As the medical setting and dental services are changing in the country, the significance of educating dentists in response to systemic emergencies is also increasing. The number of dental surgeons and dental practitioners in the country is also increasing gradually, which is majorly boosting the demand for dental devices in the country. Straumann and 3M are the dominant players in the market studied. Currently, the market studied is dominated by international companies. The country has a presence of many suppliers and distributors that are supplying best and economical dental devices from the various global market players.

- The increasing prevalence of oral diseases in Saudi Arabia and an inclination toward the use of minimally invasive procedures are the key factors propelling the growth of the market studied.

- Government authorities are collaborating with various companies to enhance the awareness of dental and oral health, by conducting and initiating campaigns and forums in the country.

- Laser technology is one of the many dental trends that is gaining immense popularity in the field for a variety of reasons. Its extensive array of uses include, but are not limited to, whitening of teeth, preparing the tooth’s enamel for receiving filling, removing tooth decay, removing bacteria during a root canal, reshaping the gums, and eradicating lesions.

- Overall, the market studied has been observing a steady growth over the past decade.



Key Market Trends

Radiology Equipment in General and Diagnostic Equipment segment is expected to Dominate the Market in the forecast period



- Dental radiology includes radiographs. These are commonly called X-rays. Dentists use radiographs for many reasons including to find hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses, bone loss, and cavities.

- The number of dentists in Saudi Arabia have increased over the years owing to economic development in the region and increasing disposable income of the citizens. This has led to improved healthcare in the region. As a result, the number of dental health professionals in the region have also increased, as per a 2017 report by AlBaker et al., published in Saudi Pharmaceutical Journal. As a result, the demand for dental radiology equipment has also increased, which has helped the market growth.



Competitive Landscape

Saudi Arabia a developing country. However, the healthcare system in the country is still well-structured. As a result, many global players in the dental devices market are present in the country. This factor has made the region very competitive and is also dominated by international players Straumann Group and 3M are the dominant players in the market studied. The country has a presence of many suppliers and distributors that are supplying best and economical dental devices from the various global market players. Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet and Dentium are other prominent players in the region.



