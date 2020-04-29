The operating profit for the first quarter 2020 amounted to SEK 3bn with a return on equity of 6 per cent and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 16.8 per cent.

"The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the reported quarterly financial result although the underlying business remained robust. With negative market valuations and higher net expected credit losses, operating profit decreased by 58 per cent compared to the strong fourth quarter 2019. SEB’s capital buffer amounts to 310 basis points above the requirement and we stand strong to help our customers weather the storm, as we have done many times before”, says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.

﻿Financial information

Q1 Q4 Jan–Mar Full year SEK m 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % 2019 Total operating income 10 089 14 089 -28 10 089 11 907 -15 50 134 Total operating expenses -5 646 -6 026 -6 -5 646 -5 622 0 -22 945 Net expected credit losses -1 494 - 997 50 -1 494 - 422 -2 294 Operating profit 2 950 7 063 -58 2 950 5 864 -50 24 894 NET PROFIT 2 355 5 831 -60 2 355 4 681 -50 20 177 Return on equity, % 6.0 15.5 6.0 12.7 13.7 Basic earnings per share, SEK 1.09 2.70 1.09 2.16 9.33

You can download the Quarterly Report, Results Presentation and Fact Book from https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports .



For further information, please contact

Masih Yazdi, CFO, +46 771 621 000

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 70 763 99 47

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at around 7.00 am CET, on 29 April 2020.

