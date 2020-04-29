New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798492/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$57.8 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Language Processing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 43.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Language Processing will reach a market size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 37.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Product Overview
Emotion Detection and Recognition Market to Witness Steady Growth
Emotion Detection and Recognition Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares
A Glance into Leading Market Players
Emotion Detection and Recognition Market: Percentage Sales
Revenue of Leading Players: 2018
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With Increased Investments in IoT Technology, the Market to
Register Stronger Gains
Estimates of Investments in IoT by Industry: 2014-2019
Global Market Size (in Billion USD) of IoT Devices: 2016-2020
Worldwide Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in Billions):
2015-2025
Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Market Growth
Breakdown of Demand for Wearable Devices in Units (M) by
Region: 2015-2022
Increase in Mobile Devices Based Applications to Support Market
Growth
Worldwide Growth Rate of Mobile Devices in Billions: 2017-2022
Increasing Application of Emotion Detection and Recognition
Software for Promoting Brands to Bolster Market Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Emotion Detection and Recognition Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Natural Language Processing (Technology) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Natural Language Processing (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Machine Learning (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Machine Learning (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Bio-Sensors (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Bio-Sensors (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Pattern Recognition (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Pattern Recognition (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Feature Extraction & 3-D Modelling (Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Feature Extraction & 3-D Modelling (Technology)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019
VS 2025
Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Speech & Voice Recognition (Software Tool) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Speech & Voice Recognition (Software Tool) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 17: Bio-Sensing Software Tools & Apps (Software Tool)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Bio-Sensing Software Tools & Apps (Software Tool)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Facial Expression Recognition (Software Tool)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Facial Expression Recognition (Software Tool) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in US$
Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 22: United States Emotion Detection and Recognition
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Emotion Detection and Recognition
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Software
Tool: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: United States Emotion Detection and Recognition
Market Share Breakdown by Software Tool: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: Canadian Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Canadian Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software Tool: 2018
to 2025
Table 28: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Software Tool for 2019
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Emotion
Detection and Recognition Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Emotion Detection and
Recognition: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Software Tool for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Share Analysis by Software Tool: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 33: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 34: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: Chinese Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Software Tool for the Period
2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Emotion Detection and Recognition Market by
Software Tool: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Emotion Detection and Recognition Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 40: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: European Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software Tool:
2018-2025
Table 42: European Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Share Breakdown by Software Tool: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: French Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 44: French Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in France by
Software Tool: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 46: French Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Share
Analysis by Software Tool: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 47: German Emotion Detection and Recognition Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 48: German Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Software Tool for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: German Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Share
Breakdown by Software Tool: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 51: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 52: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Italian Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Software Tool for the Period
2018-2025
Table 54: Italian Emotion Detection and Recognition Market by
Software Tool: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Emotion
Detection and Recognition Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Emotion Detection and Recognition
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS
2025
Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Emotion Detection and
Recognition: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Software Tool for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: United Kingdom Emotion Detection and Recognition
Market Share Analysis by Software Tool: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Emotion Detection and Recognition
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 60: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019
and 2025
Table 61: Rest of Europe Emotion Detection and Recognition
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software Tool:
2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Emotion Detection and Recognition
Market Share Breakdown by Software Tool: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in
Asia-Pacific by Software Tool: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Emotion Detection and Recognition Market
Share Analysis by Software Tool: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Analysis in
Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 68: Rest of World Emotion Detection and Recognition
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Rest of World Emotion Detection and Recognition
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software Tool:
2018 to 2025
Table 70: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Software Tool for
2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AFFECTIVA
BEYOND VERBAL COMMUNICATION LTD.
CROWDEMOTION LTD.
EYERIS
KAIROS AR
NOLDUS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
NVISO SA
REALEYES
SENTIANCE
SIGHTCORP BV
SKYBIOMETRY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
