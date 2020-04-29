| Press release
Stockholm 29 April 2020
The board of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has decided that the annual general meeting will be held on 29 June 2020. An invitation to the AGM with additional information will be published no later than four weeks before the AGM, in accordance with existing legislation.
SEB’s board decided on 19 March to postpone the AGM and evaluate the dividend proposal for 2019. You can read more about that decision here:
https://sebgroup.com/press/press-releases/2020/seb-postpones-the-agm-until-a-later-date
For further information, please contact
Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 70 763 99 47
| SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 March 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,286bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,758bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com.
SEB
Stockholm, SWEDEN
SEB LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: