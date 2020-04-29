For immediate release 28 April 2019
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
Results of Annual General Meeting voting
The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
Details of the votes and proxies received were as follows:-
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|Chairman’s
Discretion
|Abstain
|Resolution No.
|Cards
Number of Votes
|Cards
Number of Votes
|Cards
Number of Votes
|Cards
Number of Votes
|Ordinary 1
|62
1,828,184
|0
0
|1
105,000
|0
0
|Ordinary 2
|59
1,802,284
|1
3,000
|1
105,000
|2
22,900
|Ordinary 3
|58
1,787,184
|3
31,000
|1
105,000
|1
10,000
|Ordinary 4
|59
1,807,184
|2
11,000
|1
105,000
|1
10,000
|Ordinary 5
|59
1,812,184
|2
6,000
|1
105,000
|1
10,000
|Ordinary 6
|58
1,804,184
|2
11,000
|1
105,000
|2
13,000
|Ordinary 7
|61
1,820,184
|0
0
|1
105,000
|1
8,000
|Ordinary 8
|61
1,813,284
|1
14,900
|1
105,000
|0
0
|Ordinary 9
|62
1,828,184
|0
0
|1
105,000
|0
0
|Ordinary 10
|60
1,813,184
|1
5,000
|1
105,000
|1
10,000
|Special 11
|54
1,753,575
|5
51,609
|2
115,000
|2
13,000
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
Enquiries:
John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com
Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM