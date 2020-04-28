Net Income of $5.05 Million and EPS of $0.60



HOQUIAM, Wash., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”) today reported net income of $5.05 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $6.11 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and $6.65 million for the preceding quarter. Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) were $0.60 for the current quarter compared to $0.72 for the comparable quarter one year ago and $0.78 for the preceding quarter. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was reduced by a $2.00 million provision to the loan loss reserve due to the economic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This provision reduced the quarter’s EPS approximately $0.19 and increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.29% of loans receivable from 1.07% at December 31, 2019.

For the first six months of fiscal 2020, Timberland earned $11.70 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $11.73 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share, for the first six months of fiscal 2019.

Timberland’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.20 per common share payable on May 29, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020.

“Staff efforts in March and April were primarily dedicated toward working to defer payments for borrowers adversely affected by Washington’s shelter-in-place proclamation, processing and booking Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and managing a significant increase in residential mortgage loan refinance activity,” commented Michael Sand, President and CEO. “Timberland’s strong profitability and earnings retention over many years has significantly strengthened the Company’s capital base. With a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.75% and a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 12.33% we are confident of persevering and managing through these unprecedented and challenging economic times. The Company holds substantial on balance sheet liquidity and has ready access to ample external, and currently inexpensive, sources of liquidity, if needed.”

“In late March we received our first requests for payment deferrals from businesses that had been adversely affected by operating restrictions brought on by the Coronavirus. Staff worked diligently with borrowers to provide initial 90-day payment deferrals with interest continuing to accrue or scheduled to be paid monthly. Depending on the timing of operating restriction relief in Washington State, extensions to the initial payment deferral periods for customers operating in certain business segments may be warranted. We will continue to monitor our loan portfolio diligently in light of the significant impact the Coronavirus has had on business and commercial clients in our local market areas. We have added a schedule of commercial real estate credits by type and a summary of loan payment deferrals later in this release. During April we obtained SBA approval for approximately 570 PPP applicants with loan requests aggregating to approximately $99.1 million. The funding of PPP loans approved from this first SBA allocation was completed on April 25, 2020 providing needed financial support to many small businesses in our communities. The opportunity for consumers to lock in long-term low interest rate residential mortgage loans has not gone unnoticed. As a consequence, we have seen a significant uptick in one- to four-family residential refinancing requests, the majority of which are conforming and destined for sale to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.”

“During the quarter Timberland repurchased 56,601 shares of stock before making the decision on March 16, 2020 to temporarily suspend further buyback activity. Upon due deliberation and thoughtful consideration Timberland’s directors declared a regular $0.20 divided as noted above.”

Second Fiscal Quarter 2020 Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the period ended March 31, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019, or March 31, 2019):

Earnings Highlights:

Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2020 was $11.70 million compared to $11.73 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019; EPS was $1.38 for the first six months of fiscal 2020 compared to $1.39 for the first six months of fiscal 2019;

Net income (after a $2.00 million provision for loan losses) was $5.05 million for the current quarter compared to $6.11 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and $6.65 million for the preceding quarter; EPS was $0.60 for the current quarter compared to $0.72 for the comparable quarter one year ago and $0.78 for the preceding quarter;

Return on average equity and return on average assets for the current quarter were 11.39% and 1.56%, respectively;

Net interest margin was 4.27% for the current quarter compared to 4.51% for the comparable quarter one year ago and 4.43% for the preceding quarter; and

Efficiency ratio was 50.04% for the current quarter compared to 55.66% for the comparable quarter one year ago and 49.43% for the preceding quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets increased 7% year-over-year and 4% from the prior quarter;

Total deposits increased 5% year-over-year and 4% from the prior quarter;

Net loans receivable increased 4% year-over-year and decreased 1% from the prior quarter; and

Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $21.42 and $19.38, respectively, at March 31, 2020.

Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income excluding recoveries on investment securities and BOLI death benefit claims) increased 6% to $16.56 million from $15.65 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased 2% from $16.84 million for the preceding quarter. Operating revenue increased 7% to $33.39 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020 from $31.24 million for the comparable period one year ago.

Net interest income increased 1% to $12.88 million for the current quarter from $12.73 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased 1% from $13.00 million for the preceding quarter. Timberland’s net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter was 4.27% compared to 4.51% for the comparable quarter one year ago and 4.43% for the preceding quarter. The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately 15 basis points due to the accretion of $107,000 of the fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition and the collection of $320,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees. The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately 13 basis points due to the accretion of $146,000 of the fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition and the collection of $233,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest and late fees. The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately 11 basis points due to the accretion of $301,000 of the fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition and the collection of $16,000 of non-accrual interest. Net interest income increased 3% to $25.88 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020 from $25.07 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019. Timberland’s net interest margin for the first six months of fiscal 2020 was 4.35% compared to 4.49% for the first six months of fiscal 2019.

A $2.00 million provision for loan losses was made during the current quarter compared to no provision for loan losses for the comparable quarter one year ago and a $200,000 provision for loan losses for the preceding quarter. The current quarter’s provision was due to economic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the $2.00 million provision, Timberland’s allowance for loan losses increased 20% to $11.89 million at March 31, 2020 from $9.88 million at December 31, 2019.

Non-interest income decreased 7% to $3.68 million for the current quarter from $3.94 million for the comparable quarter one year ago (which prior quarter included a $1.00 million BOLI death benefit claim) and decreased 7% from $3.94 million for the preceding quarter. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $217,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, a $122,000 decrease in service charges on deposits, a $100,000 decrease in recoveries on investment securities, and smaller decreases in several other categories. These decreases were partially offset by a $283,000 recovery of a previously charged-off receivable acquired in the South Sound Acquisition. This recovery is recorded in the “Other” non-interest income category for the current quarter. The decrease in gain on sale of loans was primarily due to a decrease in the dollar amount of fixed rate one- to four-family loans that were sold during the current quarter. The decrease in service charges on deposits was primarily due to a decrease in overdraft fee income and a decrease in service charges collected on commercial accounts. The recoveries on investment securities were higher for the preceding quarter due to the payoff of several investment securities for which other than temporary impairment (“OTTI”) had previously been recorded. Fiscal year-to-date non-interest income increased 6% to $7.62 million from $7.21 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019.

Total operating expenses for the current quarter decreased 11% to $8.29 million from $9.28 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased 1% from $8.37 million for the preceding quarter. The decrease in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $101,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses, an $81,000 decrease in ATM and debit card processing expenses, a $69,000 decrease in data processing and telecommunications expenses, and smaller decreases in several other categories. These increases were partially offset by a $145,000 increase in premises and equipment expenses (including gains on disposition of premises and equipment), and smaller increases in several other categories. The net premises and equipment expenses for the preceding quarter was reduced by a $99,000 gain on the sale of land acquired in the South Sound Acquisition. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 50.04% compared to 55.66% for the comparable quarter one year ago and 49.43% for the preceding quarter. Fiscal year-to-date operating expenses decreased 7% to $16.66 million from $17.84 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019. The efficiency ratio for the first six months of fiscal 2020 improved to 49.73% from 55.27% for the first six months of fiscal 2019.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter decreased $490,000 to $1.23 million from $1.72 million for the preceding quarter and decreased $52,000 from $1.28 million for the comparable quarter one year ago, primarily due to provisioning $2.00 million to the allowance for loan loss reserve which caused lower income before income taxes. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 19.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 20.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 17.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The effective income tax rate for the comparable quarter one year ago was lower primarily due to a BOLI death benefit claim which increased the percentage of non-taxable income for the quarter.

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets increased $82.53 million, or 7%, to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2020 from $1.24 billion one year ago and increased $52.56 million, or 4%, from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2019. The quarterly increase in asset size was primarily due to increases in total cash and cash equivalents and CDs held for investment, which were partially offset by a decrease in net loans receivable. The increase in total assets was funded primarily by an increase in total deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“FHLB”) borrowings.

Net loans receivable increased $34.37 million, or 4%, to $907.66 million at March 31, 2020 from $873.28 million one year ago and decreased $5.49 million, or 1%, from $913.15 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease during the quarter was primarily due to a $4.09 million decrease in one- to four-family mortgage loans, a $3.81 million decrease in construction loans, a $3.30 million increase in the undisbursed portion of construction loans in process, a $2.01 million increase in the allowance for loan losses, and smaller decreases in several other loan categories. These decreases were partially offset by a $5.25 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $2.97 million increase in multi-family loans.

Loan Portfolio

($ in thousands)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Mortgage loans: One- to four-family (a) $125,285 13 % $129,373 13 % $130,413 13 % Multi-family 81,298 8 78,326 8 74,816 8 Commercial 444,276 44 439,024 44 417,223 43 Construction - custom and owner/builder 119,175 12 124,530 12 120,789 12 Construction - speculative one-to four-family 14,679 1 18,764 2 20,014 2 Construction - commercial 37,446 4 36,670 4 42,157 4 Construction - multi-family 34,026 3 33,290 3 29,399 3 Construction - land development 5,774 1 1,656 -- 8,782 1 Land 29,333 3 29,419 3 22,471 2 Total mortgage loans 891,292 89 891,052 89 866,064 88 Consumer loans: Home equity and second mortgage 38,972 4 39,103 4 41,609 4 Other 3,829 -- 4,093 -- 4,606 1 Total consumer loans 42,801 4 43,196 4 46,215 5 Commercial business loans 73,622 7 73,790 7 68,073 7 Total loans 1,007,715 100 % 1,008,038 100 % 980,352 100 % Less: Undisbursed portion of construction loans in process (85,474 ) (82,172 ) (94,471 ) Deferred loan origination fees (2,694 ) (2,834 ) (2,856 ) Allowance for loan losses (11,890 ) (9,882 ) (9,741 ) Total loans receivable, net $907,657 $913,150 $873,284

_______________________

(a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $5,798, $5,420 and $3,068 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

The following table details Timberland’s commercial real estate mortgage loan portfolio by collateral type at March 31, 2020:





Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Loan (“CRE”) Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral ($ in thousands) Collateral Type Amount Percent Office buildings $ 81,338 18% Industrial warehouses 68,454 16 Medical/dental offices 52,517 12 Restaurants 37,479 8 Other retail buildings 35,248 8 Other multi-use commercial 31,322 7 Hotels/motels 29,934 7 Convenience stores 19,207 4 Mobile home parks 15,607 4 Shopping centers 14,598 3 Nursing homes 14,373 3 Churches 12,117 3 Other industrial facilities 10,441 2 Commercial condominiums 9,271 2 Mini-storage facilities 8,167 2 Other 4,203 1 Total commercial real estate $ 444,276 100%

Within Timberland’s commercial business loan portfolio (non-CRE) resides a segment of restaurant loans totaling $22.7 million in outstanding balances at March 31, 2020. As additional security for these loans, Timberland held cash collateral of $5.8 million at March 31, 2020 which amount is maintained at not less than 25% of the segment’s associated outstanding loan balances. Unless prior arrangements are made, and Timberland consents, loans falling more than four weeks delinquent are eligible for purchase out of Timberland’s portfolio in accordance with a Marketing and Servicing Agreement in existence since March 6, 2014. As an accommodation, Timberland has agreed to temporarily extend the purchase requirement to 12 weeks before a purchase is required from the portfolio. An additional sixteen commercial business loans with aggregate balances of $3.08 million support restaurants and coffee stand operations and eight of these loans, with balances totaling $2.68 million, are associated with U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) guarantees.

Through April 24, 2020, Timberland had approved 90-day payment deferrals (with interest continuing to accrue or be paid monthly) for 158 commercial business and commercial real estate loans with loan balances aggregating to $111.26 million. Of this number, 14 were SBA guaranteed loans aggregating to $9.36 million, the majority of which are likely to terminate the deferral period to access the recently enacted six-month SBA loan payment facility. An additional 11 consumer mortgage loans totaling $2.91 million were approved for payment deferrals as well as of April 24, 2020.

Timberland originated $100.47 million in loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $64.47 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and $132.55 million for the preceding quarter. Timberland continues to sell fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. Timberland also periodically sells the guaranteed portion of SBA loans. During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans and SBA loans totaling $27.49 million were sold compared to $12.16 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and $34.56 million for the preceding quarter.



Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment increased $7.42 million, or 5%, to $161.58 million at March 31, 2020, from $154.16 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $6.22 million increase in CDs held for investment as the Company put a portion of its excess overnight liquidity into higher-earning CDs during the quarter.

Timberland’s liquidity continues to remain strong. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 25.6% of total liabilities at March 31, 2020, compared to 21.4% at December 31, 2019, and 22.6% one year ago.

Deposit Breakdown

($ in thousands)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Non-interest-bearing demand $ 316,328 28% $ 297,676 27% $ 287,338 27% NOW checking 308,165 27 303,493 28 302,540 29 Savings 182,321 16 175,610 16 165,309 15 Money market 133,839 12 134,131 13 149,150 14 Money market – reciprocal 11,794 1 8,159 1 8,636 1 Certificates of deposit under $250 138,906 13 133,271 12 132,678 12 Certificates of deposit $250 and over 31,088 3 28,933 3 22,736 2 Certificates of deposit – brokered 3,207 -- 3,204 -- 3,207 -- Total deposits $ 1,125,648 100% $ 1,084,477 100% $ 1,071,594 100%

Total deposits increased $41.17 million, or 4%, during the current quarter to $1.13 billion at March 31, 2020, from $1.08 billion at December 31, 2019. The quarterly increase consisted of an $18.65 million increase in non-interest-bearing demand account balances, a $7.79 million increase in certificates of deposit account balances, a $6.71 million increase in savings account balances, a $4.67 million increase in NOW checking account balances, and a $3.34 million increase in money market account balances.

FHLB Borrowings

Timberland borrowed $10.00 million from the FHLB for asset-liability purposes in March 2020 as long-term borrowing rates dropped to historic lows. The borrowings are comprised of a $5.00 million five-year borrowing and a $5.00 million seven-year borrowing. The weighted average interest rate on these borrowings is 1.15%.

Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios

Total shareholders’ equity increased $2.36 million to $178.01 million at March 31, 2020, from $175.65 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income of $5.05 million for the quarter, which was partially offset by the payment of $1.67 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 56,601 shares of the Company’s common stock for $1.24 million (an average price of $21.88 per share). Timberland had 144,852 shares available to be repurchased on its existing stock repurchase plan at March 31, 2020.

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 19.78% and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.75% at March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio improved to 0.38% at March 31, 2020 compared to 0.41% one year ago and 0.39% at December 31, 2019. There were net recoveries of $8,000 for the current quarter compared to net charge-offs of $8,000 for the preceding quarter and net recoveries of $208,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago.

A $2.00 million provision for loan losses was made during the current quarter due to the economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 24, 2020, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee signed a statewide order requiring residents to stay at home unless involved in an essential activity. All businesses, except those considered essential were also ordered to close. As a result of the mandated shutdown, Timberland began working with loan customers on loan deferral and forbearance plans.

As a result of the $2.00 million provision, the allowance for loan losses to loans receivable increased to 1.29% at March 31, 2020 from 1.07% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans receivable is impacted by the loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition. Included in the recorded value of loans acquired in acquisitions are net discounts which may reduce the need for an allowance for loan losses on such loans because they are carried at an amount below their outstanding principal balance. The recorded value of loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition was $123.62 million and the related fair value discount was $2.08 million, or 1.68% of the loans acquired. The remaining fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition was $1.13 million at March 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans receivable (excluding the remaining balance of the loans acquired in the South Sound Acquisition) was 1.42% (non-GAAP) at March 31, 2020.

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans decreased $440,000, or 11%, to $3.43 million at March 31, 2020, from $3.87 million at December 31, 2019, and decreased $143,000, or 4%, from $3.57 million one year ago. Non-accrual loans increased $146,000, or 5%, to $3.22 million at March 31, 2020 from $3.07 million at December 31, 2019, and increased $471,000, or 17%, from $2.75 million one year ago.

Non-Accrual Loans

($ in thousands)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Mortgage loans: One- to four-family $941 5 $942 4 $568 4 Commercial 947 3 736 3 844 2 Land 193 2 198 2 461 3 Total mortgage loans 2,081 10 1,876 9 1,873 9 Consumer loans Home equity and second mortgage 581 6 581 6 342 4 Other 11 1 12 1 15 1 Total consumer loans 592 7 593 7 357 5 Commercial business loans 543 8 601 9 515 9 Total loans $3,216 25 $3,070 25 $2,745 23

OREO and other repossessed assets decreased 19% to $1.62 million at March 31, 2020, from $2.01 million at March 31, 2019, and decreased 2% from $1.66 million at December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the OREO and other repossessed asset portfolio consisted of ten individual land parcels. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, one OREO property was sold at book value.

OREO and Other Repossessed Assets

($ in thousands)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Commercial $-- -- $-- -- $473 3 Land 1,623 10 1,659 11 1,533 11 Total $1,623 10 $1,659 11 $2,006 14

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP), and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

($ in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Shareholders’ equity $ 178,008 $ 175,653 $ 162,338 Less goodwill and CDI (16,959 ) (17,061 ) (17,395 ) Tangible common equity $ 161,049 $ 158,592 $ 144,943 Total assets $ 1,323,101 $ 1,270,542 $ 1,240,569 Less goodwill and CDI (16,959 ) (17,061 ) (17,395 ) Tangible assets $ 1,306,142 $ 1,253,481 $ 1,223,174

Acquisition of South Sound Bank

On October 1, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of South Sound Bank, a Washington-state chartered bank, headquartered in Olympia, Washington (“South Sound Acquisition”). The Company acquired 100% of the outstanding common stock of South Sound Bank, and South Sound Bank was merged into Timberland Bank and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, South Sound Bank shareholders received 0.746 of a share of the Company’s common stock and $5.68825 in cash per share of South Sound Bank common stock. The Company issued 904,826 shares of its common stock (valued at $28,267,000 based on the Company’s closing stock price on September 30, 2018 of $31.24 per share) and paid $6,903,000 in cash in the transaction for total consideration paid of $35,170,000.

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank (“Bank”). The Bank opened for business in 1915 and serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 24 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, Dec. 31, March 31, (unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 12,823 $ 12,764 $ 12,216 Investment securities 489 439 297 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments 35 37 39 Interest bearing deposits in banks 784 951 1,289 Total interest and dividend income 14,131 14,191 13,841 Interest expense Deposits 1,243 1,189 1,113 Borrowings 8 -- -- Total interest expense 1,251 1,189 1,113 Net interest income 12,880 13,002 12,728 Provision for loan losses 2,000 200 -- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,880 12,802 12,728 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 1,078 1,200 1,190 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees 1,015 1,094 857 Gain on sale of loans, net 736 953 288 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings 147 147 1,156 Servicing income on loans sold 62 51 117 Recoveries on investment securities, net 3 103 9 Other 639 390 323 Total non-interest income 3,680 3,938 3,940 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,621 4,722 4,867 Premises and equipment 943 894 993 Loss (gain) on disposition of premises and equipment, net (3 ) (99 ) 8 Advertising 159 183 175 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 51 (1 ) 52 ATM and debit card processing 359 440 389 Postage and courier 145 135 138 State and local taxes 233 216 209 Professional fees 210 269 184 FDIC insurance (credit) -- (27 ) 97 Loan administration and foreclosure 78 89 84 Data processing and telecommunications 515 584 1,068 Deposit operations 274 317 364 Amortization of CDI 102 101 110 Other, net 599 550 539 Total non-interest expense, net 8,286 8,373 9,277 Income before income taxes 6,274 8,367 7,391 Provision for income taxes 1,225 1,715 1,277 Net income $ 5,049 $ 6,652 $ 6,114 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.80 $ 0.74 Diluted 0.60 0.78 0.72 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,344,201 8,341,470 8,310,074 Diluted 8,456,659 8,475,029 8,464,650 TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

March 31, (unaudited) 2020

2019 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 25,587 $ 23,997 Investment securities 928 575 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments 72 78 Interest bearing deposits in banks 1,735 2,506 Total interest and dividend income 28,322 27,156 Interest expense Deposits 2,432 2,084 Borrowings 8 -- Total interest expense 2,440 2,084 Net interest income 25,882 25,072 Provision for loan losses 2,200 -- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,682 25,072 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 2,278 2,405 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees 2,109 1,806 Gain on sale of loans, net 1,688﻿ 675 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings 294 1,313 Servicing income on loans sold 113 265 Recoveries on investment securities, net 106 20 Other 1,030 722 Total non-interest income 7,618 7,206 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,343 9,473 Premises and equipment 1,837 1,947 Loss (gain) on disposition of premises and equipment, net (102 ) 8 Advertising 342 366 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 50 102 ATM and debit card processing 799 811 Postage and courier 279 248 State and local taxes 449 405 Professional fees 480 419 FDIC insurance (credit) (27 ) 171 Loan administration and foreclosure 167 171 Data processing and telecommunications 1,099 1,681 Deposit operations 591 658 Amortization of CDI 203 219 Other, net 1,149 1,160 Total non-interest expense, net 16,659 17,839 Income before income taxes 14,641 14,439 Provision for income taxes 2,940 2,710 Net income $ 11,701 $ 11,729 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.40 $ 1.41 Diluted 1.38 1.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,342,828 8,301,550 Diluted 8,465,894 8,461,138





TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31, Dec. 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 22,862 $ 24,322 $ 23,957 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 145,286 94,529 150,629 Total cash and cash equivalents 168,148 118,851 174,586 Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost 82,472 76,249 65,737 Investment securities: Held to maturity, at amortized cost 36,667 39,080 41,361 Available for sale, at fair value 42,439 38,826 3,078 FHLB stock 1,922 1,437 1,437 Other investments, at cost 3,000 3,000 3,000 Loans held for sale 5,798 5,420 3,068 Loans receivable 919,547 923,032 883,025 Less: Allowance for loan losses (11,890 ) (9,882 ) (9,741 ) Net loans receivable 907,657 913,150 873,284 Premises and equipment, net 23,072 22,588 22,852 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 1,623 1,659 2,006 BOLI 21,299 21,152 20,707 Accrued interest receivable 3,595 3,665 3,702 Goodwill 15,131 15,131 15,131 CDI 1,828 1,930 2,264 Servicing rights, net 2,724 2,599 2,322 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,759 2,823 -- BOLI death benefit receivable -- -- 3,048 Other assets 2,967 2,982 2,986 Total assets $ 1,323,101 $ 1,270,542 $ 1,240,569 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 316,328 $ 297,676 $ 287,338 Deposits: Interest-bearing 809,320 786,801 784,256 Total deposits 1,125,648 1,084,477 1,071,594 Operating lease liabilities 2,759 2,823 -- FHLB borrowings 10,000 -- -- Other liabilities and accrued expenses 6,686 7,589 6,637 Total liabilities 1,145,093 1,094,889 1,078,231 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 8,309,193 shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2020 8,346,394 shares issued and outstanding – December 31, 2019 8,336,419 shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2019 42,258 43,246 43,351 Retained earnings 135,929 132,553 119,032 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (179 ) (146 ) (45 ) Total shareholders’ equity 178,008 175,653 162,338 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,323,101 $ 1,270,542 $ 1,240,569





KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31, Dec. 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (a) 1.56 % 2.12 % 2.01 % Return on average equity (a) 11.39 % 15.40 % 15.45 % Net interest margin (a) 4.27 % 4.43 % 4.51 % Efficiency ratio 50.04 % 49.43 % 55.66 % Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (a) 1.84 % 1.94 % Return on average equity (a) 13.37 % 14.99 % Net interest margin (a) 4.35 % 4.49 % Efficiency ratio 49.73 % 55.27 % March 31, Dec. 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: Non-accrual loans $ 3,216 $ 3,070 $ 2,745 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing -- -- -- Non-performing investment securities 238 254 343 OREO and other repossessed assets 1,623 1,659 2,006 Total non-performing assets (b) $ 5,077 $ 4,983 $ 5,094 Non-performing assets to total assets (b) 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.41 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter $ (8 ) $ 8 $ (208 ) Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 370 % 322 % 355 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable (c) 1.29 % 1.07 % 1.10 % Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual status (d) $ 2,877 $ 2,894 $ 2,928 CAPITAL RATIOS: Tier 1 leverage capital 12.75 % 12.91 % 12.17 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 18.53 % 18.31 % 17.52 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 18.53 % 18.31 % 17.52 % Total risk-based capital 19.78 % 19.47 % 18.72 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 12.33 % 12.65 % 11.85 % BOOK VALUES: Book value per common share $ 21.42 $ 21.05 $ 19.47 Tangible book value per common share (e) 19.38 19.00 17.39

________________________________________________

(a) Annualized

(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets. Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual status are not included.

(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for loan losses.

(d) Does not include troubled debt restructured loans totaling $343, $354 and $299 reported as non-accrual loans at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 respectively.

(e) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).



AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Assets Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 922,011 5.56 % $ 911,905 5.60 % $ 876,688 5.57 % Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 81,925 2.56 65,949 2.89 43,923 3.06 Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs 203,936 1.54 196,322 1.94 208,760 2.50 Total interest-earning assets 1,207,872 4.68 1,174,176 4.83 1,129,371 4.90 Other assets 85,226 83,405 87,299 Total assets $ 1,293,098 $ 1,257,581 $ 1,216,670 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity NOW checking accounts $ 303,403 0.31 % $ 296,402 0.30 % $ 288,429 0.29 % Money market accounts 143,817 0.58 133,755 0.56 158,762 0.79 Savings accounts 178,688 0.12 174,590 0.08 162,702 0.06 Certificates of deposit accounts 169,293 1.78 166,799 1.78 155,227 1.50 Total interest-bearing deposits 795,201 0.63 771,546 0.61 765,120 0.59 Borrowings 2,747 1.17 -- -- -- -- Total interest-bearing liabilities 797,948 0.63 771,546 0.61 765,120 0.59 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 306,907 305,452 281,240 Other liabilities 10,982 7,825 11,994 Shareholders’ equity 177,261 172,758 158,316 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,293,098 $ 1,257,581 $ 1,216,670 Interest rate spread 4.05 % 4.22 % 4.31 % Net interest margin (2) 4.27 % 4.43 % 4.51 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 151.37 % 152.18 % 147.61 %

_____________________________________

(1) Includes other investments

(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /

average interest-earning assets



AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Amount Rate Amount Rate Assets Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 916,931 5.58 % $ 869,184 5.52 % Investment securities and FHLB Stock (1) 73,893 2.71 39,120 3.34 Interest-earning deposits in banks and CD’s 200,107 1.73 209,641 2.39 Total interest-earning assets 1,190,931 4.76 1,117,945 4.86 Other assets 84,311 88,868 Total assets $ 1,275,242 $ 1,206,813 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity NOW checking accounts $ 299,884 0.30 % $ 284,724 0.28 % Money market accounts 138,758 0.57 157,688 0.69 Savings accounts 176,628 0.10 161,643 0.06 Certificate of deposit accounts 168,039 1.78 155,413 1.42 Total interest-bearing deposits 783,309 0.62 759,468 0.55 Borrowings 1,367 1.17 -- -- Total interest-bearing liabilities 784,676 0.62 759,468 0.55 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 306,175 282,019 Other liabilities 9,394 8,806 Shareholders’ equity 174,997 156,520 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,275,242 $ 1,206,813 Interest rate spread 4.14 % 4.31 % Net interest margin (2) 4.35 % 4.49 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 151.77 % 147.20 %

_____________________________________

(1) Includes other investments

(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /

average interest-earning assets