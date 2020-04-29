New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "USA Aesthetic Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867462/?utm_source=GNW





Earlier, anyone seeking medical assistance with cosmetic issues had only intrusive surgical procedures to choose from. Owing to the advances in the field of aesthetics, this is no longer the case. Medical aesthetic technology has advanced rapidly over the past two decades. The highly advanced technologies have offered a wide range of products and solutions to patients seeking medical assistance. New technologies are being developed and introduced into the market, including the use of laser, dynamic pulse control, radiofrequency, and infrared technologies. In recent years, skin-tightening and non-invasive fat technologies have created a new niche in the medical aesthetic technology market. They have been proven financially lucrative and are expected to dominate in the near future.



In the area of cellulite reduction, some of the emerging technologies hint at a future of improved outcomes with a positive effect on the overall US market. With such kind of innovations, the market for aesthetic device-based treatments continues to evolve. Furthermore, these advances are expected to make it affordable to the patient population, thereby reducing the number of patient visits and healthcare costs.



Key Market Trends

Breast Implants Sub-segment is Expected to Show Rapid Grow in the Implants Segment of the Market



Breast implants are the most common and popular aesthetic surgery procedure in the developed markets, particularly in the United States. In aesthetic surgical procedures, there is breast augmentation, removal, breast lift, and reduction. All these procedures are expensive and range between USD 3,500 and USD 6,000, according to 2017, Plastic Surgery Statistics Report. Silicone implants are mostly preferred in nearly 90% of cases and the remaining prefer saline implants. It is also increasing its demand among teen male breast reduction. There are 0.5 million procedures were performed for the breast implants in female and males in the United States. In addition, breast reconstruction has observed the largest number of procedures, followed by breast reduction and breast implant removals.



As it is opted by several celebrities and individuals who seek to improve their external appearance, the demand is expected to increase among the population and is expected to increase the market size at a modest rate over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The USA aesthetic devices market is moderately competitive. Companies, such as Hologic Inc. (Cynosure), Alma Lasers, Lumenis Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical Inc.), and Allergan are doing a good business in the US market. With the rising demand for the aesthetic corrections, more companies are coming up in the market and holding a substantial share.



