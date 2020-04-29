For immediate release 28 April 2019

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting voting

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Details of the votes and proxies received were as follows:-





FOR



AGAINST Chairman’s

Discretion Abstain Resolution No. Cards

Number of Votes



Cards

Number of Votes



Cards

Number of Votes



Cards

Number of Votes Ordinary 1 62

1,828,184 0

0 1

105,000 0

0 Ordinary 2 59

1,802,284 1

3,000 1

105,000 2

22,900 Ordinary 3 58

1,787,184 3

31,000 1

105,000 1

10,000 Ordinary 4 59

1,807,184 2

11,000 1

105,000 1

10,000 Ordinary 5 59

1,812,184 2

6,000 1

105,000 1

10,000 Ordinary 6 58

1,804,184 2

11,000 1

105,000 2

13,000 Ordinary 7 61

1,820,184 0

0 1

105,000 1

8,000 Ordinary 8 61

1,813,284 1

14,900 1

105,000 0

0 Ordinary 9 62

1,828,184 0

0 1

105,000 0

0 Ordinary 10 60

1,813,184 1

5,000 1

105,000 1

10,000 Special 11 54

1,753,575 5

51,609 2

115,000 2

13,000

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com