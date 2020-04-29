Regulated information, Leuven, 29 April 2020 (08.00 CEST)

KBC Ancora: Transparency Notification by Lansdowne Partners Austria

Summary of the notification

KBC Ancora has received a transparency notification dated 24 April 2020 indicating that Lansdowne Partners Austria GmbH, by virtue of acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, has fallen below the notification threshold of 1%.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notificationAcquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification byA parent undertaking or a controlling person
Person subject to the notification requirementLansdowne Partners Austria GmbH/ Lansdowne Partners International Limited
Transaction date20 April 2020
Threshold that has been crossed1% (downwards)
In addition to the thresholds of 5% and any multiple thereof, the statutory thresholds of 1% and 3% also apply for KBC Ancora
Denominator78,301,314
Total number of voting rights heldPrevious notification:
Lansdowne Partners International Limited  0
Lansdowne Partners Austria GmbH  796,477
Total  796,477

 

Current notification:
Lansdowne Partners International Limited  0
Lansdowne Partners Austria GmbH  772,419
Total  774,419

 
% of voting rights held0.99%
Chain of controlled undertakingsLansdowne Partners Austria GmbH is controlled by Lansdowne Partners Cyprus Limited. Lansdowne Partners Cyprus Limited is controlled by Lansdowne Partners International Limited, ultimate company.
Additional informationLansdowne Partners Austria GmbH is the discretionary investment manager and exercises the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Miscellaneous
This press release and the accompanying notification and other notifications may be consulted on the website of KBC Ancora, www.kbcancora.be, under ‘Shareholders'/'Transparency reports'.

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

