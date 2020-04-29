New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Metadata Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798522/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.7 Billion by the year 2025, Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$269.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$386.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tools will reach a market size of US$479.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adaptive Computing Enterprises Inc.

ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

Cambridge Semantics

Centricminds

Collibra NV

Data Advantage Group

IBM Corporation

Informatica LLC

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Talend SA

Topquadrant







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798522/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Enterprise Metadata Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Enterprise Metadata Management Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Tools (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Tools (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Governance & Compliance Management (Application)

Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Governance & Compliance Management (Application)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Risk Management (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Risk Management (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Incident Management (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Incident Management (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 16: United States Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: United States Enterprise Metadata Management Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Enterprise Metadata Management Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025

Table 21: Canadian Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 22: Canadian Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Market for Enterprise Metadata Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Japanese Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Enterprise Metadata Management in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 26: Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Enterprise Metadata Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Chinese Enterprise Metadata Management Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Chinese Demand for Enterprise Metadata Management in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Chinese Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Enterprise Metadata Management Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Enterprise Metadata Management Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Enterprise Metadata Management Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Enterprise Metadata Management Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Enterprise Metadata Management Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 40: French Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 41: Enterprise Metadata Management Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: German Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Enterprise Metadata Management Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 45: Italian Enterprise Metadata Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Italian Enterprise Metadata Management Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Italian Demand for Enterprise Metadata Management in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Italian Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Enterprise Metadata

Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Enterprise Metadata Management in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 52: Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 54: Rest of Europe Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Rest of Europe Enterprise Metadata Management

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Enterprise Metadata Management Market in Asia-Pacific

by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Enterprise Metadata Management Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 62: Enterprise Metadata Management Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2019 and 2025

Table 63: Rest of World Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 64: Rest of World Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ASG TECHNOLOGIES GROUP

ADAPTIVE COMPUTING ENTERPRISES INC.

CAMBRIDGE SEMANTICS

CENTRICMINDS

COLLIBRA NV

DATA ADVANTAGE GROUP

IBM CORPORATION

INFORMATICA

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP SE

TALEND SA

TOPQUADRANT

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798522/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001