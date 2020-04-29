New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796166/?utm_source=GNW

The data center construction projects in Australia are continuing as the construction is classified as an essential under Australian COVID-19 regime, and it is the vital sector to keep the economy of the country running. In Australia, the impact is low. However, the data center market in Australia is likely to witness supply chain disruptions with manufacturing, trading routes, material, and labor shortage, expecting to delay the completion of several projects. The submarine cable deployments will boost the Australia data center market growth. In 2019, submarine fiber cable projects INDIGO-Central and INDIGO-West connected two significant locations of Australia with Indonesia and Singapore. Over 50% of the business IT budget is spent on migration to cloud-based services in Australia. The cloud services market is the region that grew by 20.6% in 2019 compared to 2018. Moreover, the number of local government initiatives for smart cities projects increased by 21% in 2019, which was a rise of 11% compared to 2018.



Over 90% of SMEs in Australia are expected to operate via the cloud, and over 80% of medium-sized and large data centers will be outsourcing their data center operations by 2023. Australia ranked among the top five countries in the world to implement government policies and regulations for cloud adoption, thereby increasing investments in the country. The growing demand for smart devices, the increasing demand for analytics cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led many Australian organizations to invest in big data and IoT technologies.



Several industry verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, asset management, facility management are investing in IoT technology to improve their productivity and efficiency in dealing with customers. Over 44% of the enterprises have already implemented IoT, and it is estimated the Australian IoT market will reach $20 billion by the end of 2020.



The report considers the present scenario of the Australia data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.



Key Highlights Of The Report

• The adoption of managed hosting services, procurement of high-performance computing infrastructure is likely to drive the all-flash storage segment.

• Sydney continues to dominate in data center investments, followed by Melbourne and Perth in Australia.

• The deployment of 16/32 FC and NVMe-oF switches will grow due to the increased adoption of flash arrays. However, the installation of 100 GbE ports is likely to grow at the aggregation layer in medium and large data centers.

• The acceptance of Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems is high in the Australia data center market.

• The majority of data center investors are installing hybrid systems that support free cooling as well as compressor-based cooling.

• The use of smart security systems such as high-definition cameras and biometric access will increase, thereby reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers. Most facilities are likely to adopt four-layered physical security with on-site security personnel.



Report Coverage:

This report on the Australia Data Center market offers an elaborative analysis of the datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generator Market

o Transfer Switches and Switchgear

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Units

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Sydney

o Melbourne

o Perth

o Other Cities

