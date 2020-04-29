Oslo, 29 April 2020



You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of Adevinta ASA’s Q1 2020 report on Tuesday 5 May 2020.

Quarterly Earnings Release

Time: 5 May 2020 at 07:00 CET

Interim report, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir/.

Presentation of the Quarterly Results

Time: 5 May 2020 at 08:30 CET

As a consequence of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Adevinta is taking a range of measures to prevent the spread of the virus and safeguard the health and security of our employees, customers and other stakeholders. Hence, the company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.

The webcast will be available on www.adevinta.com/ir and on this link: https://bit.ly/2ySh9Xm . Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.

Dial-in details:

Norway: +47 2100 2610

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9126

USA: +1 720-543-0197

Confirmation code: 7675077

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Contact information:

Adevinta Investor Relations

Marie de Scorbiac

Head of Investor Relations

+33 6 14 65 77 40

ir@adevinta.com

Adevinta Media Relations

Mélodie Laroche

Corporate Communications

+33 6 84 30 52 76

melodie.laroche@adevinta.com

***

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta is a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other internet marketplaces in 16 countries, connecting buyers seeking goods or services with a large base of sellers. Its portfolio spans 36 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta was spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed as an independent company in Oslo, Norway in 2019. The Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA.

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



