For immediate release                                                                                                                  28 April 2019

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting voting

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Details of the votes and proxies received were as follows:-

  

FOR		 

AGAINST		Chairman’s
Discretion 		Abstain
Resolution No.Cards
Number of Votes

 		Cards
Number of Votes

 		Cards
Number of Votes

 		Cards
Number of Votes
Ordinary 162
1,828,184		0
0		1
105,000		0
0
Ordinary 259
1,802,284		1
3,000		1
105,000		2
22,900
Ordinary 358
1,787,184		3
31,000		1
105,000		1
10,000
Ordinary 459
1,807,184		2
11,000		1
105,000		1
10,000
Ordinary 559
1,812,184		2
6,000		1
105,000		1
10,000
Ordinary 658
1,804,184		2
11,000		1
105,000		2
13,000
Ordinary 761
1,820,184		0
0		1
105,000		1
8,000
Ordinary 861
1,813,284		1
14,900		1
105,000		0
0
Ordinary 962
1,828,184		0
0		1
105,000		0
0
Ordinary 1060
1,813,184		1
5,000		1
105,000		1
10,000
Special 1154
1,753,575		5
51,609		2
115,000		2
13,000

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com