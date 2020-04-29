New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798516/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.4 Billion by the year 2025, Telecom and Manufacturing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Telecom and Manufacturing will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Worrisome Increase in Data Breaches, Service Interruptions &
Massive Business Losses Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in
Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions
Growing Ubiquity of Data Breaches & Cyber Intrusions Catapults
the Importance of Cyber Security Solutions: Global Annual
Number of Data Breaches by Type of Enterprise
Rising Business Losses Due to Data Breaches Steps Up Enterprise
Focus on Cyber Security: Average Annual Cost of Data Breaches
(In US$ Million) by Country
Lost Business Opportunity Which Enterprises Can Ill Afford in a
Challenging Economic Climate Represents the Largest Component
of Data Breach Cost: Breakdown of the Average Global Cost of
Data Breach by Cost Component (In US$ Million)
Digital Evolution into Connected Enterprises, a Game Changing
Enterprise Trend, Makes Cyber Attacks a Potent Security Threat
As the Connected Enterprise Becomes a Reality, Enterprises Are
Forced to Operate in a Zero Trust World: Global Market for
Connected Enterprise (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2023 & 2025
Increasing Adoption of Cloud Based Services Strengthens the
Business Case for Cloud Security
Tectonic Shift of IT to the Cloud as Measured by the Volume of
Enterprise Data Residing in the Cloud: Percentage Breakdown of
Enterprise Workloads in On-Premises, Public, Private& Hybrid
Cloud for the Years 2019 & 2022
Workforce Mobility & BYOD Spur the Focus on Cyber Security
Rise of BYOD in Response to Growing Workforce Mobility Needs
Drives the Focus on Handling the Risks Posed by Mobile Cloud
Computing: Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Enterprise IoT Brings Digital Security into the Forefront
Bracing for IoT in the Enterprise Will Mean Greater Focus on
Cyber Security: Global Enterprise IoT Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
IoT Devices Becomes the Focus of Cyber Attacks, Driving Demand
for IoT Security Solutions: Number of Malware Samples for IoT
Devices from Known Malicious URLs Currently Available in
Kaspersky Lab?s Collection for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018
Technologies Driving the Penetration of Enterprise IoT
Projects: % Level of Adoption of IoT Enabling Technologies in
the Enterprise for the Year 2019 & Planned for the Year 2020
and Beyond
Smart Logistics & Fleet Management Drive Need for Cyber
Security Solutions in the Transportation End-Use Industry
With Enhanced Connectivity Comes Equally High Levels of Risk:
Global Connected Logistics Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Critical Infrastructure Protection Needs Drive Growth in the
Government Sector As Smart Cities Become the Pet Project of
Governments Worldwide
As Spending on Smart Cities Increases, Cyber Security Will
Command an Increasingly Larger Share of the Spends: Global
Smart City Technology Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Digitalization of Healthcare Drives Hospitals to Spend Big on
Cyber Security
High Demand for Medical Records in the Black Market Catalyzes
the Threat of Healthcare Data Breaches, Throwing the Focus on
Data Protection Best Practices: Healthcare Data Breaches in
the U.S for the Years 2009 Through 2020
Smart Factory & IIoT Drives Massive Investments in Cyber
Security in the Manufacturing Industry
With Manufacturing IT Prone to the Highest Risk of Attacks,
Cybersecurity Emerges as a Key Enabler of Industry 4.0: %
Breakdown of Malware Attacks Against IT Networks Across
Industries in the Year 2019
Table 1: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Telecom and Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Telecom and Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Government (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: BFSI (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: BFSI (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 16: Canadian Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 17: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 18: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Enterprise Cyber Security
Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Chinese Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: European Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: European Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 24: European Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 25: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 26: French Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
GERMANY
Table 27: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 29: Italian Demand for Enterprise Cyber Security
Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Italian Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 34: Rest of Europe Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 37: Rest of World Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: Rest of World Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
