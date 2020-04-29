The Board of Directors of Nekkar ASA has approved the 2019 Annual Financial Statements, including Directors' report and report on Corporate Governance. There are no major changes to the results presented in the 4Q 2019 report issued 26 February 2020.

Please find attached Nekkar ASA 2019 Annual report, including Directors' report, report on Corporate Governance, the 2019 financial statements, and the Auditor's report.

The report may also be downloaded from www.nekkar.com

Bergen, 29 April 2020

Nekkar ASA

www.nekkar.com



Contact person:

Toril Eidesvik CEO

M: +47 900 78 218

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

