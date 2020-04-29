Basel, Switzerland, April 29, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) reported today that Ms. Savitha Ram Moorthi will be appointed Head of Global Quality Management and a member of the Extended Management Committee of Basilea as of June 1, 2020. Ms. Ram Moorthi joined Basilea from Novo Nordisk Health Care, Zurich, Switzerland, on February 1, 2020, as Head of Quality Compliance Systems & Safety. She holds a Master’s Degree in Clinical Pharmacology from the University of Aberdeen, United Kingdom, and a Master’s in Pharmacy from Nagpur University, India. At Novo Nordisk, Ms. Ram Moorthi served as Director Clinical Quality and Pharmacovigilance responsible for the oversight of Quality Management Reviews, clinical quality and pharmacovigilance for International Operations. Prior to this, she worked as Director Clinical Operations for Region Europe.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very pleased that Ms. Ram Moorthi will assume the role of Head of Global Quality Management at Basilea. She has extensive experience in the fields of quality management, clinical operations, regulatory and pharmacovigilance, demonstrating both leadership and project oversight. We wish her continued success in her new role.”

Ms. Ram Moorthi will succeed Dr. Anne Stehlin, who has been Head of Global Quality Management since October 2018 and will be leaving the company to pursue another opportunity. David Veitch added: “We thank Dr. Stehlin for her valuable contribution to Basilea’s progress over the last 18 months and wish her all the best in her future career.”

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development of products that address the medical challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com .

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD



Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Phone +41 61 606 1102 E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com .

Attachments