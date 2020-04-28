FIRST QUARTER 20201 HIGHLIGHTS



GAAP diluted EPS was ($0.05), compared to $0.45 in 4Q19 and $0.25 in 1Q19

Core diluted EPS was $0.19, compared to $0.41 in 4Q19 and $0.33 in 1Q19

Net interest margin was 2.44%, down 4bps QoQ and 13bps YoY

Core net interest margin was 2.49%, up 16bps QoQ and down 3bps YoY

GAAP net interest income of $40.8 million, down 0.9% QoQ and 2.3% YoY

Core net interest income of $42.9 million, up 7.0% QoQ and 1.1% YoY

GAAP and core ROAE (1.0)% and 3.8%, respectively, compared with 9.1% and 8.4%, respectively in 4Q19

GAAP and core ROAA were (0.1)% and 0.3%, respectively, compared with 0.7% and 0.7%, respectively in 4Q19

Loan pipeline remains strong at $324.4 million

Provision for credit losses of $7.2 million, $0.18 after-tax per diluted common share, driven mainly by economic conditions arising from COVID-19 pandemic

Net charge-offs were $1.1 million, compare to net recoveries of $34,000 in 4Q19 and net charge-offs of $0.9 million in 1Q19

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our thoughts go out to those most affected by COVID-19, especially those on the front lines. The health and welfare of our employees and customers remains our top priority as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We were quick to respond to the pandemic with new health and safety measures, including social distancing, appointment banking and expansion of our remote capabilities. Our staff responded to these changes in a superb fashion and continue to provide our customers with excellent service. Today we have the capability of having our entire staff work remotely. On any given day, as many as 85% of staff work from home.”

“Our GAAP earnings for the quarter were affected by two COVID-19 related non-cash charges totaling $0.38 per share, after-tax, that caused the Company to record a loss of $0.05 per diluted share for the quarter. The Federal Reserve’s dramatic 150 basis point drop in rates provided the country with much needed liquidity to counteract the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we recorded mark to market adjustments on items carried at fair value under the fair value option and on our derivative portfolio totaling $0.20 per share, after-tax.”

“Given the negative economic environment at the end of the quarter caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we adjusted our economic forecast in our current expected credit loss (“CECL”) modeling resulting in a $7.2 million charge, or $0.18 per share, after-tax to earnings for the quarter. When the Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2020, in the then favorable economic environment resulted in a $1.3 million increase in the allowance. As a result of CECL, our overall allowance for credit losses increased by approximately 30%.”

“Core earnings for the quarter were $5.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. Core earnings were driven by 3% (not annualized) loan growth for the quarter and a 16 basis point improvement in core net interest margin. Our core revenue before provision for credit losses and taxes totaled $46.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million quarter over quarter.”

“Our non-performing assets at the end of the quarter were 23 basis points of total assets. Today, 87% of our portfolio is real estate based with an average loan to value of less than 40% and an average debt coverage ratio of 1.83.”

“As a result of the pandemic, almost all industries have experienced adverse impact, including those represented in our loan portfolio. At March 31, 2020, we had approximately $1.5 billion in loans to industries severely impacted by COVID-19.”

“During these tumultuous times, we are actively assisting our customers by providing short-term forbearances in the form of deferrals of interest, principal and/or escrow for terms ranging from one to six months. Through April 17th, we have approved forbearances for loans with an aggregate outstanding loan balance of approximately $839 million of which $673 million is in our real estate portfolio and $166 million is in our business banking portfolio. Given the pandemic and current economic environment, we continue to see the need for our customers to modify loans. We actively participated in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, gaining approval to fund up to $64 million of these loans. We also expect to participate in the Main Street Lending Program in order to assist our customers.”

Mr. Buran concluded, “When the restrictive economic environment begins to lift, we expect to be the beneficiaries of a workforce that is more flexible and dynamic as a result of this experience coupled with a customer base that is highly attuned to our online and mobile banking capabilities, which we have very recently expanded. We remain committed to helping our communities and customers get through this difficult time.”

Summary of Strategic Objectives

Manage cost of funds and continue to improve funding mix





Increase interest income by leveraging loan pricing opportunities and portfolio mix





Enhance core earnings power by improving scalability and efficiency





Manage credit risk





Remain well capitalized under all stress test scenarios



Earnings Summary:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for 1Q20 was $40.8 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 2.3% YoY (1Q20 compared to 1Q19) and $0.4 million, or 0.9% QoQ (1Q20 compared to 4Q19).

Net interest margin of 2.44%, decreased 13bps YoY and 4bps QoQ





Net interest spread of 2.24%, decreased 12bps YoY and 1bps QoQ





Yield on average interest-earning assets of 3.98%, decreased 31bps YoY and 23bp QoQ





Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 1.74%, decreased 19bps YoY and 22bps QoQ





Cost of funds of 1.61%, decreased 19bps YoY and 22bps QoQ





Average balance of total interest-earning assets of $6,719.9 million, increased $198.7 million, or 3.0%, YoY and $42.5 million, or 0.6%, QoQ





Net interest income includes prepayment penalty income from loans totaling $0.8 million in 1Q20, $0.9 million in 4Q19 and $0.8 million in 1Q19; recovered interest from delinquent loans of $0.4 million, each in 1Q20 and 4Q19 and $0.7 million in 1Q19; net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges totaling $2.1 million in 1Q20 and $0.6 million in 1Q19 and net gain from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges totaling $1.0 million in 4Q19





Absent all above items noted in the preceding bullet, the yield on interest-earning assets was 4.03% in 1Q20, a decrease of 4bps from 4Q19 and 21bps from 1Q19 and the net interest margin was 2.49% in 1Q20, 2.33% in 4Q19 and 2.52% in 1Q19



Provision for credit losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.2 million in 1Q20 compared to a benefit of $0.3 million in 4Q19 and a provision of $1.0 million in 1Q19.

1Q20 provision for credit losses was primarily driven by deteriorating economic conditions resulting from the impact of COVID-19





The effect of the deteriorating economic conditions resulted in $4.9 million of provision





Net charge-offs (recoveries) of $1.1 million in 1Q20, ($34,000) in 4Q19 and $0.9 million in 1Q19





Provision expense of approximately $1.2 million was recognized due to growth in the loan portfolio





The adoption of CECL has increased the current allowance and may introduce volatility in future provisions due to the assumptions used for the macroeconomic variables, loan composition and product mix, as they are all subject to change



Non-interest Income (Loss)

Non-interest loss for 1Q20 was $2.9 million, a decrease of $3.8 million YoY, and $7.9 million QoQ

Non-interest income included net losses from fair value adjustments of $6.0 million in 1Q20 and net gains from fair value adjustments of $0.8 million in 4Q19 and net losses from fair value of $2.1 million in 1Q19





Additionally, non-interest income included net gains on sale of loans of $42,000 in 1Q20, $0.5 million in 4Q19 and $0.1 million in 1Q19; and life insurance proceeds of $0.4 million in 4Q19 and $43,000 in 1Q19





Absent all above items, non-interest income was $3.1 million in 1Q20, an increase of $0.2 million, or 5.8% YoY, but a decrease of $0.2 million, or 7.1% QoQ



Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for 1Q20 was $32.4 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 9.2 % QoQ, and remained unchanged YoY

The first quarter of each year includes the impact of annual grants of employee and directors restricted stock awards; restricted stock expense totaling $3.4 million in 1Q20, $1.1 million in 4Q19 and $3.9 million in 1Q19





Additionally, non-interest expense included merger expenses totaling $0.9 million in 1Q20 and $1.1 million in 4Q19;





Absent all above items, non-interest expense was $28.1 million in 1Q20, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 1.6% YoY, but an increase of $0.6 million, or 2.2% QoQ





The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was to 1.82% in 1Q20 compared to 1.68% in 4Q19 and 1.89% in 1Q19; absent all above items non-interest expense to average assets was 1.58% in 1Q20 compared to 1.55% in 4Q19 and 1.66% in 1Q19





The efficiency ratio was 68.2% in 1Q20 compared to 65.0% in 4Q19 and 70.4% in 1Q19



Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes

The benefit for income taxes in 1Q20 was $0.2 million, compared to tax expense of $2.3 million in 1Q19 and $4.0 million in 4Q19.

Pre-tax income decreased by $11.0 million, or 117.1% YoY, and $18.5 million, or 109.5% QoQ





The effective tax rates were 12.9% in 1Q20, 23.4% in 4Q19 and 24.4% in 1Q19





Both 1Q20 and 1Q19 reflects the vesting of restricted stock awards, which are treated as discrete items for tax purposes





Absent the above item, the effective tax rates were 23.7% in 1Q20, 23.4% in 4Q19 and 23.8% in 1Q19



Financial Condition Summary:

Loans:

Net loans held for investment were $5,904.0 million reflecting an increase of 2.7% from December 31, 2019, as we continue to focus on the origination of full banking relationship loans through C&I loans, multi-family loans and commercial real estate





Loan closings of commercial business loans, multi-family loans and commercial real estate totaled $269.3 million for 1Q20, or 90.2% of loan production





Loan pipeline was $324.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $324.5 million at December 31, 2019



The following table shows the weighted average rate received from loan closings for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Loan type 2020 2019 2019 Mortgage loans 3.93 % 3.97 % 5.14 % Non-mortgage loans 4.23 % 4.68 % 4.96 % Total loans 4.03 % 4.19 % 5.02 %

Credit Quality:

Non-performing loans totaled $16.8 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 26.4%, from $13.3 million at December 31, 2019





Non-performing assets totaled $17.0 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 25.6%, from $13.5 million at December 31, 2019





Classified assets totaled $27.3 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 11.0%, from $24.6 million at December 31, 2019





Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $6.3 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 2.6%, from $6.5 million at December 31, 2019





Upon adoption of CECL, we increased the allowance for credit losses by $1.3 million, including $0.6 million for off-balance sheet exposures





552 COVID-19 forbearances approved through April 17 th totaling $838.7 million





totaling $838.7 million Over 87% of our gross loans are collateralized by real estate





The loan-to-value ratio on our portfolio of real estate dependent loans as of March 31, 2020 totaled 38.2%





Our largest exposures to industries severely impacted by COVID-19 are as follows:

ο Retail – 11.89% of gross loans, with 93.9% of exposure secured by real estate



o Hotels – 4.05% of gross loans, with 95.5% of exposure secured by real estate



o Travel and Leisure – 3.10% of gross loans, with 31.0% of exposure secured by real estate



o Contractors – 3.08% of gross loans, with 66.3% of exposure secured by real estate



o Transportation – 1.75% of gross loans, with 27.4% of exposure secured by real estate



o Restaurants and Catering Halls – 1.22% of gross loans, with 81.5% of exposure secured by real estate



o Schools and Day Care – 0.68% of gross loans, with 78.7% of exposure secured by real estate



Net charge-offs totaled $1.1 million

Capital Management:

The Company and Bank, at March 31, 2020, were both well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements





Through 1Q20, stockholders’ equity decreased $30.0 million, or 5.2%, to $549.7 million primarily due to unrealized losses in the fair value of securities and interest rate swaps, coupled with the declaration and payment of dividends on the Company’s common stock





During 1Q20, the Company repurchase 142,405 shares at an average cost of $16.45 per share; as of March 31, 2020, up to 284,806 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit





Book value per common share decreased to $19.48 at March 31, 2020, from $20.59 at December 31, 2019 and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased to $18.92 at March 31, 2020, from $20.02 at December 31, 2019



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 61,109 $ 64,316 $ 62,330 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 5,256 5,528 6,909 Dividends 15 17 19 Other interest income 290 318 555 Total interest and dividend income 66,670 70,179 69,813 Interest Expense Deposits 18,778 21,517 21,469 Other interest expense 7,066 7,483 6,541 Total interest expense 25,844 29,000 28,010 Net Interest Income 40,826 41,179 41,803 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 7,178 (318 ) 972 Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 33,648 41,497 40,831 Non-interest Income Banking services fee income 798 844 973 Net loss on sale of securities (37 ) — — Net gain on sale of loans 42 489 63 Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments (5,993 ) 807 (2,080 ) Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 964 1,026 903 Life insurance proceeds — 419 43 Bank owned life insurance 943 984 740 Other income 419 469 301 Total non-interest income (loss) (2,864 ) 5,038 943 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,620 17,470 19,166 Occupancy and equipment 2,840 2,950 2,789 Professional services 2,862 2,120 2,265 FDIC deposit insurance 650 306 485 Data processing 1,694 1,476 1,492 Depreciation and amortization 1,536 1,476 1,518 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense (benefit) (164 ) 59 77 Net loss from sales of real estate owned 31 — — Other operating expenses 4,311 3,790 4,627 Total non-interest expense 32,380 29,647 32,419 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (1,596 ) 16,888 9,355 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes Federal 989 3,058 1,943 State and local (1,195 ) 899 344 Total taxes (206 ) 3,957 2,287 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,390 ) $ 12,931 $ 7,068 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.25 Dividends per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 157,184 $ 49,787 $ 58,677 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,929 7,934 7,949 Other securities 50,225 50,954 22,532 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 489,556 523,849 579,185 Other securities 225,856 248,651 266,839 Loans: Multi-family residential 2,272,343 2,238,591 2,256,447 Commercial real estate 1,664,934 1,582,008 1,529,001 One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 592,109 592,471 582,049 One-to-four family ― residential 189,774 188,216 188,615 Co-operative apartments 8,493 8,663 7,903 Construction 66,727 67,754 54,933 Small Business Administration 14,076 14,445 15,188 Taxi medallion 3,281 3,309 3,891 Commercial business and other 1,104,967 1,061,478 935,297 Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees 15,384 15,271 15,422 Allowance for loan losses (28,098 ) (21,751 ) (21,015 ) Net loans 5,903,990 5,750,455 5,567,731 Interest and dividends receivable 25,526 25,722 27,226 Bank premises and equipment, net 27,899 28,676 29,798 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 74,000 56,921 51,182 Bank owned life insurance 158,655 157,713 131,794 Goodwill 16,127 16,127 16,127 Other real estate owned, net 208 239 — Right of use asset 39,729 41,254 44,033 Other assets 68,526 59,494 64,377 Total assets $ 7,245,410 $ 7,017,776 $ 6,867,450 LIABILITIES Due to depositors: Non-interest bearing $ 489,198 $ 435,072 $ 401,064 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,172,381 1,437,890 1,511,770 Savings accounts 192,192 191,485 201,811 Money market accounts 1,597,109 1,592,011 1,352,843 NOW accounts 1,377,555 1,365,591 1,542,606 Total deposits 4,828,435 5,022,049 5,010,094 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 73,051 44,375 70,115 Borrowed funds 1,617,582 1,237,231 1,116,416 Operating lease liability 47,726 49,367 52,510 Other liabilities 128,933 85,082 58,756 Total liabilities 6,695,727 6,438,104 6,307,891 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) — — — Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,530,595 shares issued at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019; 28,213,602 shares, 28,157,206 shares and 28,187,184 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively) 315 315 315 Additional paid-in capital 225,893 226,691 222,859 Treasury stock (3,316,993 shares, 3,373,389 shares and 3,343,411 shares at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively) (69,540 ) (71,487 ) (70,929 ) Retained earnings 425,455 433,960 417,856 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (32,440 ) (9,807 ) (10,542 ) Total stockholders' equity 549,683 579,672 559,559 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,245,410 $ 7,017,776 $ 6,867,450





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Per Share Data Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.25 Average number of shares outstanding for: Basic earnings per common share computation 28,852,819 28,723,077 28,621,018 Diluted earnings per common share computation 28,852,819 28,723,077 28,621,030 Shares outstanding 28,213,602 28,157,206 28,187,184 Book value per common share (1) $ 19.48 $ 20.59 $ 19.85 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 18.92 $ 20.02 $ 19.29 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 549,683 $ 579,672 $ 559,559 Tangible stockholders' equity 533,848 563,837 543,722 Average Balances Total loans, net $ 5,794,866 $ 5,726,635 $ 5,544,667 Total interest-earning assets 6,719,857 6,677,325 6,521,142 Total assets 7,106,998 7,057,094 6,868,140 Total due to depositors 4,578,793 4,527,645 4,598,305 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,951,925 5,912,284 5,811,263 Stockholders' equity 576,597 567,461 552,621 Performance Ratios (3) Return on average assets (0.08 )% 0.73 % 0.41 % Return on average equity (0.96 ) 9.11 5.12 Yield on average interest-earning assets (4) 3.98 4.21 4.29 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.74 1.96 1.93 Cost of funds 1.61 1.83 1.80 Net interest rate spread during period (4) 2.24 2.25 2.36 Net interest margin (4) 2.44 2.48 2.57 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.82 1.68 1.89 Efficiency ratio (5) 68.21 65.00 70.37 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.13 X 1.13 X 1.12 X

(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.

(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(4) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(5) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding accelerated employee benefits upon officer’s death, merger expense, OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale of securities and fair value adjustments).





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

At or for the three At or for the year At or for the three months ended ended months ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Financial Corporation): Tier 1 capital $ 610,898 $ 615,500 $ 594,196 Common equity Tier 1 capital 567,306 572,651 552,793 Total risk-based capital 712,761 712,251 690,211 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.59 % 8.73 % 8.63 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.47 10.95 10.90 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 11.28 11.77 11.72 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 13.16 13.62 13.61 Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Bank only): Tier 1 capital $ 676,267 $ 680,749 $ 663,467 Common equity Tier 1 capital 676,267 680,749 663,467 Total risk-based capital 703,130 702,500 684,482 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 9.51 % 9.65 % 9.64 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 12.48 13.02 13.08 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 12.48 13.02 13.08 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 12.98 13.43 13.49 Capital ratios: Average equity to average assets 8.11 % 8.08 % 8.05 % Equity to total assets 7.59 8.26 8.15 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.38 8.05 7.94 Asset quality: Non-accrual loans (2) $ 16,752 $ 12,813 $ 15,735 Non-performing loans 16,752 13,258 15,735 Non-performing assets 16,995 13,532 15,770 Net charge-offs 1,149 2,005 902 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.28 % 0.23 % 0.28 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.23 0.19 0.23 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.47 0.38 0.38 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 165.32 160.73 133.26 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 167.73 164.05 133.55 Full-service customer facilities 20 20 19

(1) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(2) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 4,697,531 $ 49,412 4.21 % $ 4,628,854 $ 51,927 4.49 % $ 4,619,587 $ 50,845 4.40 % Other loans, net 1,097,335 11,697 4.26 1,097,781 12,389 4.51 925,080 11,485 4.97 Total loans, net (1) (2) 5,794,866 61,109 4.22 5,726,635 64,316 4.49 5,544,667 62,330 4.50 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 507,912 3,040 2.39 555,023 3,230 2.33 573,397 4,248 2.96 Other securities 243,726 1,697 2.79 244,075 1,774 2.91 241,863 2,211 3.66 Total taxable securities 751,638 4,737 2.52 799,098 5,004 2.50 815,260 6,459 3.17 Tax-exempt securities: (3) Other securities 63,535 676 4.26 63,825 685 4.29 58,173 594 4.08 Total tax-exempt securities 63,535 676 4.26 63,825 685 4.29 58,173 594 4.08 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 109,818 290 1.06 87,767 318 1.45 103,042 555 2.15 Total interest-earning assets 6,719,857 66,812 3.98 6,677,325 70,323 4.21 6,521,142 69,938 4.29 Other assets 387,141 379,769 346,998 Total assets $ 7,106,998 $ 7,057,094 $ 6,868,140 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 194,026 281 0.58 $ 192,818 325 0.67 $ 205,775 361 0.70 NOW accounts 1,419,739 4,648 1.31 1,362,151 5,227 1.53 1,488,859 6,031 1.62 Money market accounts 1,697,783 7,042 1.66 1,456,676 7,165 1.97 1,380,172 6,821 1.98 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,267,245 6,767 2.14 1,516,000 8,752 2.31 1,523,499 8,203 2.15 Total due to depositors 4,578,793 18,738 1.64 4,527,645 21,469 1.90 4,598,305 21,416 1.86 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 65,503 40 0.24 74,751 48 0.26 62,174 53 0.34 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,644,296 18,778 1.62 4,602,396 21,517 1.87 4,660,479 21,469 1.84 Borrowings 1,307,629 7,066 2.16 1,309,888 7,483 2.29 1,150,784 6,541 2.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,951,925 25,844 1.74 5,912,284 29,000 1.96 5,811,263 28,010 1.93 Non interest-bearing demand deposits 449,761 435,241 398,829 Other liabilities 128,715 142,108 105,427 Total liabilities 6,530,401 6,489,633 6,315,519 Equity 576,597 567,461 552,621 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,106,998 $ 7,057,094 $ 6,868,140 Net interest income / net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (3) $ 40,968 2.24 % $ 41,323 2.25 % $ 41,928 2.36 % Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 767,932 2.44 % $ 765,041 2.48 % $ 709,879 2.57 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.13 X 1.13 X 1.12 X

(1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $0.2 million, $0.3 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

(2) Loan interest income includes net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $2.1 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; net gains from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

(3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented totaling $0.1 million in each, period.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

March 2020 vs. March 2020 vs. March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, December 2019 March 31, March 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 % Change 2019 % Change Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 489,198 $ 435,072 $ 421,786 $ 413,813 12.4 % $ 401,064 22.0 % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 1,172,381 1,437,890 1,506,376 1,544,117 (18.5 ) % 1,511,770 (22.4 ) % Savings accounts 192,192 191,485 193,497 196,820 0.4 % 201,811 (4.8 ) % Money market accounts 1,597,109 1,592,011 1,329,156 1,302,153 0.3 % 1,352,843 18.1 % NOW accounts 1,377,555 1,365,591 1,461,694 1,368,813 0.9 % 1,542,606 (10.7 ) % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,339,237 4,586,977 4,490,723 4,411,903 (5.4 ) % 4,609,030 (5.9 ) % Total deposits $ 4,828,435 $ 5,022,049 $ 4,912,509 $ 4,825,716 (3.9 ) % $ 5,010,094 (3.6 ) %







FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Multi-family residential $ 67,318 $ 104,310 $ 27,214 Commercial real estate 99,571 55,047 13,941 One-to-four family – mixed-use property 13,455 18,653 16,423 One-to-four family – residential 8,413 5,833 3,886 Co-operative apartments 704 — — Construction 6,749 3,542 5,901 Small Business Administration 57 721 329 Commercial business and other 102,448 81,630 130,330 Total $ 298,715 $ 269,736 $ 198,024

Loan Composition

March 2020 vs. March 2020 vs. March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, December 2019 March 31, March 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 % Change 2019 % Change Loans held for investment: Multi-family residential $ 2,272,343 $ 2,238,591 $ 2,232,305 $ 2,263,875 1.5 % $ 2,256,447 0.7 % Commercial real estate 1,664,934 1,582,008 1,559,581 1,524,693 5.2 % 1,529,001 8.9 % One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 592,109 592,471 587,100 582,264 (0.1 ) % 582,049 1.7 % One-to-four family ― residential 189,774 188,216 184,432 184,024 0.8 % 188,615 0.6 % Co-operative apartments 8,493 8,663 9,089 8,137 (2.0 ) % 7,903 7.5 % Construction 66,727 67,754 64,234 58,503 (1.5 ) % 54,933 21.5 % Small Business Administration 14,076 14,445 13,982 14,511 (2.6 ) % 15,188 (7.3 ) % Taxi medallion 3,281 3,309 3,513 3,555 (0.8 ) % 3,891 (15.7 ) % Commercial business and other 1,104,967 1,061,478 1,096,164 983,573 4.1 % 935,297 18.1 % Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees 15,384 15,271 15,363 15,278 0.7 % 15,422 (0.2 ) % Allowance for loan losses (28,098 ) (21,751 ) (22,035 ) (21,510 ) 29.2 % (21,015 ) 33.7 % Net loans $ 5,903,990 $ 5,750,455 $ 5,743,728 $ 5,616,903 2.7 % $ 5,567,731 6.0 %

Net Loans Activity

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Loans originated and purchased $ 298,715 $ 269,736 $ 398,143 $ 296,397 $ 198,024 Principal reductions (137,189 ) (255,977 ) (266,894 ) (243,263 ) (158,815 ) Loans sold (498 ) (7,129 ) (3,553 ) (1,970 ) (1,043 ) Loan charge-offs (1,259 ) (95 ) (431 ) (1,114 ) (1,138 ) Foreclosures — — — (239 ) — Net change in deferred fees and costs 113 (92 ) 85 (144 ) 234 Net change in the allowance for loan losses (6,347 ) 284 (525 ) (495 ) (70 ) Total loan activity $ 153,535 $ 6,727 $ 126,825 $ 49,172 $ 37,192





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS and NET CHARGE-OFFS

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing: Multi-family residential $ — $ 445 $ 445 $ — $ — Total — 445 445 — — Non-accrual Loans: Multi-family residential 2,741 2,296 3,132 2,008 2,009 Commercial real estate 8 367 872 1,488 1,050 One-to-four family - mixed-use property 607 274 683 1,752 1,305 One-to-four family - residential 5,158 5,139 5,050 5,411 5,708 Construction — — — — 950 Small Business Administration 1,518 1,151 1,151 1,224 1,227 Taxi medallion(1) 1,761 1,641 1,352 1,361 1,372 Commercial business and other(1) 4,959 1,945 2,020 2,458 2,114 Total 16,752 12,813 14,260 15,702 15,735 Total Non-performing Loans 16,752 13,258 14,705 15,702 15,735 Other Non-performing Assets: Real estate acquired through foreclosure 208 239 239 239 — Other asset acquired through foreclosure 35 35 35 35 35 Total 243 274 274 274 35 Total Non-performing Assets $ 16,995 $ 13,532 $ 14,979 $ 15,976 $ 15,770 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.23 % Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans 167.7 % 164.1 % 149.8 % 137.0 % 133.6 %

(1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $1.5 million in 1Q20, $1.7 million in 4Q19, $2.2 million in 3Q19, $2.2 million in 2Q19, and $2.5 million in 1Q19 and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $1.0 million in 1Q20, $0.9 million in 4Q19 and $1.0 million in 3Q19.

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Multi-family residential $ (6 ) $ (14 ) $ 183 $ (10 ) $ (13 ) Commercial real estate — (30 ) — (7 ) — One-to-four family – mixed-use property (78 ) 119 (140 ) (2 ) (85 ) One-to-four family – residential (5 ) (3 ) (3 ) 110 (4 ) Small Business Administration (7 ) (8 ) (32 ) (16 ) (4 ) Taxi medallion — — — (50 ) (84 ) Commercial business and other 1,245 (98 ) 150 954 1,092 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,149 $ (34 ) $ 158 $ 979 $ 902





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

During 2020 and 2019, core earnings were higher than GAAP earnings primarily due to the impact of non-cash net losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Core Revenue before Provision for Credit Losses and Income Taxes, Core Net Interest Income, Core Yield on Total Loans, Core Net Interest Margin and tangible book value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ (1,596 ) $ 16,888 $ 9,355 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments 5,993 (807 ) 2,080 Net loss on sale of securities 37 — — Life insurance proceeds — (419 ) (43 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges 2,073 (1,039 ) 637 Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death — — 455 Merger expense 929 1,080 — Core income before taxes 7,436 15,703 12,484 Provision for income taxes for core income 1,936 3,841 3,033 Core net income $ 5,500 $ 11,862 $ 9,451 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.25 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax 0.15 (0.02 ) 0.05 Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax — — — Life insurance proceeds — (0.01 ) — Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax 0.05 (0.03 ) 0.02 Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death, net of tax — — 0.01 Merger expense, net of tax 0.02 0.03 — Core diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.19 $ 0.41 $ 0.33 Core net income, as calculated above $ 5,500 $ 11,862 $ 9,451 Average assets 7,106,998 7,057,094 6,868,140 Average equity 576,597 567,461 552,621 Core return on average assets(2) 0.31 % 0.67 % 0.55 % Core return on average equity(2) 3.82 % 8.36 % 6.84 %

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and CORE REVENUE

BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES and INCOME TAXES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 GAAP net interest income $ 40,826 $ 41,179 $ 41,803 GAAP non-interest income (loss) (2,864 ) 5,038 943 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments 5,993 (807 ) 2,080 Net loss on sale of securities 37 — — Life insurance proceeds — (419 ) (43 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges 2,073 (1,039 ) 637 Core revenue before the provision for credit losses and taxes $ 46,065 $ 43,952 $ 45,420





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

To CORE NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 GAAP net interest income $ 40,826 $ 41,179 $ 41,803 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges 2,073 (1,039 ) 637 Core net interest income $ 42,899 $ 40,140 $ 42,440 GAAP interest income on total loans, net $ 61,109 $ 64,316 $ 62,330 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges 2,073 (1,039 ) 637 Prepayment penalties received on loans (753 ) (926 ) (805 ) Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans (436 ) (428 ) (714 ) Core interest income on total loans, net $ 61,993 $ 61,923 $ 61,448 Average total loans, net $ 5,794,866 $ 5,726,635 $ 5,544,667 Core yield on total loans 4.28 % 4.33 % 4.43 % Net interest income tax equivalent $ 40,968 $ 41,323 $ 41,928 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges 2,073 (1,039 ) 637 Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities (753 ) (926 ) (805 ) Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans (436 ) (428 ) (714 ) Net interest income used in calculation of Core net interest margin $ 41,852 $ 38,930 $ 41,046 Total average interest-earning assets $ 6,719,857 $ 6,677,325 $ 6,521,142 Core net interest margin 2.49 % 2.33 % 2.52 %





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’

COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Total Equity $ 549,683 $ 579,672 $ 559,559 Less: Goodwill (16,127 ) (16,127 ) (16,127 ) Intangible deferred tax liabilities 292 292 290 Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity $ 533,848 $ 563,837 $ 543,722 Total Assets $ 7,245,410 $ 7,017,776 $ 6,867,450 Less: Goodwill (16,127 ) (16,127 ) (16,127 ) Intangible deferred tax liabilities 292 292 290 Tangible Assets $ 7,229,575 $ 7,001,941 $ 6,851,613 Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7.38 % 8.05 % 7.94 %

