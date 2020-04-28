VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Global Ventures, Inc. (“King” or the “Company”) (TSXV:KING) is announcing it is postponing the reporting of its fourth quarter, and full year, 2019 audited Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company and its auditors are making every effort to file these documents as soon as possible and is afforded the postponement by a 45-day extension announced by the Ontario Securities Commission under the “Ontario Instrument 51-502”, dated March 23, 2020.



Nicaragua has implemented a lockdown in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the Company’s ability to obtain all of the information required for its year-end audit. Consequently, the Company’s audit will not be completed in the usual timeframe by the end of April 2020, and the Company sincerely appreciates the extension adopted by the Ontario Securities Commission.

The Company confirms that management and the Company’s insiders remain subject to an Insider Trading Black Out period as per its internal Insider Trading Policy. The only material change to the Company since the filing of its third quarter Financial Statements and MD&A in November 2019 is the Company has acquired the York Gold Project in N.E. Quebec as per press release dated February 14, 2020.

Kings Nicaragua Gold/Copper Project is joint-ventured with TSX listed Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX-CXB) and with Century Mining Limited, a private Nicaraguan company.

