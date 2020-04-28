KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $2.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $4.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2020

Completed the acquisition of Progressive Financial Group, Inc. ("PFG")

Net income of $2.7 million and net operating earnings of $4.3 million (Non-GAAP)

Return on average assets of 0.43% and net operating annualized return on average assets (Non-GAAP) of 0.67%

Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.31%

Loan growth (excluding loans acquired from PFG) of $53.9 million, or 11.4% annualized

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) per share of $16.40, a 8.0% year-over-year increase

Allowance for loan losses increased to $13.4 million, an increase 31.1%, in light of the current economic conditions

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “We are pleased to report another very solid quarter during what has proven to be a difficult and uncertain environment for many of our clients. Our team has worked extremely hard to assist clients that have been impacted due to COVID-19, including participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). We mobilized our team to successfully process approximately 1,700 applications totaling over $239 million of loans through the month of April, in round one of the PPP program, as we look forward to our economy’s “restart”, we are well positioned for the future.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “I am extremely proud of this team as we stepped up to help our clients in this time of stress. All of our associates have shown incredible commitment to strengthen, not just our company’s financials, but our clients and communities as well. We also welcome Progressive Financial Group to the SmartFinancial family. This transaction is a great step forward in our growth strategy.”

SmartFinancial completed the acquisition of PFG and its wholly owned subsidiary Progressive Savings Bank on March 1, 2020, and this quarter includes one month results of the acquired company.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $22.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $21.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.90% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.84% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.83% for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease from 4.92% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.20% for the first quarter of 2020 from 1.39% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The yield on average loans was 5.35% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 5.36% for the fourth quarter of 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, increased discount accretion was recorded on acquired loans (37 basis points in the first quarter of 2020, versus 29 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019) with loan fees remaining stable quarter over quarter. For the first quarter of 2020, the yield on average loans, excluding accretion, was 4.98%, a decrease of 9 basis points from the 5.07% reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in yield on average loans from the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the first quarter of 2020, was due to market competition and, to a lesser extent, the two emergency interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020. The impact of the acquired loan discount accretion on the tax equivalent net interest margin was 32 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 and 25 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 1.10% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 1.29% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The overall decrease of 19 basis points in average interest-bearing deposits from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily from the Company's actions to reduce deposit rates in light of the interest rate cuts.

Provision for Loan Loss and Credit Quality

Provision for loan losses was $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $685 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan losses to originated loans was $12.4 million, or 0.77%, as of March 31, 2020, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.66% as of December 31, 2019, an increase of over 24%. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was $13.4 million, or 0.63%, as of March 31, 2020, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.54% as of December 31, 2019. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan portfolio totaled $17.2 million, or 3.33% as of March 31, 2020. The increase in the provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020 was the result of the deterioration in the qualitative factors, such as unemployment and GDP, in our loan loss allowance methodology which was caused by the unstable economic conditions facing the U.S. economy related to the challenges being faced with the world wide COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is not required to implement the provisions of the CECL accounting standard until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.



Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.14% as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of four basis points from the 0.18% reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.31% as of March 31, 2020, as compared to 0.21% as of December 31, 2019. The ten basis point increase is primarily attributable to the addition of other real estate owned from the PFG acquisition.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

Increase in mortgage banking income of $210 thousand;

Increase in investment services income of $176 thousand, stemming from additional production and personnel hires during 2019;

Addition of insurance commissions income of $269 thousand, new non-interest income source from the acquisition of PFG;

Increase in interchange and debit card transaction fees of $113 thousand, primarily related to the acquisition of PFG; and

Decrease in other non-interest income of $787 thousand, primarily from $720 thousand in non-recurring income recorded during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.7 million, compared to $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the primary components of the increase in noninterest expense were as follows:

Salaries and employee benefits decreased $272 thousand. During the first quarter of 2020, after adjusting for the non-recurring items of $603 thousand from the prior quarter, the salaries and employee benefits increased $331 thousand, which is attributable to the additional salaries from the PFG acquisition;

Increase of $180 thousand in FDIC insurance due to the utilization of FDIC credits during the fourth quarter of 2019;

Increase of $292 thousand in other real estate and loan related expenses, due to elevated activity in the first quarter of 2020;

Increase of $1.7 million in merger related and restructuring expenses relating to the acquisition of PFG; and

Increase of $619 thousand in other expenses during the first quarter of 2020, which is a result of a prior period franchise tax credit of $312 thousand recognized during the fourth quarter of 2019, as well as a franchise tax credit of $468 thousand associated with the origination of State of Tennessee community investment loans.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $664 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $191 thousand, compared to $473 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the first quarter of 2020, the effective tax rate was 19.6% and included an NOL carryforward that was available and utilized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 6.6% and included tax benefits associated with the originations of State of Tennessee Community Investment loans and a tax benefit relating to a prior year amended tax return.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2020, were $2.87 billion compared with $2.45 billion at December 31, 2019. The first quarter increase of $424.6 million is primarily from the acquisition of PFG of approximately $307.2 million and organic loan growth of $99.0 million.

Total liabilities increased to $2.54 billion at March 31, 2020 from $2.14 billion at December 31, 2019. The first quarter increase of $401.1 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $22.7 million, acquired deposits from the acquisition of PFG in the amount of $272.0 million, and an increase of FHLB and other borrowings of $100.0 million.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2020, totaled $336.2 million, an increase of $23.5 million, from December 31, 2019. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily from the issuance of common stock for the acquisition of PFG of $24.5 million and net income of $2.7 million for the first quarter ended 2020, which was offset by the repurchase of the Company's common stock of $2.0 million and a net change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $1.4 million. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $16.40 at March 31, 2020, a decrease from $16.82 at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 8.96% at March 31, 2020, compared with 9.93% at December 31, 2019.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share and per share data) As of and for The Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.43 % 1.12 % 1.01 % 1.56 % 0.84 % Return on average shareholders' equity 3.33 % 8.65 % 7.80 % 12.34 % 6.71 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 4.41 % 11.55 % 10.52 % 16.78 % 9.26 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.37 % 1.44 % 0.30 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.96 % 2.68 % 2.48 % 2.88 % 2.77 % Efficiency ratio 74.02 % 67.04 % 63.03 % 57.53 % 68.65 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.67 % 1.08 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.98 % Net operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 5.22 % 8.34 % 7.87 % 7.58 % 7.81 % Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 6.90 % 11.12 % 10.61 % 10.31 % 10.79 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)¹ 65.46 % 64.95 % 62.42 % 65.56 % 64.25 % Operating noninterest income / average assets (Non-GAAP)1 0.44 % 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.33 % Operating noninterest expense / average assets (Non-GAAP)1 2.63 % 2.56 % 2.47 % 2.57 % 2.60 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans 5.35 % 5.36 % 5.48 % 5.53 % 5.62 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 4.83 % 4.92 % 5.05 % 5.17 % 5.25 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.10 % 1.29 % 1.37 % 1.42 % 1.32 % Cost of total deposits 0.91 % 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.10 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.20 % 1.39 % 1.47 % 1.54 % 1.45 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.90 % 3.84 % 3.91 % 3.94 % 4.10 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.65 $ 0.34 Net income, diluted 0.19 0.48 0.42 0.65 0.34 Net operating earnings, basic (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.30 0.46 0.43 0.40 0.40 Net operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.30 0.46 0.43 0.40 0.39 Book value 22.09 22.33 21.93 21.47 20.82 Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)¹ 16.40 16.82 16.37 15.86 15.18 Common shares outstanding 15,221,990 14,008,233 13,957,973 13,953,209 13,951,590 ¹See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of and for The Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Composition of Loans: Commercial real estate owner occupied $ 473,398 $ 429,269 $ 422,363 $ 415,502 $ 416,152 non-owner occupied 535,637 476,038 468,099 464,160 472,790 Commercial real estate, total 1,009,035 905,307 890,462 879,662 888,942 Commercial & industrial 377,173 337,075 341,207 334,258 341,471 Construction & land development 253,445 227,626 219,751 204,731 187,009 Consumer real estate 482,728 417,481 402,463 402,270 408,878 Consumer and other 16,866 9,903 10,796 11,981 12,166 Total loans $ 2,139,247 $ 1,897,392 $ 1,864,679 $ 1,832,902 $ 1,838,466 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans $ 3,069 $ 3,350 $ 3,166 $ 2,838 $ 2,282 Other real estate owned 5,894 1,757 1,561 1,814 2,066 Total nonperforming assets $ 8,963 $ 5,107 $ 4,727 $ 4,652 $ 4,348 Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans $ 9 $ 61 $ 61 $ 62 $ 62 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) — % 0.01 % 0.01 % — % 0.08 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.63 % 0.54 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.47 % Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.12 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.18 % Purchase accounting discount balance $ 17,237 $ 15,348 $ 16,784 $ 18,571 $ 19,954 Accretion income on acquired loans 1,841 1,375 1,246 1,374 1,881 Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 11.70 % 12.77 % 12.80 % 12.53 % 12.34 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1 8.96 % 9.93 % 9.88 % 9.57 % 9.31 % SmartFinancial, Inc.2 Tier 1 leverage 10.27 % 10.34 % 10.02 % 9.92 % 9.29 % Common equity Tier 1 10.85 % 11.61 % 11.54 % 11.21 % 10.61 % Tier 1 capital 10.85 % 11.61 % 11.54 % 11.21 % 10.61 % Total capital 13.10 % 14.02 % 13.98 % 13.65 % 13.01 % SmartBank Estimated3 Tier 1 leverage 11.41 % 11.41 % 11.22 % 10.92 % 10.96 % Common equity Tier 1 12.02 % 12.81 % 12.71 % 12.37 % 12.18 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.02 % 12.81 % 12.71 % 12.37 % 12.18 % Total risk-based capital 12.60 % 13.31 % 13.19 % 12.82 % 12.62 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles.

2All periods presented are estimated.

3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Ending Balances Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 309,089 $ 183,971 $ 170,934 $ 199,534 $ 132,994 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 201,002 178,348 171,507 174,114 198,273 Other investments 14,113 12,913 12,913 12,905 12,398 Loans held for sale 6,045 5,856 3,068 4,087 2,103 Loans 2,139,247 1,897,392 1,864,679 1,832,902 1,838,466 Less: Allowance for loan losses (13,431 ) (10,243 ) (9,792 ) (9,097 ) (8,704 ) Loans, net 2,125,816 1,887,149 1,854,887 1,823,805 1,829,762 Premises and equipment, net 73,801 59,433 58,386 56,589 56,583 Other real estate owned 5,894 1,757 1,561 1,814 2,066 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 86,503 77,193 77,534 78,348 78,690 Bank owned life insurance 30,671 24,949 24,796 24,695 24,540 Other assets 20,781 17,554 14,899 15,366 16,572 Total assets $ 2,873,715 $ 2,449,123 $ 2,390,485 $ 2,391,257 $ 2,353,981 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 431,781 $ 364,155 $ 365,024 $ 357,220 $ 329,095 Interest-bearing demand 444,141 380,234 351,474 333,705 331,629 Money market and savings 730,392 623,284 634,934 648,132 698,431 Time deposits 735,616 679,541 646,641 673,243 635,175 Total deposits 2,341,930 2,047,214 1,998,073 2,012,300 1,994,330 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 6,164 6,184 4,368 8,219 7,070 FHLB & other borrowings 125,439 25,439 25,460 15,460 8,605 Subordinated debt 39,283 39,261 39,240 39,219 39,198 Other liabilities 24,699 18,278 17,304 16,448 14,297 Total liabilities 2,537,515 2,136,376 2,084,445 2,091,646 2,063,500 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 15,222 14,008 13,958 13,953 13,952 Additional paid-in capital 254,356 232,732 232,573 232,386 232,241 Retained earnings 67,869 65,839 59,806 53,843 44,722 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,247 ) 168 (297 ) (571 ) (434 ) Total shareholders' equity 336,200 312,747 306,040 299,611 290,481 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 2,873,715 $ 2,449,123 $ 2,390,485 $ 2,391,257 $ 2,353,981





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 26,434 $ 25,398 $ 25,515 $ 25,278 $ 24,975 Securities available-for-sale: Taxable 679 698 748 871 971 Tax-exempt 283 345 338 411 424 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 602 587 743 743 573 Total interest income 27,998 27,028 27,344 27,303 26,943 Interest expense: Deposits 4,754 5,271 5,605 5,788 5,251 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5 5 5 6 8 FHLB advances and other borrowings 84 65 10 117 103 Subordinated debt 584 584 584 590 584 Total interest expense 5,427 5,924 6,204 6,501 5,946 Net interest income 22,571 21,104 21,140 20,802 20,997 Provision for loan losses 3,200 685 724 393 797 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,371 20,419 20,416 20,409 20,200 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 770 773 767 707 654 Gain on sale of securities, net — — 1 33 — Mortgage banking 584 374 518 392 282 Investment services 437 261 260 255 169 Insurance commissions 269 — — — — Interchange and debit card transaction fees 276 163 148 143 175 Merger termination fee — — — 6,400 — Other 482 1,269 502 486 418 Total noninterest income 2,818 2,840 2,196 8,416 1,698 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,006 10,278 9,072 8,984 8,398 Occupancy and equipment 1,911 1,749 1,635 1,658 1,640 FDIC insurance (credit) 180 — (219 ) 180 179 Other real estate and loan related expense 545 253 335 242 490 Advertising and marketing 198 166 263 259 295 Data processing 538 530 273 577 615 Professional services 711 652 573 489 662 Amortization of intangibles 362 340 341 342 344 Software as service contracts 470 500 560 568 567 Merger related and restructuring expenses 2,096 427 73 1,796 923 Other 1,776 1,157 1,802 1,714 1,466 Total noninterest expense 18,793 16,052 14,708 16,809 15,579 Income before income taxes 3,396 7,206 7,904 12,016 6,319 Income tax expense 664 473 1,941 2,895 1,588 Net income $ 2,732 $ 6,733 $ 5,963 $ 9,121 $ 4,731 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.65 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 0.65 $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,395,103 13,965,877 13,955,859 13,951,643 13,942,016 Diluted 14,479,679 14,066,269 14,053,432 14,046,500 14,018,163





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans, including fees $ 1,987,291 $ 26,434 5.35 % $ 1,881,501 $ 25,398 5.36 % $ 1,802,014 $ 24,975 5.62 % Taxable securities 116,837 679 2.34 % 116,278 698 2.38 % 147,188 971 2.68 % Tax-exempt securities 70,397 400 2.28 % 59,048 461 3.09 % 53,650 539 4.07 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 165,512 602 1.46 % 133,681 587 1.74 % 86,688 573 2.68 % Total interest-earning assets 2,340,037 28,115 4.83 % 2,190,508 27,144 4.92 % 2,089,540 27,058 5.25 % Noninterest-earning assets 216,498 190,083 193,698 Total assets $ 2,556,535 $ 2,380,591 $ 2,283,238 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 389,500 434 0.45 % $ 351,901 486 0.55 % $ 306,164 422 0.56 % Money market and savings deposits 664,983 1,389 0.84 % 632,555 1,695 1.06 % 665,018 2,029 1.24 % Time deposits 680,830 2,931 1.73 % 633,867 3,090 1.93 % 637,767 2,800 1.78 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,735,313 4,754 1.10 % 1,618,323 5,271 1.29 % 1,608,949 5,251 1.32 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 5,601 5 0.36 % 5,321 5 0.35 % 7,971 8 0.41 % FHLB and other borrowings 46,320 84 0.73 % 25,549 65 1.00 % 10,217 103 4.09 % Subordinated debt 39,269 584 5.98 % 39,248 584 5.90 % 39,184 584 6.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,826,503 5,427 1.20 % 1,688,441 5,924 1.39 % 1,666,321 5,946 1.45 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 373,125 363,542 320,134 Other liabilities 27,215 19,836 10,707 Total liabilities 2,226,843 2,071,819 1,997,162 Shareholders' equity 329,692 308,772 286,076 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,556,535 $ 2,380,591 $ 2,283,238 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 22,688 $ 21,220 $ 21,112 Interest rate spread 3.63 % 3.52 % 3.80 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.90 % 3.84 % 4.10 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 128.12 % 129.74 % 125.40 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 12.90 % 12.97 % 12.53 %

1 Taxable equivalent