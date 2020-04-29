New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Encapsulants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798496/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$853.5 Million by the year 2025, Epoxy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$27.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Epoxy will reach a market size of US$71.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$100 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

ACC Silicones Ltd.

Aptek Laboratories, Inc.

BASF SE

Creative Materials, Inc.

Dymax Corporation

Electrolube

Engineered Materials Systems, Inc.

Epoxies Etc

GS Polymers, Inc.

John C. Dolph Company

Master Bond, Inc.

Nagase & Co., Ltd.

Resin Technical Systems

Sanyu Rec Co., Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Encapsulants Market to Register Steady Growth

Consumer Electronic Applications to Account for Largest Share

of the Market

Epoxy Segment to Emerge as the Leading Segment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Encapsulants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Spur Market Demand

Growing Number of Electric Vehicles to Drive Market Growth

Percentage Share of Electric Vehicles of the Total Vehicle

Sales in Various Countries: 2018

Growth in Advanced Electronic Packaging to Spur Market Demand

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices to Support Market Growth

Challenges

Stringent Regulations for VOC Emissions

Product Innovations

Launch of New Range of Encapsulants by Select Players





