The first quarter of the year was heavily influenced by the corona crisis. We are pleased, in this context, that the bank’s business model is robust with a low rate of costs and a strong capital base.

Core earnings

(DKK million) Q1

2020 Q1

2019 2019 2018 2017 2016 Total core income 541 526 2,116 2,001 1,917 1,861 Total expenses and depreciation 198 201 805 866 845 815 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 343 325 1,311 1,135 1,072 1,046 Impairment charges for loans etc. -75 -25 -100 -43 -70 -211 Core earnings 268 300 1,211 1,092 1,002 835 Result for the portfolio etc. -70 +26 +49 +77 +84 +78 Special costs 4 4 15 217 22 22 Profit before tax 194 322 1,245 952 1,064 891

Highlights of the first quarter of 2020

Our main focus during the corona crisis has been to help our customers and business partners

- and of course to safeguard the working conditions of our employees 3% increase in total core income to DKK 541 million

11% fall in core earnings to DKK 268 million

DKK 200 million corona-led impairment buffer established resulting in a total management estimate for impairment charges of DKK 326 million at the end of the quarter

Result for the portfolio negative by DKK 70 million, which means a 40% fall to DKK 194 million in profit before tax

Continued increase in customers and 6% increase in the bank’s loans

Updating of the bank’s strategy with continued focus on organic growth

Share buy-back programme suspended

Following downward adjustment, core earnings are expected to be in the range DKK 900-1,100 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 800-1.100 million





Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

