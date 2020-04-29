Regulated information, Leuven, 29 April 2020 (08.00 CEST)

KBC Ancora: Transparency Notification by Lansdowne Partners Austria

Summary of the notification

KBC Ancora has received a transparency notification dated 24 April 2020 indicating that Lansdowne Partners Austria GmbH, by virtue of acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, has fallen below the notification threshold of 1%.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by A parent undertaking or a controlling person Person subject to the notification requirement Lansdowne Partners Austria GmbH/ Lansdowne Partners International Limited Transaction date 20 April 2020 Threshold that has been crossed 1% (downwards)

In addition to the thresholds of 5% and any multiple thereof, the statutory thresholds of 1% and 3% also apply for KBC Ancora Denominator 78,301,314 Total number of voting rights held Previous notification:

Lansdowne Partners International Limited 0

Lansdowne Partners Austria GmbH 796,477

Total 796,477







Current notification:

Lansdowne Partners International Limited 0

Lansdowne Partners Austria GmbH 772,419

Total 774,419



% of voting rights held 0.99% Chain of controlled undertakings Lansdowne Partners Austria GmbH is controlled by Lansdowne Partners Cyprus Limited. Lansdowne Partners Cyprus Limited is controlled by Lansdowne Partners International Limited, ultimate company. Additional information Lansdowne Partners Austria GmbH is the discretionary investment manager and exercises the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Miscellaneous

This press release and the accompanying notification and other notifications may be consulted on the website of KBC Ancora, www.kbcancora.be, under ‘Shareholders'/'Transparency reports'.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans

Tel.: +32 (0)16 279672

e-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be

e-mail (general enquiries): mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment