The public joint stock company Invalda INVL (which hereinafter may be referred to as the Company) announced about convocation of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company on 8 April 2020. The General Shareholders Meeting of the Company is to be held on 30 April 2020 at the address Gyneju St. 14 in Vilnius.

The announcement regarding the convocation of a General Shareholders Meeting on 30 April 2020 with its agenda: https://www.invaldainvl.com/1/en/articles/articles/view/3700/convocation-of-the-ordinary-general-shareholders-meeting

The Government of the Republic of Lithuania having extended, by resolution No. 398 of 22 April 2020, enforcement of a quarantine in the Republic of Lithuania until midnight on 11 May 2020, the Company gives notice that the meeting of the Company’s shareholders will take place on 30 April 2020, but shareholders of the Company are strongly urged to use the right to vote on the issues in the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting by submitting properly completed general voting bulletins to the Company in advance.

Alternative No. 1:

A shareholder or person authorised by them should complete a written voting bulletin, save it in their computer and sign it with a qualified electronic signature. You should send the written voting bulletin which is properly completed and signed with a qualified electronic signature to the Company by e-mail info@invaldainvl.com .

The Company suggests using the following free qualified electronic signature systems: Dokobit and GoSign.

Alternative No. 2:

A shareholder or person authorised by them should complete and sign a written voting bulletin and send it to the Company by e-mail ( info@invaldainvl.com ) and send the original bulletin by registered or ordinary post to the address Invalda INVL, Gynėjų St. 14, LT-01109 Vilnius. Properly completed written voting bulletins may be sent by registered or ordinary post. Along with a bulletin, a document confirming the right to vote must also be sent.

Alternative No. 3:

If shareholders of the Company do not have the possibility to use voting alternatives No. 1 or No. 2, the Company will provide conditions for the shareholders or persons duly authorised by them to come on 30th April 2020 to the address Gyneju St. 14 in Vilnius, to the Company’s General Shareholders Meeting. Note that the Company’s shareholders meeting will start at 4:00 p.m. (registration starts at 3:30 p.m.). We emphasize that during quarantine, safety recommendations must be followed regarding the use of safety measures and maintaining distance.

Person authorised to provide additional information:

Darius Šulnis

President of Invalda INVL

E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com

Attachment