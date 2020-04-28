New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gear Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798656/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Mineral Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$64.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$50.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mineral Oil will reach a market size of US$271.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$448.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798656/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gear Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Gear Oils - Market Overview
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Trends - Lubricants
Industrial Gear Oils - Select Trends
Wind Turbine Gear Oils - Latest Trends
Oil Leak - Key Issues
Petroleum Standards
Motor Oil - Latest Technology Advances
Automotive Gears and Transmission Fluid - An Overview
Industrial Gear Oils
Common Lubrication Problems of Gearbox
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gear Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Gear Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Gear Oil Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Mineral Oil (Base Oil) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mineral Oil (Base Oil) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Mineral Oil (Base Oil) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Semi-Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Semi-Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Semi-Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 10: Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Bio-Based Oil (Base Oil) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Bio-Based Oil (Base Oil) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Bio-Based Oil (Base Oil) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Construction (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Construction (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Construction (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Agriculture (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Agriculture (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Agriculture (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Oil & gas (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Oil & gas (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Oil & gas (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Mining (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Mining (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Mining (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 35: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gear Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Gearbox Lubricant Selection in the US - Indicators
Gear Oil Labeling Requirements in California
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Gear Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Gear Oil Market in the United States by Base Oil:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by Base
Oil: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Gear Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Gear Oil Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Gear Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Base Oil: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Gear Oil Historic Market Review by Base Oil
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Gear Oil Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Base Oil for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Gear Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Gear Oil Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Gear Oil: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Gear Oil Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by Base Oil:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gear Oil
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Gear Oil Market in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2009-2017
Table 54: Gear Oil Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Gear Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Base Oil for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Gear Oil Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Gear Oil Market by Base Oil: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Gear Oil in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Gear Oil Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by End-Use
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gear Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in
%) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Gear Oil Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Gear Oil Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Gear Oil Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Gear Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Base Oil: 2018-2025
Table 65: Gear Oil Market in Europe in US$ Million by Base Oil:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by Base Oil:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Gear Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 68: Gear Oil Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Gear Oil Market in France by Base Oil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: French Gear Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by Base Oil:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Gear Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Gear Oil Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Gear Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: Gear Oil Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: German Gear Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by Base Oil:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Gear Oil Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: German Gear Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 81: Gear Oil Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Gear Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Base Oil for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Gear Oil Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Gear Oil Market by Base Oil: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Italian Demand for Gear Oil in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Gear Oil Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by End-Use
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Gear Oil: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Gear Oil Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by Base
Oil: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Gear Oil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Gear Oil Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 93: Gear Oil Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Gear Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Base Oil: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Spanish Gear Oil Historic Market Review by Base Oil
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Gear Oil Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Base Oil for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Spanish Gear Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Gear Oil Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 99: Spanish Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Gear Oil Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Base Oil: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Gear Oil Market in Russia by Base Oil: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by Base Oil:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Russian Gear Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Gear Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Gear Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2018-2025
Table 107: Gear Oil Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Base Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Base Oil: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Rest of Europe Gear Oil Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 110: Gear Oil Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Gear Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 113: Gear Oil Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Gear Oil Market in Asia-Pacific by Base Oil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Gear Oil Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by Base
Oil: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Gear Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Gear Oil Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Gear Oil Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Gear Oil Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period
2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Gear Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by Base
Oil: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Gear Oil Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period
2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Gear Oil Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 126: Gear Oil Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Gear Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Base Oil: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Indian Gear Oil Historic Market Review by Base Oil
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Gear Oil Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Base Oil for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Indian Gear Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Gear Oil Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 132: Indian Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Gear Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Gear Oil Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 135: Gear Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Base Oil: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Gear Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Gear Oil Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 138: Gear Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gear Oil: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Gear Oil Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gear Oil Market Share Analysis
by Base Oil: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Gear Oil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gear Oil Market in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 144: Gear Oil Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Gear Oil Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 146: Gear Oil Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Gear Oil Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Gear Oil Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Gear Oil Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Gear Oil Market by Base Oil:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Gear Oil in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Gear Oil Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Gear Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2018-2025
Table 155: Gear Oil Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Base
Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by Base
Oil: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Argentinean Gear Oil Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 158: Gear Oil Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 160: Gear Oil Market in Brazil by Base Oil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Gear Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by Base
Oil: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Gear Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Gear Oil Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Gear Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 166: Gear Oil Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period
2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Gear Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by Base Oil:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Gear Oil Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period
2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Gear Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 171: Gear Oil Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Gear Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Gear Oil Market in Rest of Latin America by Base
Oil: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Gear Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Base Oil: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Gear Oil Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Gear Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Gear Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 179: Gear Oil Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Gear Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: The Middle East Gear Oil Historic Market by Base Oil
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Gear Oil Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Gear Oil Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Gear Oil Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Gear Oil: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period
2018-2025
Table 188: Gear Oil Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by Base Oil:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gear Oil
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Iranian Gear Oil Market in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2009-2017
Table 192: Gear Oil Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Gear Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Base Oil: 2018-2025
Table 194: Gear Oil Market in Israel in US$ Million by Base
Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by Base Oil:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Israeli Gear Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 197: Gear Oil Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period
2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Gear Oil Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Gear Oil Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Base Oil for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Gear Oil Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Gear Oil Market by Base Oil:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gear Oil in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Gear Oil Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Gear Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Gear Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 207: Gear Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Base Oil: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Gear Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Gear Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 210: Gear Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Gear Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Gear Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil: 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown
by Base Oil: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Gear Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Gear Oil Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 216: Gear Oil Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 217: African Gear Oil Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Base Oil: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Gear Oil Market in Africa by Base Oil: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: African Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown by Base Oil:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: African Gear Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Gear Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: Gear Oil Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADDINOL LUBE OIL GMBH
ADVANCED LUBRICATION SPECIALITIES
AMALIE OIL
BP PLC
BECHEM LUBRICATION TECHNOLOGY, LLC
BEL-RAY COMPANY
CHEVRON CORPORATION
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION
LIQUI MOLY GMBH
LUKOIL LUBRICANTS COMPANY
MORRIS LUBRICANTS
PEAK LUBRICANTS PTY LTD.
PENRITE OIL COMPANY PTY LTD.
PETROCHINA
PHILLIPS 66 COMPANY
ROCK VALLEY OIL & CHEMICAL
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
SINOPEC YANGZI PETROCHEMICAL
TOTAL SA
ENI SPA
AEROSPACE LUBRICANTS, INC.
AMSOIL INC.
APAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.
BP AUSTRALIA PTY.
CARL BECHEM GMBH
CASTROL INDIA
CHEVRON LUBRICANTS
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
CRODA LUBRICANTS
ENVIRONMENTAL LUBRICANTS MANUFACTURING, INC.
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION
FUCHS LUBRICANTS
GAZPROM NEFT PJSC
GULF OIL LUBRICANTS INDIA
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
JXTG NIPPON OIL & ENERGY CORPORATION
KLüBER LUBRICATION MüNCHEN SE & CO. KG
LUBRICATION ENGINEERS, INC.
PETRO-CANADA LUBRICANTS, INC.
QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION D/B/A QUAKER HOUGHTON
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL
SINOPEC CORPORATION
THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION
TIDE WATER OIL
TOTAL LUBRIFIANTS S.A.
VALVOLINE, INC.
ANGLER INDUSTRIES
FLORIDA CHEMICAL SUPPLY, INC.
HP LUBRICANTS
LUKOIL MARINE LUBRICANTS DMCC
MOTOSEL INDUSTRIAL GROUP INC.
TOTAL OIL INDIA PVT.
CITGO LUBRICANTS
EUROBOOR USA
EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS PVT LTD
FUCHS LUBRICANTS (INDIA) PVT. LTD.
LIAONING HAIHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
LOTUS LUBES
LUBRITA EUROPE B.V.
PERTAMINA LUBRICANTS
PUMA LUBRICANTS
RN-LUBRICANTS LLC
SHELL INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED
SINOPEC LUBRICANT COMPANY
SKALN OIL (CHONGQING) CO., LTD.
VIKJAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798656/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: