Espen Kvale (age 43) has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Aqua Bio Technology ASA. Mr Kvale has been retained as acting CEO through his own consultancy since January 2019 and has previously served as ABT’s Chief Operating Officer.

Espen Kvale has a Master of Science degree in pharmacy and a PhD in immunology from the University of Oslo. He has previously held executive positions with several international pharmaceutical companies.

Mr Kvale assumes his new position no later than 1 July, after having dissolved his US based consultancy and moved back to Norway.

“I am pleased to have been given the opportunity to help realise ABT’s potential. In our opinion, we offer world class natural skincare products and through partners we have established a marketing organisation reaching 1.7 billion people on three continents. When the corona pandemic eventually subsides, the opportunities for ABT are highly promising,” Espen Kvale said.

For further information, please contact Espen Kvale, CEO, telephone +47 9162 8092.

Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are highly effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on the Axess market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

