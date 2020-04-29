New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798516/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.4 Billion by the year 2025, Telecom and Manufacturing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Telecom and Manufacturing will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798516/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Worrisome Increase in Data Breaches, Service Interruptions &

Massive Business Losses Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in

Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions

Growing Ubiquity of Data Breaches & Cyber Intrusions Catapults

the Importance of Cyber Security Solutions: Global Annual

Number of Data Breaches by Type of Enterprise

Rising Business Losses Due to Data Breaches Steps Up Enterprise

Focus on Cyber Security: Average Annual Cost of Data Breaches

(In US$ Million) by Country

Lost Business Opportunity Which Enterprises Can Ill Afford in a

Challenging Economic Climate Represents the Largest Component

of Data Breach Cost: Breakdown of the Average Global Cost of

Data Breach by Cost Component (In US$ Million)

Digital Evolution into Connected Enterprises, a Game Changing

Enterprise Trend, Makes Cyber Attacks a Potent Security Threat

As the Connected Enterprise Becomes a Reality, Enterprises Are

Forced to Operate in a Zero Trust World: Global Market for

Connected Enterprise (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2023 & 2025

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Based Services Strengthens the

Business Case for Cloud Security

Tectonic Shift of IT to the Cloud as Measured by the Volume of

Enterprise Data Residing in the Cloud: Percentage Breakdown of

Enterprise Workloads in On-Premises, Public, Private& Hybrid

Cloud for the Years 2019 & 2022

Workforce Mobility & BYOD Spur the Focus on Cyber Security

Rise of BYOD in Response to Growing Workforce Mobility Needs

Drives the Focus on Handling the Risks Posed by Mobile Cloud

Computing: Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Enterprise IoT Brings Digital Security into the Forefront

Bracing for IoT in the Enterprise Will Mean Greater Focus on

Cyber Security: Global Enterprise IoT Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

IoT Devices Becomes the Focus of Cyber Attacks, Driving Demand

for IoT Security Solutions: Number of Malware Samples for IoT

Devices from Known Malicious URLs Currently Available in

Kaspersky Lab?s Collection for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018

Technologies Driving the Penetration of Enterprise IoT

Projects: % Level of Adoption of IoT Enabling Technologies in

the Enterprise for the Year 2019 & Planned for the Year 2020

and Beyond

Smart Logistics & Fleet Management Drive Need for Cyber

Security Solutions in the Transportation End-Use Industry

With Enhanced Connectivity Comes Equally High Levels of Risk:

Global Connected Logistics Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Critical Infrastructure Protection Needs Drive Growth in the

Government Sector As Smart Cities Become the Pet Project of

Governments Worldwide

As Spending on Smart Cities Increases, Cyber Security Will

Command an Increasingly Larger Share of the Spends: Global

Smart City Technology Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Digitalization of Healthcare Drives Hospitals to Spend Big on

Cyber Security

High Demand for Medical Records in the Black Market Catalyzes

the Threat of Healthcare Data Breaches, Throwing the Focus on

Data Protection Best Practices: Healthcare Data Breaches in

the U.S for the Years 2009 Through 2020

Smart Factory & IIoT Drives Massive Investments in Cyber

Security in the Manufacturing Industry

With Manufacturing IT Prone to the Highest Risk of Attacks,

Cybersecurity Emerges as a Key Enabler of Industry 4.0: %

Breakdown of Malware Attacks Against IT Networks Across

Industries in the Year 2019





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Telecom and Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Telecom and Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Government (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: BFSI (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: BFSI (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 16: Canadian Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 17: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 18: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Enterprise Cyber Security

Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Chinese Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: European Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: European Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: European Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 24: European Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 25: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 26: French Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and

2025

GERMANY

Table 27: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 29: Italian Demand for Enterprise Cyber Security

Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Italian Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 32: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 34: Rest of Europe Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 37: Rest of World Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 38: Rest of World Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

CISCO SYSTEMS

IBM CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

ADT SECURITY SERVICES, INC.

AHNLAB, INC.

KASPERSKY LAB

AVAST SOFTWARE SRO

AVIRA OPERATIONS GMBH & CO. KG

BARRACUDA NETWORKS

BROADCOM INC.

CAPGEMINI SE

CLEARSWIFT

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

COMODO SECURITY SOLUTIONS

ESET, SPOL. SRO

FIREEYE, INC.

FORCEPOINT LLC

FORTINET, INC.

F-SECURE CORPORATION

G DATA SOFTWARE AG

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

MCAFEE, LLC

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

NSFOCUS

PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.

RAYTHEON COMPANY, THE

SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES

SOPHOS LTD.

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

TREND MICRO

TRIPWIRE

TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS

WEBROOT

WIPRO LIGHTING

DBAPPSECURITY CO., LTD.

QI AN XIN GROUP

ACMETEK SSL & AUTHENTICATION SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

ARYAV SECURITY CONSULTING & RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798516/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001