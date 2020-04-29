The first quarter of the year was heavily influenced by the corona crisis. We are pleased, in this context, that the bank’s business model is robust with a low rate of costs and a strong capital base.
Core earnings
|(DKK million)
|Q1
2020
|Q1
2019
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|Total core income
|541
|526
|2,116
|2,001
|1,917
|1,861
|Total expenses and depreciation
|198
|201
|805
|866
|845
|815
|Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
|343
|325
|1,311
|1,135
|1,072
|1,046
|Impairment charges for loans etc.
|-75
|-25
|-100
|-43
|-70
|-211
|Core earnings
|268
|300
|1,211
|1,092
|1,002
|835
|Result for the portfolio etc.
|-70
|+26
|+49
|+77
|+84
|+78
|Special costs
|4
|4
|15
|217
|22
|22
|Profit before tax
|194
|322
|1,245
|952
|1,064
|891
Highlights of the first quarter of 2020
