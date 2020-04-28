New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Essential Oils Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798538/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Orange will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$264 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$280.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Orange will reach a market size of US$447.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798538/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Essential Oils
Essential Oils Market: A Prelude
Worldwide Production of Essential Oils in Quantity and Value:
1990-2020
Worldwide Demand for Essential Oils in Kilotons: 2018-2025
Global Competitor Market Shares
Essential Oils Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
An Overview into Competitive Landscape of Essential Oils
Essential Oils Market: Percentage Market Share of Product Sales
by Leading Players (2018)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Rising Popularity of Aromatherapy to Treat Various Ailments
Drive Market Demand
Rise in Double Income Households and Disposable Incomes to
Bolster Demand for Essential Oils Market
With Increase in Demand for Aromatherapy, Essential Oil Market
to Register Notable Gains
Myriad Applications to Drive Growth of Essential Oils Market
Food & Beverages Revenue (in Million USD): 2017-2023
Increasing R&D Facilities for Essential Oils to Bolster Market
Growth
A Glance into the Worldwide Trade Stats of Essential Oils
Essential Oils: Percentage Value of Imports and Exports by
Region: 2016
A Prelude into European Market Trends of Essential Oils
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Essential Oils Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Essential Oils Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Essential Oils Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Orange (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Orange (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Orange (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Lemon (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Lemon (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Lemon (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Tea Tree (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Tea Tree (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Tea Tree (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Rosemary (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Rosemary (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Rosemary (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Food & Beverage (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Food & Beverage (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Cosmetics & Toiletries (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Cosmetics & Toiletries (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Cosmetics & Toiletries (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Aromatherapy (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Aromatherapy (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Aromatherapy (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Home Care (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Home Care (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Home Care (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Health Care (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Health Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Health Care (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Essential Oils Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Essential Oils Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Essential Oils Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Essential Oils Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Essential Oils Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Essential Oils Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Essential Oils Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Essential Oils Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Essential Oils Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Essential Oils Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Essential Oils Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Essential Oils Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Essential Oils Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Essential Oils: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Essential Oils Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Essential Oils Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Essential
Oils in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Essential Oils Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Essential Oils Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Essential Oils Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Essential Oils Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Essential Oils Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Essential Oils in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Essential Oils Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Essential Oils Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Essential Oils Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Essential Oils Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Essential Oils Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Essential Oils Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Essential Oils Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 65: Essential Oils Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Essential Oils Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Essential Oils Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Essential Oils Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Essential Oils Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Essential Oils Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: French Essential Oils Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Essential Oils Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Essential Oils Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Essential Oils Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Essential Oils Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: Essential Oils Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Essential Oils Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Essential Oils Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Essential Oils Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Essential Oils Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Essential Oils Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Essential Oils Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Essential Oils Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Essential Oils Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Italian Demand for Essential Oils in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Essential Oils Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Essential Oils Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Essential Oils: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Essential Oils Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Essential Oils Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Essential Oils in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Essential Oils Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Essential Oils Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Essential Oils Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Essential Oils Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Essential Oils Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Essential Oils Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Essential Oils Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Essential Oils Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Essential Oils Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Essential Oils Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Essential Oils Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Essential Oils Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Essential Oils Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Essential Oils Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 106: Rest of World Essential Oils Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Rest of World Essential Oils Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Essential Oils Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 109: Rest of World Essential Oils Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Essential Oils Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of World Essential Oils Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CARGILL
DOWDUPONT
FIRMENICH SA
FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES
GIVAUDAN SA
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES
KONINKLIJKE DSM NV
MANE SA
ROBERTET SA
ROCKY MOUNTAIN OILS
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
SYMRISE AG
THE LEBERMUTH COMPANY, INC.
YOUNG LIVING ESSENTIAL OILS
DOTERRA INTERNATIONAL
ARTNATURALS®
AURA CACIA
BATH & BODY WORKS DIRECT, INC.
BIOLANDES
BOUTIQUE ESSENTIAL OILS GROUP (BEOG)
BULK APOTHECARY
EDEN BOTANICALS
EDENS GARDEN
ENIO BONCHEV PRODUCTION LTD.
EOAS ORGANICS (PRIVATE) LIMITED.
ESSENTIAL OILS OF NEW ZEALAND
FAROTTI ESSENZE SRL
FLAVEX NATUREXTRAKTE GMBH
FRONTIER CO-OP
H. REYNAUD & FILS
HEALING SOLUTIONS
LEMON CONCENTRATE, S.L.
MAJESTIC PURE
MELALEUCA
MOKSHA LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS
MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS
NHR ORGANIC OILS
NOW HEALTH GROUP
ORGANIC INFUSIONS
PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS
PRINOVA EUROPE
RADHA BEAUTY PRODUCTS
STARWEST BOTANICALS
SYDNEY ESSENTIAL OIL CO. (SEOC)
UNGERER & COMPANY
VIGON INTERNATIONAL
NEW DIRECTIONS AROMATICS
AG INDUSTRIES
AROMAAZ INTERNATIONAL
ARTIZEN OILS
BAREFUT ESSENTIAL OILS
BASE FORMULA LTD.
BO INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD.
BUTTERFLY EXPRESS QUALITY ESSENTIAL OILS
CASSCO BIO LABS
COSMETIC ENTERPRISES, LTD.
CUSTOM CANDLES LA
CUTRALE
ESSENTIAL WHOLESALE & LABS
FALCON ESSENTIAL OILS
FLAVAROMA FLAVOURS & FRAGRANCES PVT. LTD.
FLORIHANA DISTILLERIE
GLOBAL ESSENCE INC.
GMP LABORATORIES OF AMERICA, INC.
GURUNANDA, INC.
INDIA AROMA OILS AND COMPANY
INDIA ESSENTIAL OILS
J.C.BUCK LTD.
JADE BLOOM, INC.
JOH. VöGELE KG
K. M. CHEMICALS
KALLIN INTERNATIONAL LTD.
KAMA AYURVEDA
LIQUID FILLING SOLUTIONS, INC.
LISSE ESSENTIALS
LORANN OILS, INC.
NESSO - NATURAL & ESSENTIAL OILS PVT. LTD.
PLANT GURU, INC.
PURE BODY NATURALS, LLC
SAJE NATURAL BUSINESS, INC.
SHIVA SALES CORPORATION
SOURCE VITáL APOTHECARY
SPARK NATURALS
SYDELLA LABORATOIRE SAS
TMC INDUSTRIES, INC.
ULTRA INTERNATIONAL B.V.
UNGERER LIMITED
VEDA OILS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798538/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: