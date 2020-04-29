TORONTO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newlook Capital Industrial Services Trust ("Fund I") and Newlook Capital Industrial Services Fund II ("Fund II") have announced that due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fund I and Fund II will each be relying on the exemption provided in Ontario Instrument 51-502 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements of the Ontario Securities Commission (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian securities regulators) to postpone delivering, filing and making reasonably available of their respective copies of the following documents (collectively, the "Documents"):



audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, as required by sections 2.9(17.4), (17.5) and (17.6) of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "); and





"); and Form 45-106F16 – Notice of Use of Proceeds, as required by section 2.9(17.19) of NI 45-106.

The Documents are otherwise required to be delivered, filed or made reasonably available on or before April 29, 2020.

For more information contact:

Tony Diab

Chief Financial Officer

905-331-3697



