Expansion of product lineup adds one-stop shopping and support for dedicated ultra-rugged near and extended range handheld scanners



Växjö, Sweden, 29 April 2020 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces the addition of a family of ultra-rugged barcode scanners for use with its mobile vehicle-mount computers and tablets. JLT customers in manufacturing, warehousing and other logistics industries whose productivity relies on high-quality scanners as well as outstanding service and support now benefit from a single point of contact for all these needs.

The lineup consists of two 1D/2D ultra-rugged laser scanners with LED illuminators: the corded JLT3608 and the cordless JLT3678, both available in standard and extended range versions. The standard range versions are ideal for shipping and receiving on loading docks, while the extended range versions are designed for use in warehouses and ports where workers may need to capture more distant barcodes, such as on upper warehouse shelves or stacked containers. A vehicle cradle kit for use with the cordless scanners is also available.

“Our customers’ workforces scan thousands of barcodes every day to ensure accurate orders and on-time delivery,” said Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers Group. “They need the best equipment for scanning codes to ensure reliable operation no matter what environments they are working in. Being able to get their scanners from the same trusted supplier as their rugged mobile computers not only streamlines the purchasing process for our customers, they also gain access to JLT’s renowned after-sale service and support.”

The new JLT scanners are built to be nearly indestructible. Both models are dust, spray and waterproof to IP67. They can handle extreme cold and heat and can be used anywhere, even in freezers. The scanners are designed to survive 8-foot (2.4 m) drops onto concrete and thousands of tumbles. Standard range scanners can do over 100,000 scans on a full battery charge, extended range versions 70,000 scans. A special battery charge indicator makes it easy to monitor battery power.

Special scanner capabilities include multi-code capture, simultaneous processing of up to 20 codes, control over code processing order, support for the Digimarc digital watermark technology, and customizable feedback modes.

JLT scanners are ergonomically designed for ease of use and support all standard host interfaces. Cordless models offer a Bluetooth radio range of up to 300 feet (100 m) with zero Wi-Fi network interference. Included software tools make end-to-end scanner management, staging, updating and troubleshooting easy no matter where the scanners are located, reducing total cost of ownership.

To learn more about JLT’s new scanners and the company’s computer products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

