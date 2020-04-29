New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798484/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Secure Element & Embedded SIM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$87.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$86.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Secure Element & Embedded SIM will reach a market size of US$205.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$324 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ESCRYPT GmbH

Gemalto NV

IDEMIA

Infineon Technologies AG

Kurz and Ovd Kinegram

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm, Inc.

Rambus, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.







Ubiquity of Embedded Systems on the Back of Expanding

Applications Provides the Cornerstone for Growth of Embedded

Security

Embedded Systems Revolution Supported by Context Aware

Pervasive Computing Bodes Well for the Growth of Embedded

Security: Global Market for Context Aware Computing (In US$

Billon) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Security Issues in Pervasive/Ubiquitous Computing Brings

Embedded Security Into the Spotlight

Growing IoT Ecosystem & Escalating Concerns Over Security

Issues Posed by IoT Devices Strengthen the Business Case for

Embedded Security

Growing Number of IoT Devices & Increasing IoT Security

Breaches Tighten the Focus on Embedded Security: Global Number

of Connected IoT Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022 and 2024

Robust Penetration of Wearables Drives the Need to Integrate

Embedded Security

Growing Number of Connected Wearable Devices with Expanded

Functionality Steps Up the Emphasis on Embedded Wearable

Device Security: Global Number of Connected Wearable Devices

(In Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Ubiquity of Smart Cards & Rise in Smart Card Counterfeiting

Steps Up the Indispensability of Embedded Security

Healthy Smart Card Shipments Supported by Expanding

Applications to Benefit Demand for Embedded Security

Solutions: Global Smart Card Shipments (In Billion) for the

Years 2017 to 2020

Proliferation of Embedded Systems in Automobiles Opens the

Automotive Industry as a Lucrative End-Use Sector

As Cars Become More Software Controlled with Increased

Penetration of Embedded System Designs, Embedded Security

Gains Significance in Automotive Design: Global Automotive

Software Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2019 &

2022

Distributed Enterprise IT Environments & Rise of BYOD Make

Embedded Security Critically Important

As Enterprises Migrate to Hyperconverged infrastructure &

Scale-Out Software-Defined Infrastructure, Poised to Gain is

Embedded Security: Global Hyperconverged infrastructure

Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and

2024





