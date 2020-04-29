Company Announcement No. 20

Aalborg, 29. April 2020

By mutual agreement, Jesper Frank leaves the position as Sales Director for Seluxit the 8. Maj 2020

Daniel Lux will take over the responsibility for Sales and Marketing in Seluxit.

When Seluxit has a greater clarity on the implications of COVID-19, we will evaluate how the sales organization that pt. consists of 4 employees, should look.

Daniel Lux, CEO:

”We are sorry that Jesper Frank leaves his position as Sales Director for Seluxit. Jesper has been very committed, dedicated and focused in Seluxit since he was hired, and we have developed in the right direction. I have great respect for Jesper and would like to say thanks for an exciting, challenging and evolving year. I give Jesper my best recommendations and wish him all the best in his future career.”

Jesper Frank, Sales Director:

“I have really enjoyed my time at Seluxit and working with management and the company's talented and dedicated employees. It is a special situation the whole world is in, but I am convinced that Seluxit is well prepared as the company has built a good foundation. I wish Seluxit good luck and all possible success in the future, and I look forward to my next challenge”

About Seluxit:

Seluxit is an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider. We help product manufacturers connect their physical products to the Internet, and benefit from the value of data. Seluxit’s vision is to be a major contributor to the story of the Internet of Things — how we humans can orchestrate connected products to improve our lives, while preserving our security and privacy.

NOTE: In case of any discrepancies between the English and the Danish version of the announcement, the Danish version prevails.