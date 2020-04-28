CALGARY, Alberta, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the release of its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 including the filing of its 2019 annual audited Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), and Forms 51-101F1, F2 and F3.

This news release summarizes information contained in the audited Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 and should not be considered a substitute for reading these full disclosure documents, and the Forms 51-101F1, F2 and F3, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.csri.ca.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average sales volumes of natural gas (mcf/d) - - - 541 Average sales price of natural gas ($/mcf) - - - $ 1.77 Petroleum and natural gas sales $ - $ - $ - $ 114,749 Operating netback $ (68,573 ) $ (25,194 ) $ (304,586 ) $ (78,488 ) Cash flow from operating activities $ (252,443 ) $ (168,031 ) $ (1,169,546 ) $ (903,961 ) Earnings (loss) and comprehensive loss $ 105,565 $ (6,376,867 ) $ (1,421,434 ) $ (7,362,931 ) - per share basic and diluted $ - $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) Capital expenditures $ 83,172 $ 143,576 $ 179,833 $ 650,263





As at December 31, 2019 2018 Working capital $ 588,325 $ 1,920,171 Total assets $ 38,595,074 $ 40,200,580 Total debt $ - $ - Shareholders' capital $ 36,377,845 $ 37,748,577 Number of common shares outstanding 196,177,583 196,177,583



CORPORATE UPDATE



The Corporation also announces the resignation of Mr. Alfred Sorensen from the Board of Directors. The board wishes to thank Mr. Sorensen for his contribution.

