New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Metadata Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798522/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.7 Billion by the year 2025, Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$269.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$386.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tools will reach a market size of US$479.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798522/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Enterprise Metadata Management Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Enterprise Metadata Management Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Tools (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Tools (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Governance & Compliance Management (Application)
Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Governance & Compliance Management (Application)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Risk Management (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Risk Management (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Incident Management (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Incident Management (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 16: United States Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States Enterprise Metadata Management Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Enterprise Metadata Management Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 21: Canadian Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 22: Canadian Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Enterprise Metadata Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Enterprise Metadata Management in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Enterprise Metadata Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese Enterprise Metadata Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Enterprise Metadata Management in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Chinese Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Enterprise Metadata Management Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Enterprise Metadata Management Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Enterprise Metadata Management Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Enterprise Metadata Management Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Enterprise Metadata Management Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 40: French Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: Enterprise Metadata Management Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: German Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Enterprise Metadata Management Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Enterprise Metadata Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian Enterprise Metadata Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Italian Demand for Enterprise Metadata Management in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Italian Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Enterprise Metadata
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Enterprise Metadata Management in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 52: Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 54: Rest of Europe Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Rest of Europe Enterprise Metadata Management
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Enterprise Metadata Management Market in Asia-Pacific
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Enterprise Metadata Management Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 62: Enterprise Metadata Management Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2019 and 2025
Table 63: Rest of World Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 64: Rest of World Enterprise Metadata Management Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASG TECHNOLOGIES GROUP
ADAPTIVE COMPUTING ENTERPRISES INC.
CAMBRIDGE SEMANTICS
CENTRICMINDS
COLLIBRA NV
DATA ADVANTAGE GROUP
IBM CORPORATION
INFORMATICA
ORACLE CORPORATION
SAP SE
TALEND SA
TOPQUADRANT
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798522/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: