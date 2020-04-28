New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EV Charging Adapter Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798541/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.7 Billion by the year 2025, AC Charging will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 50.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$284 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$484.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, AC Charging will reach a market size of US$482.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 43.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

AddEnergie Technologies Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

ChargePoint, Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Eaton Corporation PLC

EFACEC Group

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

POD Point

Robert Bosch GmbH

Signet Electronic Systems, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798541/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

EV Charging Adapter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Electric Vehicle Charging Adapter - An Overview

EV Charging Adapter Exhibiting High Growth

Demand Rises for Quick Charging of Electric Vehicles





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technological Advancements Impacting EV Batteries Market

Tesla?s Charging Adapter Finds Use at Non-Tesla Public Charging

Stations

Developments in EV Charging Technology

EV Charging - Tech Trends

V2X Technology for EV Charging

Electric Vehicle - Charging Essentials

EV Charging Systems

ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING TECHNOLOGY





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: EV Charging Adapter Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: EV Charging Adapter Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: AC Charging (Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: AC Charging (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: DC Charging (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: DC Charging (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Battery Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: Battery Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 10: Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US EV Charging Adapter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States EV Charging Adapter Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: United States EV Charging Adapter Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: United States EV Charging Adapter Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: EV Charging Adapter Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 17: Canadian EV Charging Adapter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: EV Charging Adapter Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025

Table 19: Canadian EV Charging Adapter Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian EV Charging Adapter Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Market for EV Charging Adapter: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Japanese EV Charging Adapter Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for EV

Charging Adapter in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: EV Charging Adapter Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese EV Charging Adapter Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Chinese EV Charging Adapter Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Chinese Demand for EV Charging Adapter in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Chinese EV Charging Adapter Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European EV Charging Adapter Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: European EV Charging Adapter Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: European EV Charging Adapter Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European EV Charging Adapter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 32: European EV Charging Adapter Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European EV Charging Adapter Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 34: European EV Charging Adapter Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 35: EV Charging Adapter Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 36: French EV Charging Adapter Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: EV Charging Adapter Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: French EV Charging Adapter Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 39: EV Charging Adapter Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 40: German EV Charging Adapter Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: EV Charging Adapter Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 42: EV Charging Adapter Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian EV Charging Adapter Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Italian EV Charging Adapter Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Italian Demand for EV Charging Adapter in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Italian EV Charging Adapter Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: United Kingdom Market for EV Charging Adapter: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: United Kingdom EV Charging Adapter Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for EV

Charging Adapter in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: EV Charging Adapter Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe EV Charging Adapter Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 52: Rest of Europe EV Charging Adapter Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Rest of Europe EV Charging Adapter Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 54: Rest of Europe EV Charging Adapter Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: EV Charging Adapter Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific EV Charging Adapter Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: EV Charging Adapter Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 58: Asia-Pacific EV Charging Adapter Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 59: Rest of World EV Charging Adapter Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: EV Charging Adapter Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and

2025

Table 61: Rest of World EV Charging Adapter Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Rest of World EV Charging Adapter Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

ADDÉNERGIE TECHNOLOGIES

AEROVIRONMENT

CHARGEPOINT

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC

EATON CORPORATION PLC

EFACEC GROUP

LEVITON MANUFACTURING

POD POINT

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

SIGNET ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798541/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001