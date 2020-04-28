THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) (FWB:8BF) (OTC:BLFDF) is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the period ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”).



On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that they will provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020. BCF is relying on this exemption for the Annual Filings in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.

The Company expects to file the Annual Filings on or around May 6, 2020 and by no later than June 12, 2020. The Company confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Blockchain Foundry (CSE:BCFN) (FWB:8BF) (OTC:BLFDF) is a global blockchain consulting and development firm. BCF develops and commercializes decentralized ledger technology, custom blockchain solutions and smart contracts for enterprise clients.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Chris Marsh

President & Chief Financial Officer

(647) 330-4572

cmarsh@blockchainfoundry.co

