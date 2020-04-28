New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Certification Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798616/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, ISO 22000 will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$190 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$172.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ISO 22000 will reach a market size of US$412.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$631 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Food Certification Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

The Evolving Age of Food Safety Across the Food Supply Chain

Growing Importance of Food Certification





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Prominence of Blockchain Technology in the Food Supply

Chain

Certification Protocol for ?Raised Without Antibiotics?

Emphasis Grows on Testing Food at Production and Processing Level

Food Safety System Certification 22000 Gains Importance

Organic Food Certification Scenario

Quality Assurance International Introduces certification mark

for Organic Products

Good Manufacturing Practices Emphasis the Need for Food

Certification

Clean Labelling of Non-GMO Products and the Need for Certification

Certified Food Ingredients Become Essential to Establish Food

safety





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



