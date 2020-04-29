New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Encapsulants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798496/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$853.5 Million by the year 2025, Epoxy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$27.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Epoxy will reach a market size of US$71.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$100 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798496/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Encapsulants Market to Register Steady Growth
Consumer Electronic Applications to Account for Largest Share
of the Market
Epoxy Segment to Emerge as the Leading Segment
Global Competitor Market Shares
Encapsulants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Spur Market Demand
Growing Number of Electric Vehicles to Drive Market Growth
Percentage Share of Electric Vehicles of the Total Vehicle
Sales in Various Countries: 2018
Growth in Advanced Electronic Packaging to Spur Market Demand
Miniaturization of Electronic Devices to Support Market Growth
Challenges
Stringent Regulations for VOC Emissions
Product Innovations
Launch of New Range of Encapsulants by Select Players
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Encapsulants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Encapsulants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Encapsulants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Epoxy (Chemistry) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Epoxy (Chemistry) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Epoxy (Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Silicone (Chemistry) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Silicone (Chemistry) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Silicone (Chemistry) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Urethane (Chemistry) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Urethane (Chemistry) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Urethane (Chemistry) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Room Temperature Cure (Curing Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Room Temperature Cure (Curing Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Room Temperature Cure (Curing Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Heat Temperature Cure (Curing Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Heat Temperature Cure (Curing Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Heat Temperature Cure (Curing Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: UV Cure (Curing Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: UV Cure (Curing Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: UV Cure (Curing Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Consumer Electronics (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Consumer Electronics (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Consumer Electronics (End-Use Industry) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 25: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Medical (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Medical (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Medical (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 32: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Encapsulants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Encapsulants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Encapsulants Market in the United States by
Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Encapsulants Market Share Breakdown by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Encapsulants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Curing Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Encapsulants Market in the United States by Curing
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Encapsulants Market Share Breakdown by
Curing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Encapsulants Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Encapsulants Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 42: Encapsulants Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Encapsulants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Encapsulants Historic Market Review by
Chemistry in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Encapsulants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Encapsulants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Curing Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Encapsulants Historic Market Review by
Curing Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Encapsulants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Curing Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Encapsulants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Encapsulants Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Encapsulants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Encapsulants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Encapsulants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Encapsulants Market Share Analysis by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Encapsulants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Curing Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Encapsulants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Curing Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Encapsulants Market Share Analysis by Curing
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Encapsulants in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Encapsulants Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 60: Encapsulants Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Encapsulants Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Encapsulants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Encapsulants Market by Chemistry: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Encapsulants Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Curing Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Encapsulants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Curing Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Encapsulants Market by Curing Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Encapsulants in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Encapsulants Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Encapsulants Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Encapsulants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Encapsulants Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Encapsulants Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European Encapsulants Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Encapsulants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018-2025
Table 74: Encapsulants Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Encapsulants Market Share Breakdown by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Encapsulants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Curing Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Encapsulants Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Curing Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Encapsulants Market Share Breakdown by
Curing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Encapsulants Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 80: Encapsulants Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Encapsulants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: Encapsulants Market in France by Chemistry: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Encapsulants Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Encapsulants Market Share Analysis by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Encapsulants Market in France by Curing Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French Encapsulants Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Curing Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Encapsulants Market Share Analysis by Curing
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Encapsulants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Encapsulants Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Encapsulants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 91: Encapsulants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: German Encapsulants Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Encapsulants Market Share Breakdown by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Encapsulants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Curing Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Encapsulants Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Curing Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Encapsulants Market Share Breakdown by Curing
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Encapsulants Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Encapsulants Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 99: Encapsulants Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Encapsulants Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Encapsulants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Encapsulants Market by Chemistry: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Encapsulants Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Curing Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Encapsulants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Curing Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Encapsulants Market by Curing Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Encapsulants in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Encapsulants Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Encapsulants Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Encapsulants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Encapsulants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Encapsulants Market Share Analysis by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Encapsulants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Curing Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Encapsulants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Curing Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Encapsulants Market Share Analysis by
Curing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Encapsulants in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Encapsulants Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 117: Encapsulants Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Encapsulants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018-2025
Table 119: Encapsulants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe Encapsulants Market Share Breakdown
by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Europe Encapsulants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Curing Type: 2018-2025
Table 122: Encapsulants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Curing Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Encapsulants Market Share Breakdown
by Curing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe Encapsulants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 125: Encapsulants Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Encapsulants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Encapsulants Market in Asia-Pacific by Chemistry:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Market Share Analysis by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Encapsulants Market in Asia-Pacific by Curing Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Curing Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Market Share Analysis by
Curing Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Encapsulants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Rest of World Encapsulants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of World Encapsulants Historic Market Review by
Chemistry in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 138: Encapsulants Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Rest of World Encapsulants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Curing Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of World Encapsulants Historic Market Review by
Curing Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 141: Encapsulants Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Curing Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 142: Rest of World Encapsulants Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 143: Encapsulants Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of World Encapsulants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
ACC SILICONES
APTEK INDUSTRIES
BASF SE
CREATIVE MATERIALS
DYMAX CORPORATION
ELECTROLUBE
ENGINEERED MATERIALS SYSTEMS
EPOXIES ETC
GS POLYMERS
JOHN C. DOLPH COMPANY
MASTER BOND
NAGASE & CO.
RESIN TECHNICAL SYSTEMS
SANYU REC CO.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798496/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: