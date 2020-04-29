New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Fruits and Vegetables Market â€“ Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865921/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing presence of superstores and hypermarkets has increased access to high-quality fruits and vegetables for the Saudi population. As many of these retailers adopt strategies, including optimal pricing strategies to capture the market, the demand among consumers is increasing. The urban population is gradually becoming brand conscious and is becoming aware of the origin and type of food consumed. Self-sufficiency in the food supply is one of the key focus areas of the Saudi government.



Scope of the Report

The Saudi Arabia Fruits and Vegetables Market is segmented by type into fruits and vegetables. The report provides insights into the domestic production, consumption, market size, and trade of fruits and vegetables. The imports and exports have been elucidated both in value and volume terms. In addition, the report offers an analysis of the international price trends of 16 most commonly traded fruits and vegetables in Saudi Arabia. A section on competitive analysis in the market, as well as an analysis of the distribution network and retail market in the country, is being provided as part of the report.



Key Market Trends

Aiming for Self-Sufficiency in Vegetable Production



Adverse climatic conditions such as high temperatures and prolonged dry spells have meant that Saudi Arabia is highly dependent on the imports of fresh produce such as vegetables. In the year 2017, Saudi Arabia imported 661,246 metric ton of vegetables, valued at USD 395.4 million. In aiming for self-sufficiency in vegetable production, the Saudi government has been promoting technologies such as drip irrigation and protected cultivation. The country aims for self-sufficiency not only by effectively managing its scarce water resources but also by targeting investments abroad, by enabling private investors to acquire land in countries such as Sudan, Ethiopia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Mozambique, and Ukraine. These initiatives are expected to reduce Saudi dependence on imports and the imports are projected to register a CAGR of -1.5% over the forecast period.



Dates Dominate Fruit and Vegetable Trade



Dates are one of the most traded commodities in Saudi Arabia and the country produces one-sixth of the dates grown all over the world. Saudi Arabia exported 161,996 metric ton of dates, valued at USD 201.4 million in the year 2018. Although the country is a major exporter of dates, imports are also significant and necessary to meet the domestic demand. Yemen, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Turkey are the major export trade partners of Saudi dates. The region of Madina Tayyiba grows Ajwa dates, which are known for their luscious and fruity taste and fine texture. The demand for dates has been considered to be inelastic to a degree because of the fruit’s prominent role in Ramadan fasting tradition and Islamic culture as a whole. Saudi traders stand to benefit from a growing international demand for dates and the exports of dates are projected to register a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.



