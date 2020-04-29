FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Full Year Results

29 April 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited Financial Statements and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (‘’MD&A’’) for the three and twelve months ended 31 December 2019.

2019 Financial Highlights

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$13.1 million at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: US$7 million).

Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

General & administrative expenses decreased 7% year on year to US$1.78 million.





Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data

Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2019 dated 28 April 2020, its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated 28 April 2020 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon’s website www.falconoilandgas.com.







CONTACT DETAILS:

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Year Ended

31 December 2019

$’000 Year Ended

31 December 2018

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue 5 15 5 15 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (233) (159) Production and operating expenses (13) (10) General and administrative expenses (1,780) (1,910) Share based compensation (12) (126) Foreign exchange loss (70) (96) (2,108) (2,301) Results from operating activities (2,103) (2,286) Fair value gain – outstanding warrant 369 1,084 Finance income 221 118 Finance expense (226) (298) Net finance expense (5) (180) Loss before tax (1,739) (1,382) Taxation - - Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (1,739) (1,382) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (1,739) (1,381) Non-controlling interests - (1) Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (1,739) (1,382) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted (0.002 cent) (0.001 cent)









Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 31 December

2019

$’000 At 31 December

2018

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 40,246 39,705 Property, plant and equipment 1 2 Trade and other receivables 30 31 Restricted cash 2,241 2,294 42,518 42,032 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 13,066 6,967 Trade and other receivables 141 100 13,207 7,067 Total assets 55,725 49,099 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 392,170 383,737 Contributed surplus 45,075 45,063 Retained deficit (393,343) (391,604) 43,902 37,196 Non-controlling interests 700 700 Total equity 44,602 37,896 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 10,331 10,102 10,331 10,102 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 682 622 Derivative financial liabilities 110 479 792 1,101 Total liabilities 11,123 11,203 Total equity and liabilities 55,725 49,099









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Year Ended 31 December 2019

$’000 2018

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the year (1,739) (1,382) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 12 126 Depreciation 1 1 Fair value gain - outstanding warrant (369) (1,084) Net finance loss 5 180 Foreign exchange loss 70 96 Change in non-cash working capital: (Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables (41) 88 Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 88 (206) Net cash used in operating activities (1,973) (2,181) Cash flows from investing activities Interest Received 136 118 Exploration and evaluation assets (541) (75) Decrease in cash deposits – other receivables - 6,028 Net cash (used in) / generated by investing activities (405) 6,071 Cash flows from financing activities Raised Equity 8,433 - Proceeds from the exercise of share options - 167 Net cash generated by financing activities 8,433 167 Change in cash and cash equivalents 6,055 4,057 Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents 44 (57) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 6,967 2,967 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 13,066 6,967

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

