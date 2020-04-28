New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Film Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798574/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$819.5 Million by the year 2025, Epoxy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$17.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Epoxy will reach a market size of US$40.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$152.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Film Adhesives Market: Positive Growth Outlook

Unique Properties Contribute to the Rising Demand for Film

Adhesives from Varied End-Use Sectors

Global Competitor Market Shares

Film Adhesives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





Escalating Demand for Lightweight and Compact Components from

Electronics Industry and Increasing Proliferation of Connected

Devices Favors Film Adhesive Market

IoT Connected Devices Installed Base Worldwide (in Billions)

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Epoxy Film Adhesives Improve Performance of Electronic Components

Need for High Quality Structural Adhesives for Improving Safety

and Performance of Aircrafts Bodes Well for Film Adhesives

Market

Epoxy Resin Leads Aerospace Film Adhesives Market

Automotive Industry: Film Adhesives Used for Structural Bonding

of Metals

Innovations & Advancements

Advancements in Film Adhesive Technology

Lord Develops Advanced Film Adhesive for Tank and Pipe Rubber

Lining Market

AI TECHNOLOGY

ARKEMA GROUP

AXIOM MATERIALS

BONDLINE ELECTRONIC ADHESIVES

CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP

DAI NIPPON PRINTING

EVERAD ADHESIVES

FASTEL ADHESIVES AND SUBSTRATE PRODUCTS

GLUETEX GMBH

GURIT HOLDING AG

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA

HEXCEL CORPORATION

HMT MFG.

LORD CORPORATION

M COMPANY

MASTER BOND

NUSIL TECHNOLOGY

PERMABOND

PROTAVIC INTERNATIONAL

ROGERS CORPORATION

ROYAL TEN CATE NV

3M COMPANY

ALPHA ADHESIVES & SEALANTS

AMERICAN PACKAGING CORPORATION

AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC.

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

AZCOAT, INC.

BASF SE

BEMIS ASSOCIATES

BERRY GLOBAL, INC.

BOSTIK SA

BRADY CORPORATION

CAN-DO NATIONAL TAPE

CCL INDUSTRIES, INC.

CHANGCHUN GROUP

CHARTER NEX FILMS

CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES GROUP GMBH

COSMO FILMS LTD.

COVERIS HOLDINGS SA

COVERTECH FLEXIBLE PACKAGING

CREATIVE LABELS, INC.

CREATIVE MATERIALS, INC.

CS HYDE COMPANY

DOW, INC.

DRYTAC CORPORATION

DUNMORE CORPORATION

DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

EIS FABRICO

ESTER INDUSTRIES

EVERLAM NV

GRAFIX PLASTICS

HENKEL ADHESIVES TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

HEXIS S.A.

HITACHI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

HUAKAI PLASTIC (CHONGQING)

INTEGUMENT TECHNOLOGIES

INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP, INC.

INVISISHADE

ISOVOLTA AG

KRUSE ADHESIVE TAPE

KURARAY CO., LTD.

L&L PRODUCTS, INC.

LG CHEM LTD.

LOHMANN GMBH & CO.KG

LTS LOHMANN THERAPIE-SYSTEME AG

MBK TAPE SOLUTIONS

MITSUBISHI RAYON CARBON FIBER AND COMPOSITES

MONDI PLC

MYLAN NV

NAMICS CORPORATION

NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

ORAFOL EUROPE GMBH

PENMAR INDUSTRIES

PLITEK

PREGIS LLC

PRES-ON CORPORATION

RAYVEN, INC.

ROL-VAC

SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS - SOLAR GARD

SCAPA GROUP PLC

SCHNELLER

SCHREINER GROUP

SCORPION PROTECTION COATINGS

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

SOLVAY S.A.

SURFACE ARMOR

TERPHANE

TESA SE

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC

TRANSCENDIA, INC.

ULURU, INC.

UPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION

VICTREX PLC

VON ROLL HOLDING AG

