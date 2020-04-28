New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Firewall as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798583/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$103.7 Million by the year 2025, Traffic Monitoring & Control will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$71.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Traffic Monitoring & Control will reach a market size of US$5.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$382.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Cato Networks, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798583/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Firewall as a Service (FWaaS): An Introduction

Firewall: A Historical Timeline

Advantages and Disadvantages of FWaaS

Inclusions in FWaaS

FWaaS Architecture

Reasons Businesses Choose FWaaS

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS): Macro Industry Overview

BFSI Application Segment Constitutes the Largest Market

Rapid Increase in ICT Spending in Asia Pacific Makes it the

Fastest Growing Market

USA, the Dominant Market, Focuses on Strengthening

Cybersecurity of Networks

Global Competitor Market Shares

Firewall as a Service Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Firewalls and the Cloud

Is It Time for Next Generation Firewalls?

Fastest Next Gen Firewall to Strengthen Security in Hybrid

Cloud Environments

Service Defined Firewall, Pioneering Approach to Internal

Firewalling

Challenges of Firewall Management

Selecting the Right Firewalls

Blocking Hostile Traffic from Network

Designing Strong Network Segmentation

Dealing with Firewall Program Updates

Playing within the Rules

Key Global Cybersecurity Regulations





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Firewall as a Service Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Firewall as a Service Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Traffic Monitoring & Control (Service Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Traffic Monitoring & Control (Service Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 5: Compliance & Audit Management (Service Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Compliance & Audit Management (Service Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Reporting & Log Management (Service Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Reporting & Log Management (Service Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Automation & Orchestration (Service Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 10: Automation & Orchestration (Service Type) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Security Management (Service Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Security Management (Service Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Managed Services (Service Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Managed Services (Service Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Professional Services (Service Type) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Professional Services (Service Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Other Service Types (Service Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Other Service Types (Service Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Infrastructure as a Service (Service Model) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Infrastructure as a Service (Service Model) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Platform as a Service (Service Model) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Platform as a Service (Service Model) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Software as a Service (Service Model) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 24: Software as a Service (Service Model) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Public Cloud (Deployment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Public Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Private Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Private Cloud (Deployment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Firewall as a Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Firewall as a Service Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: United States Firewall as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: United States Firewall as a Service Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Model: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: United States Firewall as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Firewall as a Service Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 36: United States Firewall as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Firewall as a Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Firewall as a Service Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Canadian Firewall as a Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Model: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Firewall as a Service Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Model for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Firewall as a Service Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 42: Canadian Firewall as a Service Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Firewall as a Service: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Japanese Firewall as a Service Market Share Analysis

by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Japanese Market for Firewall as a Service: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service

Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Japanese Firewall as a Service Market Share Analysis

by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Firewall as a

Service Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 48: Japanese Firewall as a Service Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Firewall as a Service Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Firewall as a Service Market by Service Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 51: Chinese Firewall as a Service Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Service Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Chinese Firewall as a Service Market by Service

Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Firewall as a Service Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 54: Firewall as a Service Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Firewall as a Service Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Firewall as a Service Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Firewall as a Service Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: European Firewall as a Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018-2025

Table 58: European Firewall as a Service Market Share Breakdown

by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: European Firewall as a Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Model: 2018-2025

Table 60: European Firewall as a Service Market Share Breakdown

by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Firewall as a Service Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 62: Firewall as a Service Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

FRANCE

Table 63: Firewall as a Service Market in France by Service

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 64: French Firewall as a Service Market Share Analysis by

Service Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Firewall as a Service Market in France by Service

Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 66: French Firewall as a Service Market Share Analysis by

Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: French Firewall as a Service Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Firewall as a Service Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 69: Firewall as a Service Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: German Firewall as a Service Market Share Breakdown

by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Firewall as a Service Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Model

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: German Firewall as a Service Market Share Breakdown

by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: German Firewall as a Service Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 74: German Firewall as a Service Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 75: Italian Firewall as a Service Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Italian Firewall as a Service Market by Service Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 77: Italian Firewall as a Service Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Service Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 78: Italian Firewall as a Service Market by Service

Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 79: Firewall as a Service Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 80: Firewall as a Service Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 81: United Kingdom Market for Firewall as a Service:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Firewall as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Market for Firewall as a Service:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Service Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: United Kingdom Firewall as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Firewall as a Service Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Firewall as a Service Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 87: Rest of Europe Firewall as a Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Firewall as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Rest of Europe Firewall as a Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Model: 2018-2025

Table 90: Rest of Europe Firewall as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Firewall as a Service Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 92: Firewall as a Service Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 93: Firewall as a Service Market in Asia-Pacific by

Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Firewall as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Firewall as a Service Market in Asia-Pacific by

Service Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Firewall as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Firewall as a Service Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Firewall as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 99: Rest of World Firewall as a Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 100: Firewall as a Service Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2019

and 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Firewall as a Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Model: 2018 to 2025

Table 102: Firewall as a Service Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Model for 2019

and 2025

Table 103: Firewall as a Service Market Analysis in Rest of

World in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of World Firewall as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BARRACUDA NETWORKS

CATO NETWORKS

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

CISCO SYSTEMS

FORCEPOINT LLC

FORTINET

JUNIPER NETWORKS

PALO ALTO NETWORKS

WATCHGUARD TECHNOLOGIES

ZSCALER

ALGOSEC

F5 NETWORKS, INC.

FIREMON

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP (HPE)

HILLSTONE NETWORKS

IBM CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

INTRASYSTEMS

MCAFEE, LLC

MICROSOFT AZURE

NEW H3C TECHNOLOGIES

SKYBOX SECURITY

SOPHOS LTD.

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

TUFIN

VOCUS COMMUNICATIONS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798583/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001