 %
                   

1 Taxable equivalent

     
     
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary    
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)      
(dollars in thousands)    
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS  
  Three Months Ended
  Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Operating Earnings:          
Net income (GAAP) $2,732    $6,733    $5,963    $9,121    $4,731   
  Noninterest income:          
  Securities gains —    —    (1)  (33)  —   
  ADECA termination proceeds —    (720)  —    —    —   
  Merger termination fee —    —    —    (6,400)  —   
  Noninterest expenses:          
  Salaries - prior year adjustment —    603    —    —    —   
  Merger related and restructuring expenses 2,096    427    73    1,796    923   
  Other - prior year franchise tax true-up —    (312)  —    —    —   
  Income taxes:          
  Tax benefit - prior year amended return —    (304)  —    —    —   
Income tax effect of adjustments (548)  60    (19)  1,119    (145) 
Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $4,280    $6,487    $6,016    $5,603    $5,509   
Net operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):          
Basic $0.30    $0.46    $0.43    $0.40    $0.40   
Diluted 0.30    0.46    0.43    0.40    0.39   
           
Operating Noninterest Income:          
  Noninterest income (GAAP) $2,818    $2,840    $2,196    $8,416    $1,698   
  Securities (gains) losses —    —    (1)  (33)  —   
  ADECA termination proceeds —    (720)  —    —    —   
  Merger termination fee —    —    —    (6,400)  —   
 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $2,818    $2,120    $2,195    $1,983    $1,698   
  Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1 0.44  % 0.35  % 0.37  % 0.34  % 0.33  %
Operating Noninterest Expense:          
  Noninterest expense (GAAP) $18,793    $16,052    $14,708    $16,809    $15,579   
  Salaries - prior year adjustment —    (603)  —    —    —   
  Merger related and restructuring expenses (2,096)  (427)  (73)  (1,796)  (923) 
  Other - prior year franchise tax true-up —    312    —    —    —   
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $16,697    $15,334    $14,635    $15,013    $14,656   
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2 2.63  % 2.56  % 2.47  % 2.57  % 2.60  %
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:          
Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3 0.67  % 1.08  % 1.02  % 0.96  % 0.98  %
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)4 4.41  % 11.55  % 10.52  % 16.78  % 9.26  %
Net operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP)5 5.22  % 8.34  % 7.87  % 7.58  % 7.81  %
Net operating return on average tangible common  equity (Non-GAAP)6 6.90  % 11.12  % 10.61  % 10.31  % 10.79  %
           
Operating Efficiency Ratio:          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 74.02  % 67.04  % 63.03  % 57.53  % 68.65  %
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.45)% (0.45)% (0.37)% (0.50)% (0.49)%
Adjustment for securities gains (losses) —  % —  % —  % 0.14  % —  %
Adjustment for merger related income and costs (8.10)% (1.64)% (0.24)% 8.39  % (3.91)%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 65.46  % 64.95  % 62.42  % 65.56  % 64.25  %
           
1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
3Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
4Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
5Net operating return on average equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
6Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
           
           
           
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary    
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)      
(dollars in thousands)    
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS  
  Three Months Ended
  Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Tangible Common Equity:          
Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $336,200    $312,747    $306,040    $299,611    $290,481   
Less goodwill and other intangible assets 86,503    77,193    77,534    78,348    78,690   
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $249,697    $235,554    $228,506    $221,263    $211,791   
           
Average Tangible Common Equity:          
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $329,692    $308,772    $303,200    $296,570    $286,076   
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 80,370    77,400    78,222    78,564    78,913   
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $249,322    $231,372    $224,978    $218,006    $207,163   