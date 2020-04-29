The first quarter of the year was heavily influenced by the corona crisis. We are pleased, in this context, that the bank’s business model is robust with a low rate of costs and a strong capital base.

Core earnings

(DKK million)Q1
2020		Q1
2019		2019201820172016
Total core income5415262,1162,0011,9171,861
Total expenses and depreciation198201805866845815
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans3433251,3111,1351,0721,046
Impairment charges for loans etc.-75-25-100-43-70-211
Core earnings2683001,2111,0921,002835
Result for the portfolio etc.-70+26+49+77+84+78
Special costs44152172222
Profit before tax1943221,2459521,064891

Highlights of the first quarter of 2020

  • Our main focus during the corona crisis has been to help our customers and business partners
    - and of course to safeguard the working conditions of our employees
  • 3% increase in total core income to DKK 541 million
  • 11% fall in core earnings to DKK 268 million
  • DKK 200 million corona-led impairment buffer established resulting in a total management estimate for impairment charges of DKK 326 million at the end of the quarter
  • Result for the portfolio negative by DKK 70 million, which means a 40% fall to DKK 194 million in profit before tax
  • Continued increase in customers and 6% increase in the bank’s loans
  • Updating of the bank’s strategy with continued focus on organic growth
  • Share buy-back programme suspended
  • Following downward adjustment, core earnings are expected to be in the range DKK 900-1,100 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 800-1.100 million


