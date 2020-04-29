Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) today published its annual report for the 2019 fiscal year on the company’s website www.fingerprints.com.

Demand for the printed annual report has been very low in recent years. Fingerprints has therefore decided to only publish the annual report digitally, in the form of a clickable PDF. At the same time, navigation options have been improved, with an interactive table of contents on each page of the document.

This information is information Fingerprint Cards AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:00 am CEST on April 29, 2020.

