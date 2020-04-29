Oslo, 29 April 2020

In light of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (Interoil) has decided to postpone the Annual Report for 2019 until 5 June 2020 at the latest.

The company is giving priority to safeguarding its people and operations in the fields in light of the market turmoil and government imposed travel restrictions and lock-down in Colombia and Argentina.

We do not anticipate any significant changes in the annual accounts, compared with what was described in the company’s report for the fourth quarter 2019.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no ( mailto:ir@interoil.no ).

* * *

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

