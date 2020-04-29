New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Equipment Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798534/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Vibration Monitoring will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$77.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$79.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vibration Monitoring will reach a market size of US$136.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$292.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Market Primer
Vibration monitoring: The Largest Segment
Europe Constitutes One of the Largest Regions for Equipment
Monitoring Market
Smart Sensors and Machine Monitoring
Equipment Monitoring through Telematics Transforming the Industry
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
ONEPROD?s FALCON: An Innovative Tool for Vibration Measurement
and analysis
Innovative Vibration Management Solutions from TEXCEL
ECOTECH?s 01dB Range of Noise and Vibration Measurement Products
Pepperl+Fuchs? CorrTran? Corrosion Transmitter Technology
ELA Innovation?s Wireless Temperature Sensor, ITEMS TD,
Monitors Production Equipment in Real-Time
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Equipment Monitoring System
Heavy Equipment Monitoring
Vibration Monitoring and Analysis
Continuous Vibration Monitoring Benefits
Thermal Monitoring Systems
Continuous Monitoring Reduces Fire Risks
Infrared Sensors for Thermal Monitoring
Corrosion Monitoring and Techniques
Direct Technique
Indirect Technique
Noise Monitoring and Measuring Noise Exposure
Motor Current Monitoring Solutions
Global Competitor Market Shares
Equipment Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Equipment Monitoring Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Equipment Monitoring Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Equipment Monitoring Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Corrosion Monitoring (Monitoring Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 5: Corrosion Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Corrosion Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Lubrication Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Lubrication Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Lubrication Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 10: Noise Monitoring (Monitoring Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Noise Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Noise Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Thermal Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Thermal Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Thermal Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Vibration Monitoring (Monitoring Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Vibration Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Vibration Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Motor Current Monitoring (Monitoring Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Motor Current Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Motor Current Monitoring (Monitoring Type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: Other Monitoring Types (Monitoring Type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Monitoring Types (Monitoring Type) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Monitoring Types (Monitoring Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Oil & Gas (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Oil & Gas (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Oil & Gas (Industry) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Power (Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Power (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Power (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Automotive (Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Automotive (Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Automotive (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other Industries (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other Industries (Industry) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other Industries (Industry) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Equipment Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Equipment Monitoring Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Equipment Monitoring Market in the United States by
Monitoring Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Equipment Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Equipment Monitoring Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Equipment Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Equipment Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Equipment Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Review
by Monitoring Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Equipment Monitoring Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Monitoring Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 46: Canadian Equipment Monitoring Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Equipment Monitoring Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis
by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Equipment Monitoring: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Monitoring
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Equipment Monitoring Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Monitoring Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis
by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Equipment
Monitoring in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Equipment Monitoring Market in US$ Million
by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 54: Equipment Monitoring Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Equipment Monitoring Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Monitoring Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Equipment Monitoring Market by Monitoring
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Equipment Monitoring in US$
Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Equipment Monitoring Market Review in China in US$
Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Equipment Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Equipment Monitoring Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Equipment Monitoring Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Equipment Monitoring Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Equipment Monitoring Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Equipment Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2018-2025
Table 65: Equipment Monitoring Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Monitoring Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Equipment Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Equipment Monitoring Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 68: Equipment Monitoring Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis
by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Equipment Monitoring Market in France by Monitoring
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: French Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis by
Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Equipment Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Equipment Monitoring Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: Equipment Monitoring Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Monitoring Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Equipment Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by
Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Equipment Monitoring Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Equipment Monitoring Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 81: Equipment Monitoring Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Equipment Monitoring Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Monitoring Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Equipment Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Equipment Monitoring Market by Monitoring
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Italian Demand for Equipment Monitoring in US$
Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Equipment Monitoring Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Equipment Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Equipment Monitoring:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Monitoring Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Equipment Monitoring Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Monitoring Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Equipment Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Equipment Monitoring in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Equipment Monitoring Market in US$
Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 93: Equipment Monitoring Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Equipment Monitoring Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Equipment Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Monitoring Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Equipment Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Equipment Monitoring Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 98: Equipment Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Equipment Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Equipment Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific by
Monitoring Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Equipment Monitoring Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Equipment Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Monitoring Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Equipment Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Equipment Monitoring Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Equipment Monitoring Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 106: Rest of World Equipment Monitoring Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Monitoring Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Rest of World Equipment Monitoring Historic Market
Review by Monitoring Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Equipment Monitoring Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Monitoring Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Rest of World Equipment Monitoring Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2018
to 2025
Table 110: Equipment Monitoring Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry for 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of World Equipment Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ANALOG DEVICES
EMERSON ELECTRIC
FLIR SYSTEMS
FLUKE CORPORATION
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
PCB PIEZOTRONICS
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION
PETASENSE
PRUFTECHNIK DIETER BUSCH AG.
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
SKF GROUP
SPM INSTRUMENT
SIEMENS AG
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
