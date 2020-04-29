New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Servers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798524/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.3 Billion by the year 2025, Linux will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Linux will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Enterprise Servers: A Market Overview
Data Center Server Market: An Insight
Continuous Transfer of Data Propels the Market for Data Center
Server
COMPETITION
Global Server Market (2017 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales by Leading Vendors
Global Server Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Operating Environment
Global Server Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments/
Subscriptions and Non-Paid Deployment Share by Operating
Environment
Global Server Market (Q3 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales
Revenues by Leading Vendors
India x86 Server Market (Q3 2018): Percentage Breakdown of
Sales Revenues by Leading Vendors
Global Competitor Market Shares
Enterprise Servers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Server Virtualization to Push Enterprise Server Market
BFSI Application to Lead Enterprise Server Market
Penetration of IoT and Big Data Drives the Enterprise Server
Market in the US
Growth in x86 Servers, Cloud Computing Solutions and Services
Drive the Market
Enterprise Server Market on the Growing Spree
Rack Servers to Emerge as High Growth Servers
High Adoption Rate of Technologies: A Boom in Asia-Pacific Region
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Enterprise Servers: An Introduction
Features of Enterprise Server
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Enterprise Servers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Enterprise Servers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Linux (Operating System) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Linux (Operating System) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Windows (Operating System) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Windows (Operating System) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: UNIX (Operating System) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: UNIX (Operating System) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Other Operating Systems (Operating System) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Other Operating Systems (Operating System) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: IT & Telecommunication (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: IT & Telecommunication (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: BFSI (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: BFSI (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Retail (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Retail (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Other End-Use Verticals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Other End-Use Verticals (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Enterprise Servers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Enterprise Servers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Operating System: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: United States Enterprise Servers Market Share
Breakdown by Operating System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: United States Enterprise Servers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Enterprise Servers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 29: Canadian Enterprise Servers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operating System: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Enterprise Servers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Operating System for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Enterprise Servers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Enterprise Servers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 33: Japanese Market for Enterprise Servers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operating System
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Japanese Enterprise Servers Market Share Analysis by
Operating System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Enterprise Servers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Enterprise Servers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Enterprise Servers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Operating System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Enterprise Servers Market by Operating
System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 39: Chinese Demand for Enterprise Servers in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Chinese Enterprise Servers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Enterprise Servers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 41: European Enterprise Servers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Enterprise Servers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Enterprise Servers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operating System: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Enterprise Servers Market Share Breakdown by
Operating System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Enterprise Servers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Enterprise Servers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 47: Enterprise Servers Market in France by Operating
System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: French Enterprise Servers Market Share Analysis by
Operating System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Enterprise Servers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: French Enterprise Servers Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 51: Enterprise Servers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operating System
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: German Enterprise Servers Market Share Breakdown by
Operating System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Enterprise Servers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Enterprise Servers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 55: Italian Enterprise Servers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Operating System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Italian Enterprise Servers Market by Operating
System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 57: Italian Demand for Enterprise Servers in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Italian Enterprise Servers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 59: United Kingdom Market for Enterprise Servers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operating
System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: United Kingdom Enterprise Servers Market Share
Analysis by Operating System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Enterprise Servers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Enterprise Servers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 63: Rest of Europe Enterprise Servers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operating System: 2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of Europe Enterprise Servers Market Share
Breakdown by Operating System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Rest of Europe Enterprise Servers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 66: Rest of Europe Enterprise Servers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Enterprise Servers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Operating System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Servers Market Share Analysis
by Operating System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Enterprise Servers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Servers Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 71: Rest of World Enterprise Servers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operating System: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Enterprise Servers Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Operating System for
2019 and 2025
Table 73: Rest of World Enterprise Servers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Rest of World Enterprise Servers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CISCO SYSTEMS
DELL TECHNOLOGIES
FUJITSU
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
HITACHI LTD.
IBM CORPORATION
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
NEC CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
UNISYS CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
