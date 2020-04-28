LONDON, Ontario, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearl River Holdings Limited (the “Corporation” or “Pearl River”) (TSXV: PRH) announces that due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, it is relying on the exemption ‎provided in Ontario Instrument 51-502 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance ‎‎Requirements (the “Ontario Instrument”)‎ of the Ontario Securities Commission (and similar exemptions ‎provided by the securities commissions in British Columbia and Alberta to postpone the filing of the ‎following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the “Documents”):



the Corporation’s Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December ‎‎31, 2019, as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎Obligations (“NI 51-102”);‎ and

the Corporation’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December ‎‎31, 2019, as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102.

According to the Ontario Instrument, during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020, a person or ‎company required to make certain filings as described in the Ontario Instrument has an additional 45 ‎days from the deadline otherwise applicable under Ontario securities laws to make the filing. Pearl River expects to file the Documents by no later than May 29, 2020.‎

Until the ‎Corporation has filed the Documents, members of the Corporation’s management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out period as per its internal Insider Trading Policy that is consistent with the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File ‎Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Pearl River confirms that, other than disclosed in prior news releases, there have been no material business developments since the filing on November 29, 2019 of the Corporation’s latest ‎interim financial reports for the period ended September 30, 2019‎.

About Pearl River

Through its subsidiaries, Pearl River Holdings Limited’s principal business is the manufacturing and distribution of plastic products in China, Australia and the United States of America.

For further information please contact:

George Lunick

CEO

T: (519) 645-0267

E: george@lunick.ca

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the filing of the Documents, including the timing for the filing of the Documents. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.