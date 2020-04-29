New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eSIM Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798536/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$421.4 Million by the year 2025, Connected Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 33.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$40.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$59.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Connected Cars will reach a market size of US$36 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$215.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco - Jasper

CLX Communications

Deutsche Telekom AG

Etisalat

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

IDEMIA

Infineon Technologies AG

NTT DoCoMo, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Orange SA

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Singtel Optus Pty., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Telefonica SA

Telenor Connexion

Telit Communications PLC

Vodafone Group PLC







e-SIM Market to Witness Steady Growth

eSIM Shipments Based on Device Type: 2017-2023

Total Device Sales in Percentage

Global Competitor Market Shares

eSIM Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

Intensifying Security Threats to Bolster Market Growth

Increasing Preference for Remote SIM for M2M to Support eSIM

Market

With Increasing Investments in IoT, the Market to Register

Stronger Gains

Estimates of Investments in IoT by Industry: 2014-2019

Global Market Size (in Billion USD) of IoT Devices Market:

2016-2020

Worldwide Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in Billions):

2015-2025

Worldwide Shipments (In Million Units) of Wearable Devices by

Category for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022

Increasing Number of Mobile Computing Devices to Bolster Growth

Total Shipments Share of Mobile Computing Devices in K-12

Schools by Operating System for the Years 2016 & 2017 in the

US Region





A Prelude into Market Leading Players

Market Shares of eSIM Product Sales Volume by Select Leading

Players





