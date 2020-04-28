FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) (the “Company”) today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020:

  • Net income attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1.5 million ($0.07 per diluted share) compared with $7.7 million ($0.41 per diluted share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  The current quarter included a $12.7 million ($0.64 per diluted share) income tax benefit as a result of the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and included net foreign currency losses of $3.6 million ($0.18 per diluted share) primarily due to the depreciation of the Colombian peso relative to the U.S. dollar.

  • Operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $0.1 million compared with operating income of $19.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

  • “Cash Earnings” for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $17.1 million compared with $26.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Cash Earnings" and OIBDA in this release; a reconciliation to their closest U.S. GAAP measure is included in "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Charles Fabrikant, Executive Chairman, commented on the quarter's results and impact of COVID-19 as follows:

"Our first and most important operational priority is, at all times and in all circumstances, the safety and well-being of our more than 2,000 employees.  We are taking enhanced precautions in response to the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19.  We look to local, state and federal directives and follow best practices.

All SEACOR operations have been deemed essential.  Our ships, tugs and warehouses, continue to fulfill their mission transporting and distributing essential goods.  I want to express deep-felt appreciation to SEACOR’s dedicated workforce for providing these necessary services to support our customers and the common effort.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a limited impact on our first quarter financial performance.  Our diversified services dampened, and, hopefully, will continue to mitigate for us the severe economic fallout of COVID-19 on the economy.  SEA-Vista, our Jones Act tanker business, benefits from charters that extend through the first quarter of 2021 and beyond.  SCF’s barges continue to move grain on the inland waterways and its terminals transfer agricultural and industrial essentials.  Our Granite City, Illinois based oil storage facility is fully utilized for the first time in many months.  Our harbor tugs continue docking ships with inbound goods and exports.

Two of our service lines, SEACOR Island Lines, our liner and logistics support for the Bahamas and Caribbean, and Waterman Steamship, our Government Services group, have in the recent weeks experienced weaker demand.  The Bahamas, like the U.S., has a “shelter in place” order in effect and in April the U.S. military instituted a moratorium on movements of cargo handled by vessels such as ours.

I am quite pleased with our first quarter results.  The primary cause for the large swing in cash earnings relates to performing periodic, heavy maintenance for some of our vessels and a falloff in revenues related to Witt-O’Brien’s engagement in the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Witt has been able to leverage its expertise in government consulting to assist hospitals, helping them to expedite access to FEMA funding.  It also expanded its services with its recent acquisition of Navigate which advises clients on crisis communications and public relations.

As a result of the passage of the CARES Act, we can carryback net operating tax losses from 2019 to recoup $32 million of cash.  This will boost SEACOR’s already strong levels of liquidity."

The "Operating Discussion" below is a comparison of results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 with the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Operating Discussion

Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA were $7.5 million and $17.8 million in the current year quarter compared with $18.8 million and $20.1 million, respectively.  Operating results were impacted by a $6.7 million increase in dry-docking costs, which included the installation of a ballast water treatment system for one U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carrier, and major overhauls for five harbor tugs.  The related off-hire time for dry-docking the U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carrier accounted for a $2.5 million decrease in operating income.  Projected dry-docking costs for the remainder of 2020 are $5.5 million.

Two U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers embarked on extensions of prior charters that last year had been at more favorable rates.  In addition, operating results were impacted by a change in contract for one U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carrier, which commenced a multiyear bareboat charter following the conclusion of a multiyear time charter.

Our port and infrastructure services business and SEACOR Island Lines both experienced revenue growth year over year and made an increased contribution to operating income.  Waterman Logistics had continued success this quarter winning bids to move specialized cargo for the U.S. government.  The Jones Act dry bulk carrier fleet benefited from steady cargo volumes and a full quarter of operations with no dry-dockings.  In the aggregate, these service lines had a positive incremental contribution of $4.8 million compared with the prior year quarter.

Inland Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA were $1.0 million and $7.2 million in the current year quarter compared with $2.7 million and $8.4 million, respectively.  The 4% year over year decline in U.S. grain exports through the Gulf of Mexico reduced demand for barge freight and activity levels at the Company's terminals on the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers.  The primary culprits were the China trade war, U.S. government farm subsidy programs which were a disincentive to exports, and competition from South America as a result of a stronger U.S. dollar.

Witt O’Brien’s - Operating loss and negative OIBDA were $(1.1) million and $(0.9) million, respectively, in the current year quarter compared with operating income and OIBDA of $4.6 million and $4.8 million, respectively.  Operating revenues and operating income in the U.S. Virgin Islands were $8.4 million and $5.2 million lower, respectively, than the prior year quarter when certain key task orders related to immediate requirements of responding to hurricanes were still being completed.  The current year quarter's results were also negatively impacted by an accrual of $1.4 million for a retroactive charge due to a change in the application of the gross receipts tax in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Capital Commitments - The Company’s capital commitments as of March 31, 2020 were $61.0 million and included four U.S.-flag harbor tugs, the Company's interest in two foreign-flag rail ferries, six inland river dry-cargo barges, two inland river towboats, other equipment and vessel and terminal improvements.  Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Company committed to purchase other property and equipment for $1.1 million.

Income Taxes - The current quarter included a $12.7 million ($0.64 per diluted share) income tax benefit as a result of the passage of the CARES Act into law, which allows net operating losses generated in 2018 through 2020 to be carried back up to five years.  As a result, the Company expects a tax refund of approximately $32 million once the refund requests are processed.

Liquidity and Debt - During the current year quarter, the Company repurchased $15.6 million in principal amount of its 3.0% Convertible Senior Notes for $15.4 million.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $85.2 million.  As of March 31, 2020, total outstanding debt was $298.8 million, and the Company had $225.0 million of borrowing capacity under its credit facilities.

Equity -  As of March 31, 2020, the total shares outstanding were 20,333,024.

* * * * *

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics and risk management consultancy.  SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CKH.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters.  Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by management of the Company.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements.  Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, volatility the pandemic has caused in the capital markets and the effects it has had and could continue to have on the global economy, risks relating to weakening demand for the Company’s services as a result of unplanned customer suspensions, cancellations, rate reductions or non-renewals of vessel charters or failures to finalize commitments to charter vessels, increased government legislation and regulation of the Company’s businesses that could increase the cost of operations, increased competition if the Jones Act is repealed, liability, legal fees and costs in connection with the provision of emergency response services, decreased demand for the Company’s services as a result of declines in the global economy, declines in valuations in the global financial markets and a lack of liquidity in the credit sectors, including, interest rate fluctuations, availability of credit, inflation rates, change in laws, trade barriers, commodity prices and currency exchange fluctuations, activity in foreign countries and changes in foreign political, military and economic conditions, changes in foreign and domestic oil and gas exploration and production activity, safety record requirements related to Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, decreased demand for Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services due to construction of additional refined petroleum product, natural gas or crude oil pipelines or due to decreased demand for refined petroleum products, crude oil or chemical products or a change in existing methods of delivery, compliance with U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations and economic sanctions, the dependence of Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services and Inland Transportation & Logistics Services on several key customers, consolidation of the Company’s customer base, the ongoing need to replace aging vessels, industry fleet capacity, restrictions imposed by the Shipping Acts on the amount of foreign ownership of the Company’s Common Stock, operational risks of Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services and Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, effects of adverse weather conditions and seasonality, the level of grain export volume, the effect of fuel prices on barge towing costs, variability in freight rates for inland river barges, the effect of international economic and political factors on Inland Transportation & Logistics Services’ operations, the ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions and other strategic transactions, adequacy of insurance coverage, the attraction and retention of qualified personnel by the Company, changes in U.S. and international trade policies and various other matters and factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control as well as those discussed in Item 1A. (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).  It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors.  Consequently, the preceding should not be considered to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties.  Given these factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.  It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC, including  Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any).  These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For additional information, contact SEACOR at (954) 523-2200, e-mail SEACOR at communications@seacorholdings.com or visit SEACOR’s website at www.seacorholdings.com.


SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except share data, unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2020 2019
Operating Revenues$192,296   $209,524  
Costs and Expenses:   
Operating146,028   147,111  
Administrative and general29,021   26,746  
Depreciation and amortization17,729   17,136  
 192,778   190,993  
Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net384   437  
Operating Income (Loss)(98)  18,968  
Other Income (Expense):   
Interest income1,601   1,900  
Interest expense(4,470)  (5,113) 
Debt extinguishment losses, net(319)  (793) 
Marketable security gains (losses), net(104)  3,068  
Foreign currency gains (losses), net(4,582)  405  
Other, net92   (644) 
 (7,782)  (1,177) 
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies(7,880)  17,791  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)(14,142)  2,205  
Income Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies6,262   15,586  
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax(4,793)  (2,518) 
Net Income1,469   13,068  
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries2   5,335  
Net Income Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.$1,467   $7,733  
    
Basic Earnings Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.$0.07   $0.42  
    
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.$0.07   $0.41  
    
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:   
Basic19,950,444   18,232,562  
Diluted19,994,025   19,571,339  
    
OIBDA(1)$17,631   $36,104  
OIBDA Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1)$17,631   $26,996  

______________________
1.               Non-GAAP Financial Measure.  See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.


SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 Mar. 31,
2020		 Dec. 31,
2019		 Sep. 30,
2019		 Jun. 30,
2019		 Mar. 31,
2019
Operating Revenues$192,296   $192,761   $200,658   $197,023   $209,524  
Costs and Expenses:         
Operating146,028   146,265   147,386   142,871   147,111  
Administrative and general29,021   27,134   24,923   26,714   26,746  
Depreciation and amortization17,729   17,451   16,975   17,009   17,136  
 192,778   190,850   189,284   186,594   190,993  
Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net384   651   1,145   677   437  
Operating Income (Loss)(98)  2,562   12,519   11,106   18,968  
Other Income (Expense):         
Interest income1,601   1,488   2,198   1,885   1,900  
Interest expense(4,470)  (4,401)  (4,816)  (4,903)  (5,113) 
Debt extinguishment losses, net(319)  (171)  (777)  (503)  (793) 
Marketable security gains (losses), net(104)  1,898   144   13,284   3,068  
Foreign currency gains (losses), net(4,582)  1,351   (1,877)  (191)  405  
Other, net92   (20)  505   25   (644) 
 (7,782)  145   (4,623)  9,597   (1,177) 
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies(7,880)  2,707   7,896   20,703   17,791  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)(14,142)  2,817   1,417   3,390   2,205  
Income (Loss) Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies6,262   (110)  6,479   17,313   15,586  
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax(4,793)  (1,802)  (618)  (312)  (2,518) 
Net Income (Loss)1,469   (1,912)  5,861   17,001   13,068  
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries2   5   (544)  2,448   5,335  
Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.$1,467   $(1,917)  $6,405   $14,553   $7,733  
          
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.$0.07   $(0.10)  $0.33   $0.80   $0.42  
          
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.$0.07   $(0.10)  $0.32   $0.76   $0.41  
          
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:         
Basic19,950   19,933   19,322   18,289   18,233  
Diluted19,994   19,933   20,739   19,634   19,571  
Common Shares Outstanding at Period End20,333   20,176   20,179   18,550   18,528  
          
OIBDA(1)$17,631   $20,013   $29,494   $28,115   $36,104  
OIBDA attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1)$17,631   $20,013   $28,813   $21,905   $26,996  

______________________
1.               Non-GAAP Financial Measure.  See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.


SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands, unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 Mar. 31,
2020		 Dec. 31,
2019		 Sep. 30,
2019		 Jun. 30,
2019		 Mar. 31,
2019
Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services         
Operating Revenues$106,115   $101,674   $102,661   $109,681   $109,272  
Costs and Expenses:         
Operating77,604   72,759   66,888   71,230   69,932  
Administrative and general10,744   11,190   9,404   9,423   10,198  
Depreciation and amortization10,282   10,228   10,191   10,230   10,337  
 98,630   94,177   86,483   90,883   90,467  
Gains on Asset Dispositions9   121   804   349   17  
Operating Income7,494   7,618   16,982   19,147   18,822  
Other Income (Expense):         
Foreign currency gains (losses), net(78)  52   (104)  1   (47) 
Other, net22   6   505   28   (651) 
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax(1,357)  (1,238)  (242)  700   111  
Segment Profit(1)$6,081   $6,438   $17,141   $19,876   $18,235  
          
OIBDA(2)$17,776   $17,846   $27,173   $29,377   $29,159  
OIBDA(2) attributable to stockholders$17,776   $17,846   $26,492   $23,167   $20,051  
Dry-docking expenditures for U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s (included in operating costs and expenses)$7,816   $8,752   $4,310   $1,925   $1,581  
Out-of-service days for dry-dockings of U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s38   76   42   30   15  
Dry-docking expenditures for all other vessels$1,704   $289   $1,783   $1,447   $1,250  
          
Inland Transportation & Logistics Services         
Operating Revenues$61,311   $68,257   $72,020   $61,455   $65,602  
Costs and Expenses:         
Operating50,919   57,912   62,775   54,486   54,245  
Administrative and general3,488   3,324   3,327   3,133   3,356  
Depreciation and amortization6,212   6,144   5,694   5,699   5,725  
 60,619   67,380   71,796   63,318   63,326  
Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net315   522   330   330   420  
Operating Income (Loss)1,007   1,399   554   (1,533)  2,696  
Other Income (Expense):         
Foreign currency gains (losses), net(4,478)  1,249   (1,729)  (191)  459  
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax(3,376)  (2,346)  (1,084)  (618)  (2,472) 
Segment Profit (Loss)(1)$(6,847)  $302   $(2,259)  $(2,342)  $683  
          
OIBDA(2)$7,219   $7,543   $6,248   $4,166   $8,421  


SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)
(in thousands, unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 Mar. 31,
2020		 Dec. 31,
2019		 Sep. 30,
2019		 Jun. 30,
2019		 Mar. 31,
2019
Witt O’Brien’s         
Operating Revenues$22,506   $20,742   $24,345   $23,753   $32,943  
Costs and Expenses:         
Operating15,691   14,266   16,323   15,691   21,772  
Administrative and general7,679   7,008   5,718   6,831   6,402  
Depreciation and amortization259   210   210   209   206  
 23,629   21,484   22,251   22,731   28,380  
Gains on Asset Dispositions   8   10        
Operating Income (Loss)(1,123)  (734)  2,104   1,022   4,563  
Other Income (Expense):         
Foreign currency gains (losses), net12   (1)          
Other, net70   (457)  (1)  (2)  (3) 
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax(8)  333   764   (128)  (67) 
Segment Profit (Loss)$(1,049)  $(859)  $2,867   $892   $4,493  
          
OIBDA(2)$(864)  $(524)  $2,314   $1,231   $4,769  
          
Other         
Operating Revenues$2,399   $2,099   $1,635   $2,142   $1,805  
Costs and Expenses:         
Operating1,847   1,335   1,404   1,472   1,253  
Administrative and general1,124   967   846   837   839  
Depreciation and amortization619   499   501   493   489  
 3,590   2,801   2,751   2,802   2,581  
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions60      34   (2)    
Operating Loss(1,131)  (702)  (1,082)  (662)  (776) 
Other Income (Expense):         
Other, net   431           
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax(52)  1,449   (56)  (266)  (90) 
Segment Profit (Loss)(1)$(1,183)  $1,178   $(1,138)  $(928)  $(866) 
          
Corporate and Eliminations         
Operating Revenues$(35)  $(11)  $(3)  $(8)  $(98) 
Costs and Expenses:         
Operating(33)  (7)  (4)  (8)  (91) 
Administrative and general5,986   4,645   5,628   6,490   5,951  
Depreciation and amortization357   370   379   378   379  
 6,310   5,008   6,003   6,860   6,239  
Losses on Asset Dispositions      (33)       
Operating Loss$(6,345)  $(5,019)  $(6,039)  $(6,868)  $(6,337) 
Other Income (Expense):         
Foreign currency gains (losses), net$(38)  $51   $(44)  $(1)  $(7) 
Other, net      1   (1)  10  

______________________

1.   Includes amounts attributable to both SEACOR and noncontrolling interests.
2.   Non-GAAP Financial Measure.  See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.


SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, unaudited)

 Mar. 31,
2020		 Dec. 31,
2019		 Sep. 30,
2019		 Jun. 30,
2019		 Mar. 31,
2019
ASSETS         
Current Assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents$76,106   $77,222   $76,815   $138,757   $141,152 
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents1,224   1,222   1,221   1,221   2,992 
Marketable securities7,832   7,936   6,038   39,368   33,384 
Receivables:         
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts192,350   194,022   199,013   164,964   174,278 
Other67,938   38,881   43,449   38,297   32,635 
Inventories4,050   5,255   5,224   5,293   4,914 
Prepaid expenses and other5,387   6,971   6,130   5,640   5,809 
Total current assets354,887   331,509   337,890   393,540   395,164 
Property and Equipment:         
Historical cost1,441,509   1,442,382   1,424,907   1,416,084   1,413,488 
Accumulated depreciation(639,424)  (624,024)  (607,727)  (593,168)  (577,136)
Net property and equipment802,085   818,358   817,180   822,916   836,352 
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets136,180   144,539   153,464   161,518   167,325 
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies151,568   157,108   154,968   155,645   155,290 
Construction Reserve Funds      3,908   3,908   3,908 
Goodwill32,586   32,701   32,668   32,714   32,720 
Intangible Assets, Net22,952   20,996   21,884   22,773   23,662 
Other Assets8,615   7,761   8,284   10,376   7,385 
 $1,508,873   $1,512,972   $1,530,246   $1,603,390   $1,621,806 
          
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Current Liabilities:         
Current portion of long-term debt$44,495   $58,854   $76,426   $78,301   $8,308 
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities35,258   36,011   36,422   36,171   35,540 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses43,663   57,595   54,921   35,132   50,097 
Other current liabilities75,225   57,501   67,603   64,796   67,456 
Total current liabilities198,641   209,961   235,372   214,400   161,401 
Long-Term Debt254,272   255,612   241,408   234,445   315,303 
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities100,789   108,295   116,866   125,182   131,862 
Deferred Income Taxes123,054   105,661   103,489   99,938   97,758 
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities19,103   20,929   20,463   20,768   20,688 
Total liabilities695,859   700,458   717,598   694,733   727,012 
Equity:         
SEACOR Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:         
Preferred stock             
Common stock410   408   408   392   392 
Additional paid-in capital1,662,938   1,661,002   1,659,428   1,600,838   1,598,804 
Retained earnings518,573   517,106   519,023   512,618   498,065 
Shares held in treasury, at cost(1,366,787)  (1,365,792)  (1,365,594)  (1,366,432)  (1,366,267)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax(2,909)  (998)  (1,400)  (995)  (903)
 812,225   811,726   811,865   746,421   730,091 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries789   788   783   162,236   164,703 
Total equity813,014   812,514   812,648   908,657   894,794 
 $1,508,873   $1,512,972   $1,530,246   $1,603,390   $1,621,806 


Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information furnished in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including OIBDA and Cash Earnings.

The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.  The Company includes maintenance and repair costs, including major overhauls and regulatory dry-dockings, and gains or losses (or impairments) on asset dispositions in OIBDA.  The Company defines Cash Earnings as OIBDA further adjusted to exclude the amortization of non-cash deferred gains and amounts attributable to its minority partner in SEA-Vista as well as the gain or loss associated with marking-to-market securities held for investment, accrued net cash expense associated with interest on debt obligations, and the Company’s estimate of cash taxes.  Other companies may calculate OIBDA and Cash Earnings differently than the Company, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures.  In addition, each of these measures does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and are not measures of the Company’s ability to fund its cash needs.  OIBDA and Cash Earnings are each financial metrics used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA and Cash Earnings of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions.  In addition, the Company believes Cash Earnings is meaningful to investors because it assists in evaluating the Company’s results of operations and net cash generated by business activities across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company.  The Company views OIBDA and Cash Earnings as measures of operating performance not liquidity.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to their most closely comparable U.S. GAAP measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data).

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2020 2019
U.S. GAAP Measures   
Net Income Attributable to Stockholders$1,467  $7,733 
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share(1)$0.07  $0.41 
    
Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures   
Operating Income (U.S. GAAP)$(98) $18,968 
(+) Depreciation and amortization17,729  17,136 
OIBDA(2)17,631  36,104 
(–) Amortization of deferred gains(3)(331) (331)
(–) OIBDA attributable to noncontrolling interests  (9,108)
(–) Cash interest paid, net(4)142  (912)
(–) Income tax obligation(245) (2,080)
(+/–) Marketable security gains (losses), net(104) 3,068 
Cash Earnings (proxy for cash earned)$17,093  $26,741 

______________________

1.   Includes diluted earnings per common share of $0.12 for the three months ended March 31, 2019, related to marking-to-market the Company’s marketable security portfolio.
2.   All references to OIBDA in this release are calculated in the same manner.
3.   Included in gains on asset dispositions.
4.   Amount is net of interest income, excludes capitalized interest, and is net of our partner’s portion of SEA-Vista net interest expense of $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.


SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
FLEET COUNTS
(unaudited)

 Mar. 31,
2020		 Dec. 31,
2019		 Sep. 30,
2019		 Jun. 30,
2019		 Mar. 31,
2019
Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services         
Bulk Transportation Services:         
Petroleum and chemical carriers - U.S.-flag9  9  9  9  9 
Bulk carriers - U.S.-flag2  2  2  2  2 
Port & Infrastructure Services:         
Harbor tugs - U.S.-flag25  24  24  24  24 
Harbor tugs - Foreign-flag8  8  8  8  8 
Offshore tug - U.S.-flag1  1  1  1  1 
Ocean liquid tank barges - U.S.-flag5  5  5  5  5 
Ocean liquid tank barges - Foreign-flag1  1  1  1  1 
Specialty vessels - Foreign-flag(1)2  2  2  2  1 
Logistics Services:         
PCTC(2) - U.S.-flag4  4  4  4  4 
Short-sea container/RORO(3) vessels - Foreign-flag8  8  8  9  9 
RORO(3) & deck barges - U.S.-flag7  7  7  7  7 
Rail ferries - Foreign-flag2  2  2  2  2 
 74  73  73  74  73 
          
Inland Transportation & Logistics Services         
Bulk Transportation Services:         
Dry-cargo barges1,372  1,372  1,375  1,372  1,374 
Liquid tank barges20  20  20  20  20 
Specialty barges(4)5  5  5  5  5 
Towboats:         
4,000 hp - 6,600 hp19  19  18  18  18 
3,300 hp - 3,900 hp3  3  3  3  3 
Less than 3,300 hp2  2  2  2  2 
Port & Infrastructure Services:         
Harbor boats:         
1,100 hp - 2,000 hp18  18  18  18  18 
Less than 1,100 hp6  6  6  6  6 
Logistics Services:         
Dry-cargo barges35  35  32  35  33 
Towboats:         
Less than 3,300 hp1  1       
 1,481  1,481  1,479  1,479  1,479 

______________________

1.   One line handling vessel and one crew transportation vessel.
2.   Pure Car/Truck Carrier.
3.   Roll On/Roll Off.
4.   Includes non-certificated 10,000 and 30,000 barrel inland river liquid tank barges.