Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE April 29, 2020 at 9:45 EET

Transfer of shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj for the payment of the remuneration to the Board of Directors

Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting held on March 31, 2020, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has today transferred a total of 6,647 treasury shares held by the Company to the Chairman and certain members of the Board of Directors as part of the annual fees of the Board of Directors. The payable amount of annual remuneration was paid fully in cash to Samuli Seppälä.

The Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved on March 31, 2020 that as a rule 50 percent of the annual fee of the Chairman and the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the Company.

After the transfer of the shares, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj holds 65,926 treasury shares. The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were announced in a company release on March 31, 2020.

