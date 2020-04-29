New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Equipment Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798534/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Vibration Monitoring will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$77.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$79.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vibration Monitoring will reach a market size of US$136.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$292.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Analog Devices, Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

General Electric Company

National Instruments Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

Petasense, Inc

Pruftechnik Dieter Busch AG.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

SKF Group

SPM Instrument

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







The Market Primer

Vibration monitoring: The Largest Segment

Europe Constitutes One of the Largest Regions for Equipment

Monitoring Market

Smart Sensors and Machine Monitoring

Equipment Monitoring through Telematics Transforming the Industry

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

ONEPROD?s FALCON: An Innovative Tool for Vibration Measurement

and analysis

Innovative Vibration Management Solutions from TEXCEL

ECOTECH?s 01dB Range of Noise and Vibration Measurement Products

Pepperl+Fuchs? CorrTran? Corrosion Transmitter Technology

ELA Innovation?s Wireless Temperature Sensor, ITEMS TD,

Monitors Production Equipment in Real-Time

Equipment Monitoring System

Heavy Equipment Monitoring

Vibration Monitoring and Analysis

Continuous Vibration Monitoring Benefits

Thermal Monitoring Systems

Continuous Monitoring Reduces Fire Risks

Infrared Sensors for Thermal Monitoring

Corrosion Monitoring and Techniques

Direct Technique

Indirect Technique

Noise Monitoring and Measuring Noise Exposure

Motor Current Monitoring Solutions

