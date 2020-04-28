TORONTO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”), is pleased to announce today its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.



Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Revenue

Revenue from continuing operations in 2019 was RMB438.0 million (approx. CAD84.2 million), an increase of RMB37.5 million (approx. CAD5.7 million), or 9%, from RMB400.5 million (approx. CAD78.5 million) in 2018.

Gross profit and margin

Gross profit in 2019 was RMB174.7 million (approx. CAD33.6 million), an increase of RMB9.7 million (CAD1.3 million) or 6% from RMB165.0 million (approx. CAD32.3 million) in 2018. Gross profit margin for 2019 was 39.9%, a decrease of 1.3 percentage points from 41.2% in 2018.

While the shortage of pipeline gas supply to the Group in the first half of 2019 had affected the profit margin for that period as more expensive LNGs had to be purchased to fulfill requirements, the new supply source of pipeline gas made available in late June of 2019 helped to reduce the Group’s reliance on more expensive LNG supplies, which in turn, lowered the cost of gas supply in the second half of 2019, and normalized the overall gross profit margin for the year to a level very close to that in 2018.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

Profit attributable to owners of the Company from continuing operations in 2019 on a comparable basis was RMB47.0 million (approx. CAD9.0 million), an increase of RMB33.1 million (approx. CAD6.5 million), or 238%, as compared to RMB13.9 million (approx. CAD2.7 million) after excluding the one-off gain of RMB22.6 million (approx. CAD4.4 million) (the “2018 One-off Gain”) related to the disposal of the discontinued operation in 2018. This reflected the improvement in gross profit as well as the continuing result of effective cost control measures by management in 2019.

EBITDA

EBITDA from continuing operations in 2019 was RMB97.1 million (approx. CAD18.7 million), an increase of RMB8.4 million (approx. CAD1.3 million), or 9%, from RMB88.7 million (approx. CAD17.4 million) in 2018.

Chair’s Statement

Against the backdrop of slowing economic environment in China, I am very pleased to deliver good results with improvements in profitability and working capital position for my first year as CEO and Chair of the Board. As good corporate citizens serving the community, we made donations of personal hygiene products and masks to medical personnel in China while China was combating the coronavirus (“COVID-19”). Recently, CF Energy has also secured and is in the process of donating medical supplies including over 50,000 medical grade masks to medical personnel and others in the community of the Greater Toronto Area. COVID-19 has significantly interrupted our operations across all business segments in the first quarter of this year and such impact is expected to continue for the rest of the year. The Board and management are braced for such challenges and fully committed to continue with the cost control initiatives and put various contingency measures in place to minimize impact on the bottom line.

On the more positive front, the commencement of construction of the Haitang Bay Smart Energy Project on March 8, 2020, an important milestone by the management team amid complicated local issues on land procurement, is a vote of confidence in our decision to take a controlling interest in the project. The project company has also now received the land-use-right certification as well as the construction permit for the construction of the B energy station for the project. With this major hurdle now overcome, we look forward to another milestone of elevating us to the new role of an operator of the integrated smart energy system in China with completion of phase one construction and commence operation of the project by the first quarter of 2021. This will pave the way for us to replicate the success of this project outside of Hainan and expand into other parts of China.

Finally, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our shareholders for their trust, encouragement and recognition. I would also like to thank all members of the Board, management and staff for their valuable contributions and devotion to the Company and look forward to your continuing support while facing the challenges we are likely to be facing ahead.

The audited consolidated financial results and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) can be downloaded from www.SEDAR.com or from the Company's website at www.cfenergy.com .

About CF Energy Corp. (Formerly “Changfeng Energy Inc.”)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

