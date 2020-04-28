New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Essential Oils Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798538/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Orange will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$264 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$280.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Orange will reach a market size of US$447.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cargill, Inc.

doTERRA International LLC

DowDuPont, Inc.

Firmenich SA

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Givaudan SA

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Mane SA

Robertet SA

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG

The Lebermuth Company, Inc.

Young Living Essential Oils











IV. COMPETITION



CARGILL

DOWDUPONT

FIRMENICH SA

FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES

GIVAUDAN SA

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES

KONINKLIJKE DSM NV

MANE SA

ROBERTET SA

ROCKY MOUNTAIN OILS

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

SYMRISE AG

THE LEBERMUTH COMPANY, INC.

YOUNG LIVING ESSENTIAL OILS

DOTERRA INTERNATIONAL

ARTNATURALS®

AURA CACIA

BATH & BODY WORKS DIRECT, INC.

BIOLANDES

BOUTIQUE ESSENTIAL OILS GROUP (BEOG)

BULK APOTHECARY

EDEN BOTANICALS

EDENS GARDEN

ENIO BONCHEV PRODUCTION LTD.

EOAS ORGANICS (PRIVATE) LIMITED.

ESSENTIAL OILS OF NEW ZEALAND

FAROTTI ESSENZE SRL

FLAVEX NATUREXTRAKTE GMBH

FRONTIER CO-OP

H. REYNAUD & FILS

HEALING SOLUTIONS

LEMON CONCENTRATE, S.L.

MAJESTIC PURE

MELALEUCA

MOKSHA LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS

MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS

NHR ORGANIC OILS

NOW HEALTH GROUP

ORGANIC INFUSIONS

PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS

PRINOVA EUROPE

RADHA BEAUTY PRODUCTS

STARWEST BOTANICALS

SYDNEY ESSENTIAL OIL CO. (SEOC)

UNGERER & COMPANY

VIGON INTERNATIONAL

NEW DIRECTIONS AROMATICS

AG INDUSTRIES

AROMAAZ INTERNATIONAL

ARTIZEN OILS

BAREFUT ESSENTIAL OILS

BASE FORMULA LTD.

BO INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD.

BUTTERFLY EXPRESS QUALITY ESSENTIAL OILS

CASSCO BIO LABS

COSMETIC ENTERPRISES, LTD.

CUSTOM CANDLES LA

CUTRALE

ESSENTIAL WHOLESALE & LABS

FALCON ESSENTIAL OILS

FLAVAROMA FLAVOURS & FRAGRANCES PVT. LTD.

FLORIHANA DISTILLERIE

GLOBAL ESSENCE INC.

GMP LABORATORIES OF AMERICA, INC.

GURUNANDA, INC.

INDIA AROMA OILS AND COMPANY

INDIA ESSENTIAL OILS

J.C.BUCK LTD.

JADE BLOOM, INC.

JOH. VöGELE KG

K. M. CHEMICALS

KALLIN INTERNATIONAL LTD.

KAMA AYURVEDA

LIQUID FILLING SOLUTIONS, INC.

LISSE ESSENTIALS

LORANN OILS, INC.

NESSO - NATURAL & ESSENTIAL OILS PVT. LTD.

PLANT GURU, INC.

PURE BODY NATURALS, LLC

SAJE NATURAL BUSINESS, INC.

SHIVA SALES CORPORATION

SOURCE VITáL APOTHECARY

SPARK NATURALS

SYDELLA LABORATOIRE SAS

TMC INDUSTRIES, INC.

ULTRA INTERNATIONAL B.V.

UNGERER LIMITED

VEDA OILS

