3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Secure Element & Embedded SIM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$87.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$86.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Secure Element & Embedded SIM will reach a market size of US$205.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$324 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Embedded Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ubiquity of Embedded Systems on the Back of Expanding
Applications Provides the Cornerstone for Growth of Embedded
Security
Embedded Systems Revolution Supported by Context Aware
Pervasive Computing Bodes Well for the Growth of Embedded
Security: Global Market for Context Aware Computing (In US$
Billon) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Security Issues in Pervasive/Ubiquitous Computing Brings
Embedded Security Into the Spotlight
Growing IoT Ecosystem & Escalating Concerns Over Security
Issues Posed by IoT Devices Strengthen the Business Case for
Embedded Security
Growing Number of IoT Devices & Increasing IoT Security
Breaches Tighten the Focus on Embedded Security: Global Number
of Connected IoT Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022 and 2024
Robust Penetration of Wearables Drives the Need to Integrate
Embedded Security
Growing Number of Connected Wearable Devices with Expanded
Functionality Steps Up the Emphasis on Embedded Wearable
Device Security: Global Number of Connected Wearable Devices
(In Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Ubiquity of Smart Cards & Rise in Smart Card Counterfeiting
Steps Up the Indispensability of Embedded Security
Healthy Smart Card Shipments Supported by Expanding
Applications to Benefit Demand for Embedded Security
Solutions: Global Smart Card Shipments (In Billion) for the
Years 2017 to 2020
Proliferation of Embedded Systems in Automobiles Opens the
Automotive Industry as a Lucrative End-Use Sector
As Cars Become More Software Controlled with Increased
Penetration of Embedded System Designs, Embedded Security
Gains Significance in Automotive Design: Global Automotive
Software Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2019 &
2022
Distributed Enterprise IT Environments & Rise of BYOD Make
Embedded Security Critically Important
As Enterprises Migrate to Hyperconverged infrastructure &
Scale-Out Software-Defined Infrastructure, Poised to Gain is
Embedded Security: Global Hyperconverged infrastructure
Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and
2024
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Embedded Security Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Embedded Security Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Embedded Security Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Secure Element & Embedded SIM (Product) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Secure Element & Embedded SIM (Product) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Secure Element & Embedded SIM (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Trusted Platform Module (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Trusted Platform Module (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Trusted Platform Module (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hardware Security Module (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Hardware Security Module (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Hardware Security Module (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Hardware Tokens (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Hardware Tokens (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Hardware Tokens (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Authentication & Access Management (Security type)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Authentication & Access Management (Security type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 18: Authentication & Access Management (Security type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Payment (Security type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Payment (Security type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Payment (Security type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Content Protection (Security type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Content Protection (Security type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Content Protection (Security type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Embedded Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Embedded Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Embedded Security Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Embedded Security Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Embedded Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Security type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Embedded Security Market in the United States by
Security type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Embedded Security Market Share
Breakdown by Security type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Embedded Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Embedded Security Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Embedded Security Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Embedded Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Security type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Embedded Security Historic Market Review by
Security type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Embedded Security Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Security type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Embedded Security: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Embedded Security Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Embedded Security Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Embedded Security: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Security type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Embedded Security Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Security type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Embedded Security Market Share Analysis by
Security type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Embedded Security Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Embedded Security Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Embedded Security Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Embedded Security Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Security type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Embedded Security Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Security type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Embedded Security Market by Security type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Embedded Security Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Embedded Security Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Embedded Security Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Embedded Security Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Embedded Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 53: Embedded Security Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Embedded Security Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Embedded Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Security type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Embedded Security Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Security type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Embedded Security Market Share Breakdown by
Security type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Embedded Security Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Embedded Security Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Embedded Security Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Embedded Security Market in France by Security type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Embedded Security Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Security type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Embedded Security Market Share Analysis by
Security type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Embedded Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Embedded Security Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Embedded Security Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Embedded Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Security type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Embedded Security Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Security type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Embedded Security Market Share Breakdown by
Security type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Embedded Security Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Embedded Security Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Embedded Security Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Embedded Security Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Security type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Embedded Security Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Security type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Embedded Security Market by Security type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Embedded Security: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Embedded Security Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Embedded Security Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Embedded Security: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Security type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Embedded Security Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Security type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Embedded Security Market Share
Analysis by Security type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Embedded Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 83: Embedded Security Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Embedded Security Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Embedded Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Security type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Embedded Security Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Security type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Embedded Security Market Share
Breakdown by Security type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Embedded Security Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Embedded Security Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Embedded Security Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Embedded Security Market in Asia-Pacific by Security
type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Embedded Security Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Security type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Embedded Security Market Share Analysis
by Security type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Embedded Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Embedded Security Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Embedded Security Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Rest of World Embedded Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Security type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World Embedded Security Historic Market
Review by Security type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Embedded Security Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Security type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
CISCO SYSTEMS
ESCRYPT GMBH
GEMALTO NV
IDEMIA
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
KURZ AND OVD KINEGRAM
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
QUALCOMM
RAMBUS, INC.
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
