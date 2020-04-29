New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eSIM Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798536/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$421.4 Million by the year 2025, Connected Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 33.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$40.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$59.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Connected Cars will reach a market size of US$36 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$215.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
e-SIM Market to Witness Steady Growth
eSIM Shipments Based on Device Type: 2017-2023
Total Device Sales in Percentage
Global Competitor Market Shares
eSIM Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2025
Intensifying Security Threats to Bolster Market Growth
Increasing Preference for Remote SIM for M2M to Support eSIM
Market
With Increasing Investments in IoT, the Market to Register
Stronger Gains
Estimates of Investments in IoT by Industry: 2014-2019
Global Market Size (in Billion USD) of IoT Devices Market:
2016-2020
Worldwide Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in Billions):
2015-2025
Worldwide Shipments (In Million Units) of Wearable Devices by
Category for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022
Increasing Number of Mobile Computing Devices to Bolster Growth
Total Shipments Share of Mobile Computing Devices in K-12
Schools by Operating System for the Years 2016 & 2017 in the
US Region
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A Prelude into Market Leading Players
Market Shares of eSIM Product Sales Volume by Select Leading
Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
